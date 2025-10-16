Automotive RADAR Market to Reach $47.7 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 23.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Governments worldwide are mandating collision avoidance technologies, prompting OEMs to adopt radar-based systems for features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, and automatic emergency braking. Additionally, the rising consumer demand for safer, smarter vehicles-coupled with the rapid development of connected and autonomous driving technologies-is significantly accelerating the adoption of automotive RADAR solutions across vehicle segments.

PORTLAND, Ore. , Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive RADAR Market by Application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning System, Intelligent Park Assist, and Other ADAS Applications), Frequency (24 GHz, 77 GHz, and 79GHz), and Range (Long Range RADAR (LRR) and Short & Medium Range RADAR (S&MRR)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the "automotive radar market" was valued at $6.3 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $47.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2025 to 2034.

The Automotive RADAR Market has experienced robust growth driven by rise in demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle technologies. Stringent safety regulations worldwide are accelerating the adoption of RADAR-based collision avoidance systems in both premium and mid-range vehicles. However, high production costs and challenges in sensor calibration and integration restrain market expansion, particularly in cost-sensitive regions. Meanwhile, advancements in 4D imaging RADAR and the emergence of compact, low-power RADAR modules present significant growth opportunities, especially for next-generation electric vehicles and urban mobility platforms.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2428

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2022 $6.3 billion Market Size in 2034 $47.7 billion CAGR 23.6 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Application, Frequency, Range, and Region Drivers Rise in Integration of ADAS Features in Mass-Market Vehicles Opportunities Emergence of 4D Imaging RADAR and Solid-State Technologies for Autonomous Mobility Restraints High Cost of Advanced RADAR Systems and Complex Integration

Enquiry Before Buying:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2428

The Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) segment held the highest market share in 2024.

By application, the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) segment dominated the global market in 2024, and is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to increasing demand for semi-autonomous driving features, growing consumer preference for driver assistance systems, and regulatory pushes for advanced safety features across mass-market and premium vehicles.

The 24 GHz segment dominated the global market in 2024.

By frequency, the 24 GHz segment led the global market in 2024, accounting for the largest share during the forecast period. Its leadership is driven by cost-effectiveness, suitability for short-range applications, and wide adoption in entry- & mid-level vehicles before the full transition to 77 GHz platforms.

The Short and Medium Range RADAR (S&MRR) segment held the major share share of the market in 2024.

By range, the Short and Medium Range RADAR (S&MRR) segment dominated the global market in 2024, accounting for the largest share during the forecast period. The segment benefits from rising adoption in applications such as blind-spot detection, lane-change assistance, and rear cross-traffic alerts, particularly in compact and mid-sized passenger cars.

Buy this Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-RADAR-market/purchase-options

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2024.

The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the leading market for automotive RADAR systems in 2024. Asia-Pacific dominated the Automotive RADAR market due to strong automotive production hubs in China, India, and Japan, increasing electrification trends, growing demand for ADAS-equipped vehicles, and favorable government regulations supporting road safety initiatives.

Leading Market Players: -

Maxar Technologies

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeybee Robotics

Astrobotic Technology

Altius Space Machines

Motiv Space Systems

Made In Space

Effective Space Solutions Limited

MDA

ispace Inc.

Get Customized Reports with your Requirements:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2428

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, partnerships, mergers, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Automotive and Transportation Industry:

The Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2031 to 2040.

The Global Cargo Shipping Market Growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

The Global Automotive Repair and Service Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2034.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automotive-radar-market-to-reach-47-7-billion-globally-by-2034-at-23-6-cagr-allied-market-research-302586114.html