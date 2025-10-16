Bitwise Europe: Bitwise accelerates staking momentum with Celestia ETP launch on Euronext Paris

Product aims to give exposure to Celestia native token, as well as staking returns

Celestia is a rapidly growing modular layer 1 blockchain with use cases in high-performance trading, real-world assets (RWAs) and stablecoins.

Bitwise Celestia Staking ETP is the company's sixth institutional-grade staking product, with rising investor assets showing active demand for staking products





16 October 2025. Frankfurt:Bitwisetoday announces the launch of the Bitwise Celestia Staking ETP (Ticker TIAB; ISIN DE000A4APRP0) on Euronext Paris. The product seeks to provide exchange-traded exposure to TIA, the native token of the Celestia blockchain platform, replicating the Kaiko Bitwise Staked TIA Index. At the same time, the ETP aims to capture staking rewards without the need for investors to manage the technical aspects of the staking process, which enables token holders to earn rewards in return for validating transactions in proof-of-stake networks such as Celestia.

Celestia aims to be the leader in modular blockchains, built for extreme speed and specialization. Its Layer 1 is designed to handle use cases that need high data throughput and low costs, such as high-performance trading, stablecoins, and real-world assets (RWAs). It also allows other blockchains, known as "rollups" or "Layer 2s," to publish their data on Celestia. Over the past year, usage of Celestia's "namespaces" - unique identifiers for posted data - has increased roughly fivefold. This growth reflects both the launch of new rollups and higher activity from existing ones.

Bradley Duke,Head of Europe at Bitwise, said: "The Bitwise Celestia Staking ETP is an extremely relevant addition to our growing product suite of institutional-grade, crypto exchange-traded products. Celestia's blockchain has rapidly become known for its modular approach, with a data availability layer that is separate from functions such as execution. This has enabled it to fully focus on data availability and rapidly attract new users. Some have compared Celestia to a cloud services infrastructure provider for the crypto space. We believe investors can now benefit from its potential upside opportunities through Bitwise's expertise and the transparency of a regulated product structure.."

TIAB is the sixth product Bitwise has launched as part of its European Total Return product suite,as the company actively expands access for investors to its suite of index-linked staking products. Underscoring the rising demand for staking products, the Bitwise Solana Staking ETP (BSOL; ISIN DE000A4A59D2) recently surpassed $100 million in invested assets, while the Bitwise Ethereum Staking ETP (ET32; ISIN DE000A3G90G9), has crossed the $300 million threshold in invested funds.

The Bitwise Celestia Staking ETP is fully backed by TIA tokens held in cold storage custody, and issued in Germany. It is designed to deliver efficient staking returns with a low total cost of ownership, with staking rewards accumulating daily, increasing the cryptocurrency entitlement per ETP unit. By referencing the Kaiko Bitwise Staked TIA Index, investors can track its performance, net of costs and fees, against the market standard. Investors can buy and sell Bitwise Celestia Staking ETPs like stocks or ETFs through a securities account, without the need for a new account or crypto wallet.

"The most ambitious projects in crypto are choosing Celestia to go mainstream," said Mustafa Al-Bassam, co-founder and CEO of Celestia Foundation. "We're seeing a surge of projects across high-performance trading, real-world assets, and stablecoins building on Celestia. Our modular architecture is purpose-built for the extreme speed and specialization these applications demand, helping teams go to market faster and scale further than what other monolithic L1s are capable of today."

Staking is a way to generate additional returns for token holders, allowing them to help validate transactions on the network, contributing to its security and reliability. In return, they earn additional tokens. Unlike dividends, which come from company profits, staking rewards compensate holders for performing an active role in maintaining the blockchain. The Bitwise Celestia Staking ETP offers investors a streamlined way to gain exposure to staking rewards without the need to hold a wallet or managing the technical aspects of staking or token custody directly. Additional benefits include daily liquidity and security stemming from cold storage of the tokens by a professional institutional custodian.

Key Product Details

ETP Name Bitwise Celestia Staking ETP Primary Ticker TIAB ISIN / WKN DE000A4APRP0 / A4APRP Index Benchmark Kaiko Bitwise Staked TIA Index Target NET Staking Reward* 7.54%* TER 0.85% p.a.

* The Net Staking Reward represents the return that is aimed to be generated from staking the ETP's assets in line with the benchmark, after deduction of the Staking Service Fee but before the annual management fee.

RISKS:

Investors should be aware that investing in crypto assets involves significant risks, including but not limited to:

Volatility Risk: The price of crypto assets can fluctuate significantly.

Liquidity Risk: Market depth and trading volumes may vary, affecting execution.

Custody Risk: Despite institutional-grade custody, digital assets may be vulnerable to cyber threats.

Regulatory Risk: Crypto assets and their treatment are subject to evolving regulatory frameworks.

Market Risk: Broader market movements can impact the value of the ETP.

Lock-up periods where assets may not be immediately redeemable.

Slashing risk, where misbehavior or validator error may result in partial loss of staked funds.

Network or protocol changes that may affect staking rewards or availability.

For further information on the risks please consult the fund's prospectus at https://bitwiseinvestments.eu/resources/Documents.

While there may be potential for significant gains, you are at risk of losing part of or your entire capital invested. For complete information please visit www.bitwiseinvestments.eu

- Ends -

About Celestia

Celestia is the first modular L1 blockchain, built for the extreme speed and specialization required to take crypto mainstream. Today, more than 30 networks across exchanges, real-world assets, and consumer applications are built on Celestia's foundation. More information can be found at https://celestia.org.

About Bitwise

Bitwise is one of the world's leading crypto specialist asset managers with over $15 billion in client assets. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors across the globe have partnered with us to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. Since 2017, Bitwise has established a track record of excellence, managing a broad suite of index and active solutions across ETPs, separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies - spanning both the U.S. and Europe.

In Europe, for the past five years Bitwise (formerly ETC Group) has developed an extensive and innovative suite of crypto ETPs, including Europe's most traded bitcoin ETP, or the first diversified Crypto Basket ETP replicating an MSCI digital assets index.

This family of crypto ETPs is domiciled in Germany and issued under a base prospectus approved by BaFin, and from time to time under a base prospectus approved by the FCA. Bitwise exclusively partner with reputable entities from the traditional financial industry, ensuring that 100% of the assets are securely stored offline (cold storage) through regulated custodians.

Bitwise's European products comprise a collection of carefully designed financial instruments that seamlessly integrate into any professional portfolio, providing comprehensive exposure to crypto as an asset class. Access is straightforward via major European stock exchanges, with primary listings on Xetra, the most liquid exchange for ETF trading in Europe. Retail investors benefit from easy access through numerous DIY/online brokers, coupled with our robust and secure physical ETP structure, which includes a redemption feature. For more information, visit http://www.bitwiseinvestments.eu



Media contacts:



JEA Associates

John McLeod

00 44 7886 920436

john@jeaassociates.com