Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of GIGGLE (Giggle Fund) on October 16. GIGGLE/USDT spot trading, GIGGLE/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading, and GIGGLE/USDT perpetual futures are now available to users on HTX.

GIGGLE is a BNB Chain based memecoin launched by the Giggle Fund. The transaction fees from each GIGGLE trade will be donated to Giggle Academy, an edutech venture co-founded by CZ. The funds raised will be used to support free education initiatives targeting underserved regions, rewarding educators and students alike.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

