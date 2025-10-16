India's Solar Energy Corp. (SECI) 2 GW solar and 4 GWh storage auction reached a record-low INR 2.86 ($0.033)/kWh, with Shivalaya Construction winning the largest 600 MW allocation amid strong competition.From pv magazine India India's SECI has reached a record low tariff of INR 2.86/kWh in a tender for 2 GW of solar coupled with 1 GW/4 GWh of energy storage. The result marks the first time a solar-plus-storage configuration in India has fallen below the INR 3/kWh threshold. The tender attracted several new participants to the hybrid auction. Shivalaya Construction secured the largest allocation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...