Thrive Renewables' H125 results reflect the expected transition back to normalised electricity prices, with turnover down 35% y-o-y to £9.4m (H124: £14.6m) and gross profit falling 51% to £4.3m (H124: £8.9m). Operating profit declined 50% to £2.9m (H124: £5.7m), while operating profit including investments fell 47% to £3.9m (H124: £7.4m). The margin compression reflects both lower electricity prices and a 4% decline in generation to 57,651MWh, driven by the lowest Q1 wind resource since 2010. Despite near-term headwinds, the company maintains momentum on its target to double capacity by 2028.

