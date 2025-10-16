Powered by ASN's pioneering technology, Unitirreno unlocks resilient, ultra-low-latency Mediterranean routes for AI, cloud, and the region's accelerating data growth.

Unitirreno Submarine Network S.p.A., Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), and Elettra Tlc S.p.A. today announced that the Unitirreno submarine cable system is officially ready for service. The 1,156-kilometer system connects Sicily, Sardinia, Rome, and Genoa, delivering over 624 Tbps of total design capacity with ultra-low latency and open, flexible service options-positioning Italy as a strategic digital hub bridging Europe with Africa and the Middle East.

Engineered and manufactured by ASN and installed by Elettra, Unitirreno is the world's first operational 24-fiber-pair repeatered submarine cable system, leveraging ASN's XBU 24FP technology. The main Genoa-Mazara trunk provides 24 fiber pairs, each capable of over 26 Tbps. An additional 4 fiber pairs enhance the Sardinia-Rome link, while state-of-the-art branching and fiber switching at Rome enable additional direct connectivity on Genoa-Rome and Mazara-Rome routes. End-to-end latency from Sicily to Northern Europe via Genoa/Milan is under 9 milliseconds.

The system's major routes-Mazara-Genoa, Mazara-Rome, Genoa-Rome, and Rome-Olbia-are fully operational. As an open cable system, Unitirreno offers dark fiber, spectrum, and scalable services, providing secure, diverse paths that bypass traditionally congested hubs and support the growing demands of cloud, AI, and data-intensive applications.

Renato Brunetti, CEO, Unitirreno, said, "This marks a major achievement for Unitirreno and a proud moment for Italy. The Unitirreno cable system is now operational, providing high-speed, low-latency connectivity that will unlock new opportunities for businesses and communities across the region. This is more than just infrastructure it's a foundation for innovation, collaboration, and growth."

Alain Biston, President CEO, Alcatel Submarine Networks, said, "This project marks a milestone for ASN and the subsea industry. As the world's first operational 24-fiber pairs repeatered system, the Unitirreno cable redefines connectivity standards and meets the growing bandwidth demands driven by the rapid development of AI."

Didier Dillard, CEO, Elettra, said "We are delighted to see this cable system now ready for service after its installation by our cableship Teliri. This milestone reflects the efforts and the dedication of Elettra teams at every stage of this major project."

Key Features of the Unitirreno Submarine Cable System:

1,156 km network connecting Sicily, Sardinia, Rome, and Genoa.

Over 624 Tbps capacity with 24 fiber pairs and cutting-edge XBU 24FP technology.

Sub-9 ms latency from Sicily to Northern Europe via Genoa/Milan.

Open architecture offering dark fiber, spectrum, and scalable services.

Secure, redundant routes bypassing congested hubs.

Andrea Cornetti, President of Unitirreno, added, "This project demonstrates our commitment to creating a network that serves not just today's demands but also anticipates the needs of tomorrow. By connecting key hubs with world-class performance, we're enabling businesses and institutions to thrive in an increasingly connected world."

Together, these capabilities establish a new, carrier-neutral backbone for the Mediterranean that is purpose-built for the next decade of cloud and AI growth.

