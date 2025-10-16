DJ Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc (WEXU LN) Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Oct-2025 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.8798 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42620969 CODE: WEXU LN ISIN: IE00085PWS28 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00085PWS28 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WEXU LN LEI Code: 213800C796UB6MH5Y698 Sequence No.: 405248 EQS News ID: 2214004 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 16, 2025 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)