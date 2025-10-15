Enerpac Tool Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Results; Introduces Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Fiscal 2025 Continuing Operations Highlights*

Net sales were $617 million, an increase of 4.6% year-over-year, with organic growth of 1.0% 1 , representing record revenue since the relaunch of Enerpac Tool Group in 2019.

, representing record revenue since the relaunch of Enerpac Tool Group in 2019. Operating margin was 21.6% and adjusted operating margin was 22.8%.

Net earnings were $93 million and adjusted net earnings were $99 million, representing year-over-year increases of 13% and 4%, respectively.

Diluted EPS was $1.70 and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.81, representing year-over-year increases of 13% and 5%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $154 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24.9%.

Cash from operations was $111 million, an increase of 37%.

Returned $69 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 1.7 million shares.

Board authorized a new $200 million share repurchase program on October 10, 2025.

Fourth Quarter Continuing Operations Highlights*

Net sales were $167.5 million, a 5.5% increase compared to the prior year, with a 1.8% decrease in organic sales. 1

Operating profit margin was 23.8% and adjusted operating profit margin was 24.0%.

Net earnings were $28.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings were $27.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share. Diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 21% and 4%, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $44.5 million, an increase of 15% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 26.5%, an increase of 220 basis points.

Returned $40 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 1.0 million shares.



*This press release contains financial measures in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in addition to non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures are presented in the tables accompanying this release.

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) (the "Company" or "Enerpac") today announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended August 31, 2025.

"I am proud of the investments we have made and actions we have taken in fiscal 2025 to continue to enhance business operations and the power of the Enerpac brand," said Paul Sternlieb, Enerpac Tool Group's President & CEO. "In what remains a challenging macro-environment for the general industrial marketplace, the Company posted record revenue, maintained industry-leading margins, generated strong cash flow, and returned $71 million to investors through share repurchases and dividends while preserving an extremely strong balance sheet and financial flexibility. Moreover, the integration of the acquired DTA business is fully on track, with an excellent sales funnel as we cross-sell its technology to legacy Enerpac customers."



Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations (US$ in millions, except per share) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31,

2025 August 31,

2024 August 31,

2025 August 31,

2024 Net Sales $ 167.5 $ 158.7 $ 616.9 $ 589.5 Net Earnings 28.1 23.4 92.7 82.2 Diluted EPS 0.52 0.43 1.70 1.50 Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.52 0.50 1.81 1.72 Adjusted EBITDA 44.5 38.6 153.6 147.5



Fiscal 2025 Consolidated Results from Continuing Operations Comparisons

Consolidated net sales were $616.9 million compared to $589.5 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 4.6%. On an organic basis, sales increased 1.0% year-over-year, driven by Industrial Tools & Services segment (IT&S) organic growth of 0.5% and 14.8% growth at Cortland Biomedical.

Net sales for IT&S increased 4.3%, driven by the acquisition of DTA and organic growth. On an organic basis, IT&S product revenue and service revenue increased 0.3% and 1.3%, respectively.

Gross profit margin declined 60 basis points year-over-year to 50.5% driven by service margins and the inclusion of DTA, partially offset by stronger margins at Heavy Lifting Technology (HLT) and Cortland Biomedical.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) of $172.8 million decreased $3.2 million year-over-year. The decrease in SG&A expense was driven primarily by the absence of ASCEND-related charges in fiscal 2025. Adjusted SG&A expense, excluding ASCEND, restructuring, and M&A charges in both periods, increased $3.1 million to $165.5 million, but declined as a percentage of revenues as the Company continues to optimize SG&A efficiency.

Fiscal 2025 net earnings and diluted EPS were $92.7 million and $1.70 respectively, compared to $82.2 million and $1.50, respectively, in fiscal 2024.

Fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA was $153.6 million compared to $147.5 million in fiscal 2024, an increase of 4%. The adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.9% was roughly flat year-over-year.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $111.3 million in fiscal 2025, compared to $81.3 million in fiscal 2024. The increase in cash from operations was driven by improvements in working capital and higher net earnings. Capital expenditures for fiscal 2025 were $19.3 million, an increase of $7.9 million, primarily related to the build-out of the Company's new global headquarters in downtown Milwaukee.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Consolidated Results Comparisons

Consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were $167.5 million compared to $158.7 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 5.5%. On an organic basis, sales decreased 1.8% year-over-year, driven by IT&S organic decline of 2.2%, partially offset by 10.4% growth at Cortland Biomedical.

Net sales for the IT&S segment increased 5.4%, driven by the acquisition of DTA. On an organic basis, IT&S product revenue and service revenue declined 1.0% and 7.4%, respectively.

Gross profit margin returned to normalized levels at 50.1% in the fourth quarter as compared to 48.8% in the prior-year period. The fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 gross profit margin was negatively impacted by service and HLT.

SG&A of $42.1 million decreased $4.5 million year-over-year. SG&A expense in the year-ago period included restructuring charges of $3.0 million and ASCEND charges of $2.1 million. Adjusted SG&A expense was $41.8 million, up slightly from $41.3 million in the year-ago period.

Fourth quarter fiscal 2025 net earnings and diluted EPS were $28.1 million and $0.52 respectively, compared to $23.4 million and $0.43, respectively, in the year-ago period.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $44.5 million compared to $38.6 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 220 basis points year-over-year to 26.5%.



Balance Sheet and Leverage (US$ in millions) August 31, 2025 May 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Cash Balance $151.6 $140.5 $167.1 Debt Balance $189.7 $190.9 $194.5 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA2 0.3x 0.4x 0.2x

Net debt on August 31, 2025, was $38.1 million, resulting in a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.3x. The company repurchased 1,039,150 shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 at a cumulative purchase price of $40.1 million. This marks the largest return of capital to Enerpac shareholders in a single quarter since the initiation of the share repurchase program in March of 2022.

Board Authorizes a New $200 Million Share Repurchase Program

In March of 2022, the Enerpac Tool Group's Board of Directors approved a 10 million share repurchase authorization. Since that authorization was put into effect, the Company has returned approximately $240 million to shareholders through the repurchase of approximately 9.0 million shares at an average cost of $26.71 per share.

On October 10, 2025, the Enerpac Board of Directors approved a new $200 million share repurchase program which will replace the existing authorization effective immediately. "We are pleased to announce this new $200 million share repurchase and continued commitment to returning capital to our shareholders," said Darren Kozik, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Outlook

"We believe with our strong brand and operating model we can continue to outperform the market and drive profitable growth in 2026," added Sternlieb.

The Company is introducing its fiscal 2026 guidance, including net sales of $635 million to $655 million, based on organic growth of 1% to 4%. The Company also forecasts adjusted EBITDA of $158 million to $168 million, adjusted EPS of $1.85 to $2.00, and free cash flow of $100 million to $110 million. This guidance is based on the Company's key foreign exchange rate assumptions and assumes no substantial change to the current tariff or regulatory environment.

1Organic sales represent net sales excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, acquisitions, and divestitures. A reconciliation of organic sales to comparable net sales is presented in the tables accompanying this release.

2Calculated in accordance with the terms of the Company's September 2022 Senior Credit Facility.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the above comments represent forward-looking statements made pursuant to the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. In addition to statements with respect to guidance, the terms "outlook," "may," "should," "could," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "objective," "plan," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the assumptions and other factors referred to specifically in connection with such statements, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic uncertainty, the impact of geopolitical activity, including the armed conflicts in the Middle East, including the impact on shipping in the area and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and international sanctions imposed in response thereto, market conditions in the industrial, oil & gas, energy, power generation, infrastructure, commercial construction, truck and automotive industries, supply chain risks, including disruptions in deliveries from suppliers due to political tensions and armed conflicts; impacts from the imposition, or threat of imposition, of tariffs and other trade restrictions, the ability of the Company to achieve its plans or objectives related to its growth strategy, market acceptance of existing and new products, market acceptance of price increases, successful integration of acquisitions, the impact of dispositions and restructurings, the ability of the Company to continue to achieve or maintain operational improvements related to the ASCEND program and other restructuring actions, operating margin risk due to competitive pricing and operating efficiencies, risks related to reliance on independent agents and distributors for the distribution and service of products, material, labor, or overhead cost increases, tax law changes, foreign currency risk, interest rate risk, commodity risk, tariffs, litigation matters, cybersecurity risk, impairment of goodwill or other intangible assets, the Company's ability to access capital markets and other risks and uncertainties that may be referred to or noted in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including those described in the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024 and its Form 10-Q for the period ended May 31, 2025. Enerpac Tool Group disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or any other reason, except to the extent required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not measures presented in conformity with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures include organic sales, EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted earnings from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, adjusted operating profit from continuing operations, segment adjusted operating profit and adjusted EBITDA, adjusted corporate expense, adjusted SG&A expense, free cash flow and net debt. This press release includes reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure, included in the tables attached to this press release or in footnotes to the tables included in this press release. Management believes the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are commonly used financial measures for investors to evaluate Enerpac Tool Group's operating performance and financial position with respect to the periods presented and, when read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements, present a useful tool to evaluate ongoing operations and provide investors with metrics they can use to evaluate aspects of the Company's performance from period to period. In addition, these are some of the financial metrics management uses in internal evaluations of the overall performance of the Company's business. Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company's reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted diluted earnings per share anticipated for fiscal year 2026 is calculated in a manner consistent with the historical presentation of that measure in the accompanying tables. Because of the forward-looking nature of this estimate, it is impractical to present a quantitative reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the comparable GAAP measure, and accordingly no such GAAP measure for that period is being presented.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a premier industrial tools, services, technology, and solutions provider serving a broad and diverse set of customers and end markets for mission-critical applications in more than 100 countries. The Company makes complex, often hazardous jobs possible safely and efficiently. Enerpac Tool Group's businesses are global leaders in high pressure hydraulic tools, controlled force products, and solutions for precise positioning of heavy loads that help customers safely and reliably tackle some of the most challenging jobs around the world. The Company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Enerpac Tool Group common stock trades on the NYSE under the symbol EPAC. For further information on Enerpac Tool Group and its businesses, visit the Company's website at www.enerpactoolgroup.com.

(tables follow)



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) August 31, August 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 151,558 $ 167,094 Accounts receivable, net 106,085 104,335 Inventories, net 78,774 72,887 Other current assets 39,701 27,942 Total current assets 376,118 372,258 Property, plant and equipment, net 53,275 40,285 Goodwill 289,787 269,597 Other intangible assets, net 46,942 36,058 Other long-term assets 61,745 59,130 Total assets $ 827,867 $ 777,328 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 7,500 $ 5,000 Trade accounts payable 42,944 43,368 Accrued compensation and benefits 28,108 25,856 Income taxes payable 5,425 5,321 Other current liabilities 53,125 49,848 Total current liabilities 137,102 129,393 Long-term debt, net 182,168 189,503 Deferred income taxes 6,192 3,696 Pension and postretirement benefit liabilities 7,147 10,073 Other long-term liabilities 61,564 52,684 Total liabilities 394,173 385,349 Shareholders' equity Capital stock 10,589 10,847 Additional paid-in capital 243,137 235,660 Retained earnings 284,102 261,870 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (104,134 ) (116,398 ) Stock held in trust (3,542 ) (3,777 ) Deferred compensation liability 3,542 3,777 Total shareholders' equity 433,694 391,979 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 827,867 $ 777,328

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (In thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended August 31, August 31, August 31, August 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 167,515 $ 158,714 $ 616,899 $ 589,510 Cost of products sold 83,671 81,312 305,070 288,499 Gross profit 83,844 77,402 311,829 301,011 Selling, general and administrative expenses 42,055 43,524 166,920 168,565 Amortization of intangible assets 1,952 831 5,576 3,312 Restructuring charges - 3,007 5,862 7,400 Impairment & divestiture charges - - - 147 Operating profit 39,837 30,040 133,471 121,587 Financing costs, net 2,376 2,731 9,911 13,524 Other expense, net 647 465 2,831 2,544 Earnings before income tax expense 36,814 26,844 120,729 105,519 Income tax expense 8,734 3,435 27,980 23,312 Net earnings from continuing operations 28,080 23,409 92,749 82,207 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes - 1,007 - 3,542 Net earnings $ 28,080 $ 24,416 $ 92,749 $ 85,749 Earnings per share from continuing operations Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.43 $ 1.72 $ 1.51 Diluted 0.52 0.43 1.70 1.50 Loss per share from discontinued operations Basic $ - $ 0.02 $ - $ 0.07 Diluted - 0.02 - 0.06 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.45 $ 1.72 $ 1.58 Diluted 0.52 0.44 1.70 1.56 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 53,508 54,313 54,049 54,336 Diluted 53,905 54,930 54,485 54,862

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended August 31, August 31, 2025 2024 Operating Activities Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 111,284 84,016 Cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations - (2,697 ) Cash provided by operating activities $ 111,284 $ 81,319 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (19,340 ) (11,411 ) Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - Working capital adjustment from the sale of business assets - (1,133 ) Purchase of business assets (26,661 ) (1,402 ) Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations $ (46,001 ) $ (13,946 ) Cash used in investing activities $ (46,001 ) $ (13,946 ) Financing Activities Borrowings on revolving credit facility 14,421 62,743 Principal repayments on revolving credit facility (14,421 ) (78,743 ) Principal repayments on term loan (5,000 ) (3,750 ) Purchase of treasury shares (68,742 ) (38,354 ) Stock options, taxes paid related to the net share settlement of equity awards & other (5,548 ) 4,016 Payment of cash dividend (2,167 ) (2,178 ) Cash used in financing activities - continuing operations $ (81,457 ) $ (56,266 ) Cash used in financing activities $ (81,457 ) $ (56,266 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 638 1,572 Net (decrease) increase from cash and cash equivalents $ (15,536 ) $ 12,679 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 167,094 154,415 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 151,558 $ 167,094

Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

Supplemental Unaudited Data

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures for Continuing Operations

(In thousands)

Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 137,035 $ 134,822 $ 145,936 $ 153,360 $ 571,153 $ 140,134 $ 140,716 $ 153,374 $ 161,602 $ 595,825 Other 4,935 3,615 4,453 5,354 18,357 5,062 4,812 5,287 5,913 21,074 Enerpac Tool Group $ 141,970 $ 138,437 $ 150,389 $ 158,714 $ 589,510 $ 145,196 $ 145,528 $ 158,661 $ 167,515 $ 616,899 % Net Sales Growth (Decline) Year over Year Industrial Tools & Services Segment 7.6 % 3.0 % 1.3 % 0.3 % 2.9 % 2.3 % 4.4 % 5.1 % 5.4 % 4.3 % Other -59.2 % -67.3 % -63.3 % -31.0 % -57.3 % 2.6 % 33.1 % 18.7 % 10.4 % 14.8 % Enerpac Tool Group 1.9 % -2.5 % -3.8 % -1.2 % -1.5 % 2.3 % 5.1 % 5.5 % 5.5 % 4.6 % Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 42,216 $ 40,723 $ 42,101 $ 43,524 $ 168,565 $ 42,318 $ 41,423 $ 41,125 $ 42,055 $ 166,920 M&A charges - - - (121 ) (121 ) (152 ) (258 ) (714 ) (292 ) (1,415 ) ASCEND transformation program charges (1,093 ) (1,370 ) (1,457 ) (2,109 ) (6,029 ) - - - - - Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 41,123 $ 39,353 $ 40,644 $ 41,294 $ 162,415 $ 42,166 $ 41,165 $ 40,411 $ 41,763 $ 165,505 Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses % Enerpac Tool Group 29.0 % 28.4 % 27.0 % 26.0 % 27.6 % 29.0 % 28.3 % 25.5 % 24.9 % 26.8 % Adjusted Operating profit Operating profit $ 28,662 $ 29,521 $ 33,363 $ 30,040 $ 121,587 $ 31,132 $ 30,820 $ 31,681 $ 39,837 $ 133,471 Impairment & divestiture charges 147 - - - 147 - - - - - Restructuring charges (1) 2,401 398 1,595 3,450 7,843 - - 5,862 - 5,862 M&A charges - - - 121 121 152 261 714 292 1,419 ASCEND transformation program charges 1,229 1,607 2,042 2,168 7,047 - - - - - Adjusted Operating profit $ 32,439 $ 31,526 $ 37,000 $ 35,779 $ 136,745 $ 31,284 $ 31,081 $ 38,257 $ 40,129 $ 140,752 Adjusted Operating profit by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 38,470 $ 38,909 $ 43,648 $ 42,989 $ 164,016 $ 38,074 $ 38,748 $ 42,837 $ 47,092 $ 166,751 Other 2,118 (79 ) 1,284 1,120 4,443 1,319 1,301 2,083 1,360 6,063 Corporate / General (8,149 ) (7,304 ) (7,932 ) (8,330 ) (31,714 ) (8,109 ) (8,968 ) (6,663 ) (8,323 ) (32,062 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 32,439 $ 31,526 $ 37,000 $ 35,779 $ 136,745 $ 31,284 $ 31,081 $ 38,257 $ 40,129 $ 140,752 Adjusted Operating profit % Industrial Tools & Services Segment 28.1 % 28.9 % 29.9 % 28.0 % 28.7 % 27.2 % 27.5 % 27.9 % 29.1 % 28.0 % Other 42.9 % -2.2 % 28.8 % 20.9 % 24.2 % 26.1 % 27.0 % 39.4 % 23.0 % 28.8 % Adjusted Operating Profit % 22.8 % 22.8 % 24.6 % 22.5 % 23.2 % 21.5 % 21.4 % 24.1 % 24.0 % 22.8 % EBITDA from Continuing Operations (2) Net earnings from continuing operations $ 18,305 $ 17,871 $ 22,621 $ 23,409 $ 82,207 $ 21,723 $ 20,901 $ 22,044 $ 28,080 $ 92,749 Financing costs, net 3,697 3,711 3,385 2,731 13,524 2,770 2,371 2,395 2,376 9,911 Income tax expense 5,669 7,396 6,813 3,435 23,312 6,152 6,798 6,295 8,734 27,980 Depreciation & amortization 3,426 3,328 3,216 3,304 13,275 3,514 3,471 3,721 4,968 15,674 EBITDA $ 31,097 $ 32,306 $ 36,035 $ 32,879 $ 132,318 $ 34,159 $ 33,541 $ 34,455 $ 44,158 $ 146,314 Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA $ 31,097 $ 32,306 $ 36,035 $ 32,879 $ 132,318 $ 34,159 $ 33,541 $ 34,455 $ 44,158 $ 146,314 Impairment & divestiture charges 147 - - - 147 - - - - - Restructuring charges (1) 2,401 398 1,595 3,450 7,843 - - 5,862 - 5,862 M&A charges - - - 121 121 152 261 714 292 1,419 ASCEND transformation program charges 1,229 1,607 2,042 2,168 7,047 - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,874 $ 34,311 $ 39,672 $ 38,618 $ 147,476 $ 34,311 $ 33,802 $ 41,031 $ 44,450 $ 153,595 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 40,880 $ 41,443 $ 45,706 $ 45,629 $ 173,659 $ 40,807 $ 41,313 $ 45,317 $ 50,726 $ 178,163 Other 2,324 141 1,497 1,367 5,330 1,546 1,525 2,309 1,579 6,959 Corporate / General (8,330 ) (7,273 ) (7,531 ) (8,378 ) (31,513 ) (8,042 ) (9,036 ) (6,595 ) (7,855 ) (31,527 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,874 $ 34,311 $ 39,672 $ 38,618 $ 147,476 $ 34,311 $ 33,802 $ 41,031 $ 44,450 $ 153,595 Adjusted EBITDA % Industrial Tools & Services Segment 29.8 % 30.7 % 31.3 % 29.8 % 30.4 % 29.1 % 29.4 % 29.5 % 31.4 % 29.9 % Other 47.1 % 3.9 % 33.6 % 25.5 % 29.0 % 30.5 % 31.7 % 43.7 % 26.7 % 33.0 % Adjusted EBITDA % 24.6 % 24.8 % 26.4 % 24.3 % 25.0 % 23.6 % 23.2 % 25.9 % 26.5 % 24.9 % Notes: (1) Approximately $0.4 million of the Q4 fiscal 2024 restructuring charges were recorded in cost of products sold. (2) EBITDA represents net earnings from continuing operations before financing costs, net, income tax expense, and depreciation & amortization. Neither EBITDA nor adjusted EBITDA are calculated based upon generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The amounts included in the EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA calculation, however, are derived from amounts included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net earnings, operating profit or operating cash flows. The Company has presented EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it regularly reviews these performance measures. In addition, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are used by many of our investors and lenders, and are presented as a convenience to them. The EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA measures presented may not always be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the components of the calculation.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

Supplemental Unaudited Data

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)

(In thousands)

Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 YTD Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 137,035 $ 134,822 $ 145,936 $ 153,360 $ 571,153 $ 140,134 $ 140,716 $ 153,374 $ 161,602 $ 595,825 Other 4,935 3,615 4,453 5,354 18,357 5,062 4,812 5,287 5,913 21,074 Enerpac Tool Group $ 141,970 $ 138,437 $ 150,389 $ 158,714 $ 589,510 $ 145,196 $ 145,528 $ 158,661 $ 167,515 $ 616,899 Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 1,229 $ (2,863 ) $ 744 $ 2,977 $ 2,087 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Other - - - - - - - - - - Enerpac Tool Group $ 1,229 $ (2,863 ) $ 744 $ 2,977 $ 2,087 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales Industrial Tools & Services Segment - - - - - (3,184 ) (3,185 ) (4,504 ) (8,697 ) (19,571 ) Other - - - - - - - - - - Enerpac Tool Group $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (3,184 ) $ (3,185 ) $ (4,504 ) $ (8,697 ) $ (19,571 ) Organic Sales by Segment (3) Industrial Tools & Services Segment $ 138,264 $ 131,959 $ 146,680 $ 156,337 $ 573,240 $ 136,950 $ 137,531 $ 148,870 $ 152,905 $ 576,254 Other 4,935 3,615 4,453 5,354 18,357 5,062 4,812 5,287 5,913 21,074 Enerpac Tool Group $ 143,199 $ 135,574 $ 151,133 $ 161,691 $ 591,597 $ 142,012 $ 142,343 $ 154,157 $ 158,818 $ 597,328 Organic Sales Growth (Decline) % Industrial Tools & Services Segment -1.0 % 4.2 % 1.5 % -2.2 % 0.5 % Other 2.6 % 33.1 % 18.7 % 10.4 % 14.8 % Enerpac Tool Group -0.8 % 5.0 % 2.0 % -1.8 % 1.0 % Net Sales by Product Line Product $ 109,856 $ 111,557 $ 122,195 $ 130,395 $ 474,004 $ 111,149 $ 118,692 $ 129,595 $ 140,640 $ 500,075 Service 32,114 26,880 28,194 28,319 115,506 34,047 26,836 29,066 26,875 116,824 Enerpac Tool Group $ 141,970 $ 138,437 $ 150,389 $ 158,714 $ 589,510 $ 145,196 $ 145,528 $ 158,661 $ 167,515 $ 616,899 Adjustment: Fx Impact on Net Sales Product $ 1,116 $ (1,943 ) $ 825 $ 2,268 $ 2,265 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Service 113 (920 ) (81 ) 709 (178 ) - - - - - Enerpac Tool Group $ 1,229 $ (2,863 ) $ 744 $ 2,977 $ 2,087 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Adjustment: Impact from Divestitures or Acquisitions on Net Sales Product - - - - - (3,184 ) (3,185 ) (4,504 ) (8,697 ) (19,571 ) Service - - - - - - - - - - Enerpac Tool Group $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (3,184 ) $ (3,185 ) $ (4,504 ) $ (8,697 ) $ (19,571 ) Organic Sales by Product Line (3) Product $ 110,972 $ 109,614 $ 123,020 $ 132,663 $ 476,269 $ 107,965 $ 115,507 $ 125,091 $ 131,943 $ 480,504 Service 32,227 25,960 28,113 29,028 115,328 34,047 26,836 29,066 26,875 116,824 Enerpac Tool Group $ 143,199 $ 135,574 $ 151,133 $ 161,691 $ 591,597 $ 142,012 $ 142,343 $ 154,157 $ 158,818 $ 597,328 Organic Sales Growth (Decline) % Product -2.7 % 5.4 % 1.7 % -0.5 % 0.9 % Service 5.6 % 3.4 % 3.4 % -7.4 % 1.3 % Enerpac Tool Group -0.8 % 5.0 % 2.0 % -1.8 % 1.0 % (3) Organic Sales is defined as sales excluding the impact to foreign currency changes and the impact from recent acquisitions and divestitures to net sales.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp.

Supplemental Unaudited Data

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)

(In thousands, except for per share amounts)

Fiscal 2024 Fiscal 2025 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 TOTAL Adjusted Earnings (4) Net Earnings $ 17,738 $ 17,817 $ 25,778 $ 24,416 $ 85,749 $ 21,723 $ 20,901 $ 22,044 $ 28,080 $ 92,749 (Loss) earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (567 ) (54 ) 3,157 1,007 3,542 - - - - - Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 18,305 $ 17,871 $ 22,621 $ 23,409 $ 82,207 $ 21,723 $ 20,901 $ 22,044 $ 28,080 $ 92,749 Impairment & divestiture charges 147 - - - 147 - - - - - Restructuring charges (1) 2,401 398 1,595 3,450 7,843 - - 5,862 - 5,862 M&A charges - - - 121 121 152 261 714 292 1,419 ASCEND transformation program charges 1,229 1,607 2,042 2,168 7,047 - - - - - Net tax effect of reconciling items above (411 ) (185 ) (666 ) (1,683 ) (2,945 ) (4 ) 1 (910 ) (492 ) (1,406 ) Other income tax expense - 137 - - 137 - - - - - Adjusted Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 21,671 $ 19,828 $ 25,592 $ 27,465 $ 94,557 $ 21,871 $ 21,163 $ 27,710 $ 27,880 $ 98,624 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share (4) Net Earnings $ 0.32 $ 0.33 $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 1.56 $ 0.40 $ 0.38 $ 0.41 $ 0.52 $ 1.70 (Loss) earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of income tax (0.01 ) (0.00 ) 0.06 0.02 0.06 - - - - - Net Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.41 $ 0.43 $ 1.50 $ 0.40 $ 0.38 $ 0.41 $ 0.52 $ 1.70 Impairment & divestiture charges, net of tax effect 0.00 - - - 0.00 - - - - - Restructuring charges (1), net of tax effect 0.04 0.00 0.02 0.04 0.11 - - 0.09 (0.01 ) 0.09 M&A charges, net of tax effect - - - 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.02 ASCEND transformation program charges, net of tax effect 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.11 - - - - - Other income tax expense - 0.00 - - 0.00 - - - - - Adjusted Diluted Earnings per share from Continuing Operations $ 0.39 $ 0.36 $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 1.72 $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 0.51 $ 0.52 $ 1.81 Notes continued: (4) Adjusted earnings from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share represent net earnings and diluted earnings per share per the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings net of charges or credits for items to be highlighted for comparability purposes. These measures are not calculated based upon GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or diluted earnings per share or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance. However, this presentation is important to investors for understanding the operating results of the current portfolio of Enerpac Tool Group companies. For all reconciliations of GAAP measures to Non-GAAP measures, the summation of the individual components may not equal the total due to rounding. With respect to the earnings per share reconciliations the impact of share dilution on the calculation of the net earnings or loss per share and discontinued operations per share may result in the summation of these components not equaling the total earnings per share from continuing operations.