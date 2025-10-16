Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 10:24 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.: Raytron Forecasts Key Infrared Thermal Imaging Trends for 2025-2028

YANTAI, China, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global infrared sensor market expands at a 6.8% CAGR toward an estimated 10 billion units by 2030 (Yole Group), the thermal imaging industry stands at a pivotal point. Building on more than a decade of innovation, Raytron, a globally recognized innovator in infrared thermal imaging, has unveiled its latest generation of uncooled thermal modules featuring the world's first 8µm uncooled infrared sensor. This breakthrough marks a decisive step toward making high-performance thermal imaging more accessible, compact, and economically viable.

Smaller Pixels, Broader Impact: How Miniaturization Is Driving the Future of Thermal Imaging

Infrared thermal technology is advancing rapidly along the path of smaller pixels, higher resolution, and greater affordability. With pixel size shrinking from 35µm to 6µm, image clarity and spatial resolution have taken a major leap forward. This miniaturization delivers 3 additional key benefits. First, the die count per wafer increases by nearly 200%, drastically cutting costs to enable a truly cost-effective thermal imaging module. Second, the smaller pixel pitch requires smaller optics, resulting in an ultra-lightweight design. Finally, the enhanced integration allows this HD thermal imaging core to be embedded into space-constrained applications like ADAS and consumer electronics, paving the way for broader deployment.

From ADAS to Outdoor Night Vision: Thermal Imaging is Transforming Industries

Uncooled infrared thermal modules are already accelerating innovation across automotive, industrial, medical, and consumer fields:

  • Automotive & ADAS: Capable of seeing through fog, dust, and glare, Raytron's infrared thermal sensors enhance pedestrian and animal detection, filling critical perception gaps left by cameras and lidar in challenging conditions.
  • Industrial Inspection: By monitoring thermal distribution in equipment and facilities, these thermal imaging cores help identify failures early. When integrated with commercial drones or robotics, they enable continuous, unmanned inspection, reducing labor and boosting safety.
  • Medical & Health Screening: Offering non-contact, radiation-free temperature mapping, the LWIR thermal sensor supports safe and efficient mass screening and health monitoring applications.
  • Outdoor Night Vision: With the ability to "see" in total darkness and through obscurants, these low-power consumption thermal modules are ideal for handheld and wearable systems used in security, adventure, and hunting.

Looking forward, the convergence of miniaturized infrared sensors and AI will unlock new potentials, from scientific research to autonomous robots, building an interconnected ecosystem of thermal vision.

For Further Information
Email: sales@raytrontek.com
Website: https://en.raytrontek.com
LinkedIn: Raytron Technology Co., Ltd

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raytron-forecasts-key-infrared-thermal-imaging-trends-for-20252028-302586102.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.