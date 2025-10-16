Ajman Department of Finance: Department of Finance in Ajman Launches New Smart Payment Services at GITEX 2025

AJMAN, UAE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Finance in Ajman launched a new range of smart payment services during its participation at GITEX Global 2025, under the Ajman Government platform. This initiative reflects the Department's ongoing efforts to accelerate digital transformation in government financial services and strengthen the smart payment ecosystem across the Emirate. The launch took place in the presence of His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Department of Finance in Ajman.

The Department introduced an electronic payment service through the local smart payment system for 'Jaywan' cards, which was activated earlier this year by the Central Bank of the UAE. In cooperation with First Abu Dhabi Bank - Magnati, the service has been linked with the 'AjmanPay' platform, adding to its range of flexible and seamless payment channels designed to exceed customer expectations while improving service delivery.

'Jaywan' is the first national payment card launched by the Central Bank of the UAE, aimed at enhancing financial sovereignty, supporting the national economy, and providing innovative, secure payment alternatives to global payment cards such as Visa and Mastercard, thereby reducing dependency on international networks. The card features advanced security technologies and can be used across all payment channels, including ATMs, e-commerce platforms, and point-of-sale terminals.

The Department also announced the introduction of the 'Get it done now and pay later' service through 'AjmanPay,' enabling customers to split payments into monthly instalments without interest or defer payments for a limited period when paying fees or conducting transactions.

HE Marwan Ahmed Al Ali affirmed that these launches come as part of a comprehensive strategic plan to expand the scope of smart payment services, aligned with the Department's efforts to provide flexible payment options that meet the needs of all segments of society. The aim is to deliver advanced solutions that allow customers to settle government fees and daily payments conveniently and securely.

He commented: "These two services represent a qualitative addition to our digital service ecosystem and reflect our commitment to driving innovation in government payment systems. They enable customers to benefit from the latest technological solutions in this field and demonstrate our dedication to strengthening integration between the public and private sectors to support comprehensive development and financial sustainability in the Emirate of Ajman, in line with the goals of Ajman Vision 2030."

He added: "Through our strategic partnerships with financial institutions in the private sector, we are introducing new payment options that offer customers greater flexibility in managing their financial obligations, aligning with the Emirate's direction towards digital transformation and a cashless economy."

During its participation at the exhibition, the Department is showcasing a range of innovative projects and initiatives that highlight the progress achieved in financial resource management and the utilisation of advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, and data to enhance financial efficiency and improve customer experience.

Among the key projects presented this year is the 'Estidama system' Smart Financial System-an integrated digital platform comprising four interlinked modules that manage the full lifecycle of budgeting, initiatives, financial execution, and reporting within a unified cloud-based environment. This system enhances transparency and financial governance across the Government of Ajman.

The Department's participation at GITEX Global 2025 underscores its commitment to supporting the government's digital transformation agenda and reinforcing its position as a pioneering institution in developing smart financial systems. Through these initiatives, the Department of Finance in Ajman continues to drive spending efficiency, elevate service quality, and reinforce the Emirate's competitiveness in the national economy.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797976/GITEX_2025.jpg

