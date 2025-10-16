Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
16.10.2025 10:18 Uhr
Lenovo and MFP Technology Services Launch Lenovo Certified Refurbished Program

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MFP Technology Services, a long-standing strategic partner of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), is proud to announce the launch of the Lenovo Certified Refurbished (LCR) program. This initiative marks a significant expansion of Lenovo's commitment to sustainability, performance, and value in the data center space.

Logo

Through this program, MFP becomes an authorized distributor of Lenovo Certified Refurbished servers-offering enterprise-grade solutions backed by Lenovo's original warranty.

"At Lenovo, we're committed to smarter technology that delivers both performance and sustainability," said James Loh, COO, Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group. "MFP has been a long-standing sustainability partner, and together we're proud to offer customers Certified Lenovo technology-with the quality, reliability, and full warranty support they expect from our brand."

"We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with Lenovo and bring certified refurbished solutions to market," said Steve Nickel, President of MFP Technology Services. "This program delivers the performance and reliability that our customers expect, while supporting circular economy goals. We're proud to once again partner with Lenovo on this important sustainability initiative."

Program Highlights

  • Certified by Lenovo: All equipment undergoes rigorous testing and refurbishment by Lenovo to ensure reliability and performance.
  • Lenovo Original Warranty: Every system is backed by Lenovo's original manufacturer warranty, just like brand-new equipment-no compromises.
  • Lenovo Original Packaging: Refurbished systems are shipped in Lenovo's original packaging, ensuring secure delivery and a professional unboxing experience.
  • Configure-to-Order (CTO): Systems can be tailored to meet specific customer requirements, with access to a complete set of Lenovo-certified parts and upgrade options.
  • Global Availability: Inventory stocked and ready to ship from MFP's facilities in the USA, UK, and Hungary.
  • Sustainable IT: Supports environmental goals by extending the lifecycle of high-performance infrastructure.

Why It Matters

The LCR program addresses the growing demand for cost-effective, sustainable IT solutions. It offers a trusted alternative for organizations that require N-1 or older technology, are budget-conscious, or want to support sustainability initiatives-without compromising on quality or support.

MFP's extensive experience managing Lenovo's end-of-life inventory through the Lenovo Value Recovery (LVR) program uniquely positions it to deliver on the promise of LCR. With over 300,000 parts in stock and same-day shipping capabilities, MFP ensures rapid fulfillment of configured-to-order systems and provides expert support.

Availability

Lenovo Certified Refurbished products are available immediately through MFP Technology Services. Customers can browse inventory, request quotes, and learn more at http://www.mfptech.com/lenovo-certified.

Media Contact

Edgar Delaflor
VP, Business Development
edelaflor@mfptech.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796057/MFP_Technology_Services_Lenovo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lenovo-and-mfp-technology-services-launch-lenovo-certified-refurbished-program-302583922.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
