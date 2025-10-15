Anzeige
15.10.2025 20:00 Uhr
KEYTO Group AB: Resolutions by the Extraordinary General Meeting of KEYTO Group AB (publ)

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of KEYTO Group AB (publ) (the "Company") on 15 of October 2025, the following was resolved.

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to elect Gustav Furenmo as a new member of the Board of Directors and to re-elect the other current members of the Board of Directors for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. Gustav Furenmo replaces Erik Skytting who leaves his duties as a board member of the Company

Contacts
Fredrik Lindblad
Group CMO/Group Communications
fredrik.lindblad@keytogroup.com

About Us
We are KEYTO. We unlock people's quality of life through the power of our one-stop destination. With more than 4,500 employees and a wide and growing portfolio of services and brands- including appliance repair/service, cleaning, gardening, lawn care services, house inspections and much more- we promise ease of mind by providing easy access to outstanding homeservices.

Powered by trusted companies such as GreenThumb, Servly, Hemfrid, Veterankraft and Enspecta, KEYTO creates millions of ease of mind moments to customers acrossmultiple markets.

As part of our ambitious growth journey, we expand both organically and through strategic acquisitions. We partner with entrepreneurs and teams who share our vision of delivering exceptional service - and together, we shape the future of the service industry.

Visit keytogroup.com for more information.

