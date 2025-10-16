UTI Investments Celebrates 10 Years of Its Flagship Fund with a Refreshed Global Identity

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UTI Investments, the global arm of UTI Asset Management Company (AMC), is marking a significant milestone: the 10-year anniversary of its flagship UTI India Dynamic Equity Fund (IDEF), alongside the launch of a refreshed brand identity designed to resonate with global investors.

UTI Investments was one of the first Indian asset managers to bring India-focused investment opportunities to the European market. We are delighted to mark ten years of our flagship strategy, the UTI India Dynamic Equity Fund. Over the past decade, the fund (IDEF) has remained steadfast in its quality-growth philosophy, delivering consistent results through disciplined execution. Since its inception in July 2015, the fund-managed by Ajay Tyagi, a seasoned portfolio manager with over two decades of experience at UTI AMC-has followed a bottom-up, buy-and-hold strategy with a multi-cap allocation and low portfolio turnover. This approach has allowed the fund to capture India's structural growth story, with over 80% of the current portfolio holdings in place for more than five years.

Reflecting on the fund's journey, Ajay Tyagi, Portfolio Manager of the fund, remarked:

"When we launched the UTI India Dynamic Equity Fund in 2015, our proposition to global investors was simple: participate in one of the fastest-growing emerging markets, where strong economic growth would translate into robust earnings growth for decades to come.

Ten years later, we feel reassured by the outcomes. India's GDP has grown at a CAGR of ~6%, broad market earnings have expanded by ~11% in INR (~7.5% in USD), and the fund has delivered ~10% annualized returns in dollar terms. That said, we believe we're still in the early stages of this multi-decade journey. India's growth flywheel-driven by a young population, a rising middle class, and growing per capita income-continues to turn. For long-term investors willing to stay the course, the journey ahead remains highly promising."

Through different market cycles, the fund has demonstrated resilience by staying true to its core. The focus continues to be on companies with robust balance sheets, high return on capital, and sustainable earnings growth.

Praveen Jagwani, CEO of UTI Investments, added:

"IDEF's success comes from consistency in philosophy and patience in execution. As we celebrate this decade-long journey, it is fitting that we also unveil our refreshed brand identity. Our new logo integrates our core-investments-making our mission instantly recognisable for global investors. Just as IDEF has stood for resilience and conviction, our brand refresh signals continuity with evolution: rooted in India, resonating globally."

The refreshed logo underscores the firm's ambition to be the preferred India specialist for global investors, while honoring its legacy as India's pioneering asset manager. While the visual identity has evolved, the company's legal name remains UTI International. It reflects the same commitment that has guided IDEF over the past decade-disciplined research, client-centricity, and long-term wealth creation.

Our enduring presence underscores our belief in the long-term value of this relationship and our dedication to helping European clients benefit from India's evolving economic story and our broader commitment to building a global platform.

With India cementing its place as a crucial allocation in global portfolios, UTI Investments is sharpening its identity to meet the moment: celebrating a decade of compounding through IDEF and stepping confidently into the future with a brand that embodies clarity, ambition, and trust.

