Nedap N.V.: Trading update Q3 2025 - Revenue growth 15%

Leadership transition planned for April 2026Key points• Revenue up 15% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025 (YTD Q3 revenue growth is 11%).• Revenue growth in key markets amounts to 18% YTD Q3, reflecting continued strong demand.• All key markets contributed to top-line growth during the first nine months of 2025.• Recurring revenue over the first nine months was up 11% compared to the same period in 2024 and accounted for 40% of total revenue (2024: 40%).• Ruben Wegman, CEO of Nedap, to step down at the AGM on 8 April 2026; Supervisory Board intends to appoint Rob Schuurman as successor.Message from the CEO, Ruben Wegman"Our third-quarter performance reflects the focused execution of our Step Up! strategy. Broad-based growth across all key markets underlines both the relevance and the competitive differentiation of our propositions. We are committed to further strengthening our leading positions in Healthcare, Livestock, Retail and Security, while leveraging our common digital twin technology and organizational agility to drive scalability and sustainable growth."OutlookWe expect revenue growth across all key markets over 2025 compared to 2024. While geopolitical developments may affect market conditions, we remain confident in our strategic direction and our ability to execute effectively.Read the full press release here:https://nedap.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/Press-release-Trading-update-Q3-2025.pdf