Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - LiFT Power Ltd. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (FSE: WS0) ("LIFT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of exploration activities at the Cali Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories, Canada (Figure 1).





Figure 1 - Location of LIFT's Cali Project in the NWT.

Background

The Cali Project is located at the northwest extent of the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group (LNPG), a district-scale zone of parallel-trending spodumene pegmatites dykes that form a corridor 13 km long, and hundreds of metres wide (Figure 2). The extensive rock exposures of dykes across LIFT's property provide excellent conditions for evaluating the economic potential of the dyke corridor through systematic mapping, prospecting, and channel sampling programs. In 2023, LIFT completed geological mapping and sampling (158 rocks, Table 2) of pegmatite exposures in the southeastern part of the Cali property (the "2023 work area" in Figure 2), defining an area of strong spodumene mineralization approximately 1 km by 1.5 km.

The 2025 field program builds on the 2023 work program with systematic channel sampling and mapping targeting grade, width, and metallurgical recovery information. In addition, first-pass mapping, and grab/channel sampling were carried out on LIFT's newly staked claims further to the northwest, where helicopter-borne reconnaissance in 2024 identified multiple additional pegmatite occurrences from the air (see Figure 2, NW-01 & NW-02).

Dyke exposures on the property occur both as bedrock outcrops and as fields of angular, frost-shattered rock fragments. These broken and fragmented subcrops form directly above bedrock through freeze-thaw processes, with little to no dispersion. This contrasts with "float" samples, which are completely detached and transported tens to hundreds of metres from their source outcrops. For the purposes of the channel sampling presented herein, the shattered subcrops are interpreted to accurately reflect the underlying bedrock geology and are therefore treated as in-situ samples.





Figure 2 - Map showing results of 2025 and 2023 rock sampling. The inset figures show 2025 channel sampling results.

Results of 2025 work

A total of 43 rock samples were collected from surface dyke exposures, and 24 channels ranging from 2 to 23 m in length were cut, yielding 187 one-metre samples. In situ channel samples from outcrop and frost-shattered sub crop were collected using a circular saw to cut two parallel grooves, 5-10 cm apart and oriented broadly perpendicular to dyke contacts (Figures 3 & 4). Reported composites are calculated using a 0.50% Li2O cut-off. Some composites include frost-shattered material, which can make dyke margins difficult to define. In some cases, this may result in slightly narrower true widths than those reported in Table 1.

In the 2023 work area, 160 one-metre samples were collected from 19 channels ranging between 2 and 19 m in length. Individual channel samples were assayed for lithium and subsequently combined into composites, which are presented in Table 1 and shown in Figure 3. Select channel samples were also submitted for metallurgical recovery test work, with results expected in Q1 2026. Of the 19 channels, 17 returned at least two consecutive metres grading above 0.8% Li2O, including a highlight of 1.9% Li2O over 21 consecutive metres (Table 1; Figure 3). Geological mapping indicates the spodumene dykes in this area are typically 1-5 m wide and are intercalated with barren metasedimentary country rock.

Mapping and prospecting in the previously staked northwest extension of the LNPG corridor (NW-01 and NW-02 in Figure 2) have confirmed the 2024 helicopter-borne reconnaissance results, with six new spodumene-bearing pegmatites confirmed and sampled in the field (Figure 4). These new dykes extend the LNPG corridor, as defined by LIFT's 2023 work, by an additional 3 km to the northwest, with a minimum width of 400 m. The corridor remains open for further widening to the southwest and for along-strike extension to the northwest.

The NW-01 area hosts two in-situ spodumene dyke zones and two areas of spodumene-bearing pegmatite float leading back to dyke outcrops higher up in the catchment. The largest dyke swarm in this area is exposed over 450 m of strike and consists of several thin, sub-parallel dykes ranging from 1 to 5 m in width (Figure 4a). Twenty-three of the 34 rock samples collected were taken from this swarm, with 16 assaying above 1.0% Li2O and a peak grade of 2.9% Li2O (Table 2). An additional 11 samples collected from other spodumene occurrence in the same area returned similar lithium concentrations (Table 2).

An additional four new spodumene dykes were found in the NW-02 area (Figures 2 & 4b), with assays of nine spodumene pegmatite samples returning six samples >1.0% Li2O and a maximum of 2.2% Li2O (Table 2). No channel samples were taken from these dykes.





Figure 3 - Detailed maps and channel sample results for pegmatite dykes in the 2023 mapping area.

Figure 4a-b - Location of newly discovered pegmatite dykes in the (a) NW-01 and (b) NW-02 areas, as well as channel sampling results.

Table 1: 2025 channel sampling composites

Area Channel Length (m) Li20 (%) 2023 work Area TR1A 2 0.78 TR1B 6 1.11 TR1C 6 1.34 TR3 No significant results TR5A 5 1.54 TR5B 6 1.21 TR5C 5 1.42 TR6 2 1.88 TR7 3 1.49 TR08 20 0.97 TR08-B 8 1.22 TR12A 21 1.26 TR12B 9 1.25 TR13 21 1.04 TR24A 6 1.01 TR24B 4 0.99 TR27 No significant results TR28 2 1.33 TR32 14 1.3 NW_01 TR33 3 1.45 TR34 3 2.43 TR35 5 0.91 TR36 8 0.65 TR37 No significant results

Table 2: Overview of 2025 rock sampling results

Area Samples % Li2O <0.5 0.5-1.0 1.0-1.5 1.5-2.0 >2.0 Max NW-01 34 18% 12% 24% 18% 29% 2.86 NW-02 9 11% 22% 33% 22% 11% 2.21 2025 Total 43 16% 14% 26% 19% 26% 2.86 2023 Area 158 6% 15% 41% 25% 14% 3.05

Francis MacDonald, President & CEO of LIFT comments, "The 2025 exploration program will significantly advance the understanding and economic potential of the Cali Lithium Project. By integrating channeling, metallurgical testing, and extensive prospecting across underexplored extensions of the spodumene corridors, LIFT aims to position the project for potential future resource delineation."

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding LIFT's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Ron Voordouw, Ph.D., P.Geo., Partner, Director Geoscience, Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) and member in good standing with the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists (NAPEG) (Geologist Registration number: L5245).

About LIFT

LIFT is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium pegmatite projects located in Canada. The Company's flagship project is the Yellowknife Lithium Project located in Northwest Territories, Canada. LIFT also holds three early-stage exploration properties in Quebec, Canada with excellent potential for the discovery of buried lithium pegmatites, as well as the Cali Project in Northwest Territories within the Little Nahanni Pegmatite Group.

