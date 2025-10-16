Sharjah Digital Department (SDD): Innovation-Driven Wellbeing Reflected in Government of Sharjah Pavilion at GITEX 2025

Attracting VIPs on its Third Day

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- His Excellency Dr Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, visited the Government of Sharjah Pavilion at GITEX Global 2025, currently taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

During the visit, His Excellency was briefed on the latest digital initiatives and innovative projects presented by 20 participating government entities, reflecting the emirate's vision of building an integrated digital society that enhances human well-being and fosters sustainable development.

Dr Al Neyadi toured the Sharjah Digital Hackathon, launched by Sharjah Digital Department in collaboration with the 'Rubu' Qarn Centre for Science and Technology and the Sharjah Youth Council. The initiative aims to empower young innovators to design AI-driven solutions that can be integrated into Sharjah's future plans to enhance quality of life and public services. His Excellency reviewed innovative proposals addressing areas such as traffic management, energy efficiency, and digital government interaction.

On its third day, the Government of Sharjah pavilion continued to attract high-level visitors from the public and private sectors. Guests explored the latest technological innovations that reinforce Sharjah's leadership in adopting AI and advanced digital systems to deliver seamless, people-first government services.

Among the notable visits was HE Major General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, accompanied by HE Judge Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Judicial Department, Brigadier Yousef Al Shamsi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence Authority and HE Brigadier General Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Othmani, Director-General of the Sharjah Police Academy. They attended the launch of Aftercare Smartwatch, a pioneering Sharjah Police initiative that supports individuals recovering from addiction through continuous health and psychological monitoring; the watch promotes rehabilitation and social reintegration while upholding human dignity and well-being.

The pavilion also welcomed HE Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority, and HE Sheikh Faisal bin Saud Al Qasimi, Director of the Authority, who witnessed the signing of a partnership agreement with Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) to enhance passenger experience through 5G+ technology at Sharjah International Airport. The signing was attended by Fahad Al Hassawi, du CEO and representative from du.

In another milestone, HE Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, and Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of SCTDA, attended the launch of the Smart Tourism Ecosystem on Yango Maps, the first of its kind globally. The project transforms Sharjah's digital map into an interactive AI-powered experience that redefines tourism and strengthens the emirate's position as an innovative, sustainable global destination.

In the presence of HE Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of SDD, Eng Lamia Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Director of SDD, and Eng Abdelnasir Obaid Bukhatir, Director of Sharjah Cyber Security Centre, the SCSC launched Sharjah Web Shield, a bilingual browser-based tool designed to enhance cyber security for government employees. The system prevents phishing and spoofing attempts, ensuring safe access to official government websites and fostering a trusted digital environment.

SDD also unveiled Mada, the rainfall-monitoring system that utilises geographic information systems and predictive analytics to forecast rainfall volumes and identify high-risk areas. The system provides real-time alerts and interactive maps to help authorities take proactive measures that ensure safety and sustainability across the emirate.

Honouring Graduates of the AI Academy Programme

As part of the pavilion's activities, HE Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, accompanied by HE Eng Lamia Al Hosan Al Shamsi, honoured the first and second cohorts of graduates from the AI Academy Programme, implemented in collaboration with the Sharjah Human Resources Department and Microsoft. The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Majid Hamad Al Marri, Director of Sharjah Department of Human Resources, along with representatives from Microsoft.

A Vision for a Human-Centred Digital Future

Through its advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, GIS analytics, and cyber security systems, Sharjah continues to advance toward a secure, sustainable, and human-centred digital future.

Participation in GITEX Global 2025 represents a strategic opportunity to showcase these innovations before a diverse global audience and reinforce the emirate's leading international position in technological excellence.

