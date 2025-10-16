Automation and AI seen as major safety opportunity but UK workers remain unconvinced, Rapid Global research reveals

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Global, the workplace safety technology leader, today releases new research highlighting a sharp disconnect between managers and frontline workers around UK industry's readiness to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digitalisation for better workplace safety.

The findings highlight a clear divide between over 1,000 managers and workers across six sectors, including:

Over a third (36%) of managers believe AI will reduce safety risks, compared with just 16% of workers

Half of managers (47%) surveyed say their business is fully ready to adopt AI in safety processes, yet only 16% of workers agree

And while nearly a third of managers (32%) report AI already in use, only 8% of frontline staff see evidence of it in practice.

Perception gaps extend beyond AI readiness: when asked whether a central, unified workplace safety system would make compliance easier, 68% of managers agreed-yet nearly one in four workers (24%) say their organisations are still stuck on paper, from inductions and sign-in to incident reporting. Almost one in three (29%) workers also admitted that "old habits" are slowing the adoption of new technology in their workplaces.

At the same time, workers express a need for greater understanding of AI: 33% want more education on how AI could improve safety, while 24% admit they do not fully understand its role.

Other findings from The Rapid Global UK Workplace Safety Report:

30% of managers admit to fast-tracking safety training, compared with 12% of workers

42% of managers want to consolidate workplace safety systems, yet 19% of workers and 15% of managers still rely on paper-based processes for incident reporting

38% of managers see timely incident reporting as a challenge, versus 24% of workers

22% of workers say safety processes cause them anxiety, rising to 37% of 25-34 year olds vs 19% of over-55s, and 25% of women vs 21% of men.

What's really going on across UK Plc about workplace safety and AI?

The research commissioned by Rapid Global was conducted in August 2025 by market research consultancy, Research Without Barriers, who surveyed more than 1,000 UK managers and frontline workers, including 504 workplace safety managers and 503 workers across the following sectors: building and construction, facilities management, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing, property management and transport.

As stated, the research surfaces a clear mismatch between frontline staff, who often fail to see the potential in digitisation, and managers, who are pushing for modernisation.

Much of this may stem from a misunderstanding of what technologies are actually being discussed. In workplace safety, the focus is not on generative AI but on proven tools such as computer vision, facial recognition, machine learning and cloud-based platforms that can deliver measurable improvements in compliance and risk reduction.

Commenting on the results, Paul Rapuano, Global Strategic Partnerships Manager, Rapid Global, notes,

"The Rapid Global UK Workplace Safety 2025 Report shows that while managers increasingly see automation and AI as vital to reducing workplace risk, strengthening compliance, and driving efficiency, frontline workers remain cautious."

"The opportunity for businesses to get measurable value from practical AI like Computer Vision is very real, but success depends on investing in education so that technology adoption treats workers like active partners."

"This research also shows that UK managers see the need to modernise and consolidate safety systems, but there's an awareness gap about what truly practical, empowering technology can do."

Dr Andrew Sharman, one of the world's leading safety experts and CEO of the International Institute for Leadership and Safety Culture (IILSC) comments:

"This important research by Rapid Global reminds us that real safety transformation in industrial workplaces isn't achieved simply through digitalisation, though that's an essential, but by deepening trust, connection and engagement. Technology is a tool, not a destination, and AI's greatest promise lies in freeing people up to focus on what matters most: care, communication and meaningful conversations about risk, safety and improvement."

He continues: "The challenge for leaders now is to ensure that digitalisation and AI powered workplace safety technology enhances, not replaces, the human touch that defines great organisational safety cultures. The future of safety leadership won't be measured by how quickly we install systems, but by how effectively we humanise technology to create workplaces where people feel seen, valued and safe."

A workplace safety UK action plan

Businesses can close this gap with education and proof-of-concept projects that clearly show how modern, integrated digital workplace safety delivers benefits for workers, contractors and the wider organisation.

Concludes Rapuano, "Businesses that act now to embrace AI-enabled, unified safety platforms will cut risk, protect their people, and strengthen resilience, but only if they bring workers with them."

