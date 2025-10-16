Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Homeland Uranium Corp. (TSXV: HLU) (OTCQB: HLUCF) (FSE: D3U) ("Homeland" or the "Company") announced that Mr. Ross McElroy has resigned from the Board of Directors effective October 15, 2025 in part to allow him to focus fully on his core duties as CEO, President and Director of Apollo Silver.

"I would like to thank Ross for his invaluable contributions to the formation of Homeland Uranium Corp. helping the Company navigate through two cornerstone uranium project acquisitions in Colorado. Ross' vast technical and leadership experience in the uranium exploration and development industry has provided Homeland with key insights during our brief history. On behalf of the Homeland Team and the Company's shareholders, I would like to wish Ross the very best of success in the future," stated Eugene McBurney, Chair of the Homeland Board of Directors.

Homeland Expands Coyote Basin by Staking

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has expanded the Coyote Basin Project (the "Project") through the additional staking of 36 new unpatented mining claims on US Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") administered lands. These 36 mining claims were staked to cover gaps between present between the previous boundary of the Project and privately-owned surface and mineral rights lands (see Figure 2). The addition of these claims expands the Property to a total of 839 unpatented mining claims and three Colorado state exploration permits covering an area of approximately 18,656 acres (7,450 ha). The new claims overlie land projected to be down-dip or along strike of uranium mineralization identified on surface during the Company's June 2025 mapping and prospecting program (see Homeland's news release dated August 18, 2025 also available on the Company's profile on SEDARplus.ca) or outlined in historical exploration reports from 1980 by Western Mining, a previous explorer of the property (from private internal report, Western Mining, Executive Summary, Coyote Basin Uranium District, Rio Blanco and Moffat Counties, State of Colorado, January, 1980).

Contractor Mobilization to Coyote Basin

The Company has been informed by the drill contractor selected for the upcoming exploration program at Coyote Basin that they will be unable to mobilize to the property for two weeks due to necessary equipment maintenance and needed crew rest. Homeland anticipates that the drill program will now commence on or around November 1st.

About Homeland Uranium Corp.

Homeland is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is the 100% owner of the Coyote Basin, Skull Creek/Cross Bones and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado.

Qualified Person

Roger Lemaitre, P.Eng., P.Geo., the Company's President and CEO, is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

