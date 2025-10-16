Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
16.10.2025 10:42 Uhr
David Morrissey joins FundBank as it launches new Dublin operation

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FundBank is pleased to announce the appointment of David Morrissey to the position of Country Head, Ireland of its new Dublin operation.

David Morrissey, Country Head, Ireland

A funds industry expert, David has over 30 years' experience working within financial services, including senior leadership roles at global firms such as SEI Investments and Waystone. David brings to FundBank a proven expertise in product development and driving business growth in key jurisdictions, including both Ireland and Luxembourg. David combines deep industry knowledge with exceptional relationship management skills, making him a trusted leader in establishing and growing cross-border financial services operations.

David will lead the FundBank (Europe) S.A. Ireland team in Dublin, driving growth and providing strategic direction for the bank. David will play a pivotal role in operational leadership and business development and will lead all aspects of client service delivery across multiple product lines for FundBank's Ireland-based clients.

David Morrissey comments, "I am delighted to come on board at FundBank and look forward to working with the talented team in Dublin. This is an exciting time for the bank, as we continue our global expansion and respond directly to the asset management industry's requirement for agile, swift and customer-centric banking services within Europe."

The opening of this new location in Dublin, Ireland underscores FundBank's commitment to its European client base, having launched banking operations in Luxembourg earlier this year. FundBank is now strategically placed to provide its European clients with unparalleled levels of customer service and a comprehensive suite of banking products.

About FundBank

At FundBank, we are guided at every stage by our three core principles: safety, liquidity, speed.

Powered by cutting-edge technology, FundBank delivers industry-leading banking solutions to the global asset management industry. Our comprehensive and innovative banking services are complemented by an exceptional user experience. Through our purpose-built platform and deep sector expertise, we deliver the speed, clarity, and confidence the industry has long been waiting for.

FundBank revolutionises banking for investment funds and managers, allowing them more time to focus on what they do best, managing their portfolios and generating alpha.

Media contact: Alison Mitsas amitsas@fundbank.com

Tel: +1 345 746 5289

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/david-morrissey-joins-fundbank-as-it-launches-new-dublin-operation-302586117.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
