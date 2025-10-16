Advancecon Holdings Berhad: Advancecon Secures RM36.1 Million Contract from Sime Darby Property for Serenia City Development

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Advancecon Holdings Berhad (????????) ("Advancecon" or "the Group") (Bursa: 5281), an established provider of earthworks and civil engineering services in Malaysia, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Advancecon Infra Sdn. Bhd. ("AISB"), has been appointed by Sime Darby Property (Serenia City) Sdn. Bhd. as the contractor for the proposed construction and completion of earthworks and ancillary works for residential development Phases SB 2 and SB 3 ( Bayu Serenia ), located within the Serenia City Stage 3 township in Dengkil, Sepang, Selangor .

The contract forms part of ongoing works within Serenia City, a major township in the southern Klang Valley corridor and is valued at RM36.1 million. Serenia City is one of Sime Darby Property' s notable township developments, master-planned as a "Garden City of KLIA" with residential, commercial amenities, and planned commercial/ industrial precincts, all designed to emphasise live ability, green features, and connectivity.

This latest win marks another milestone in Advancecon's growing portfolio of large-scale township and infrastructure projects, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner to Malaysia's leading property developers. It also strengthens the Group's foothold in the Klang Valley, where it continues to play an integral role in shaping the groundwork for urban growth and community development.

Dato' Phum Ang Kia, Group Chief Executive Officer of Advancecon Holdings Berhad commented, "We are proud to be entrusted once again by Sime Darby Property, one of Malaysia's most respected developers, to contribute to the next phase of Serenia City's development. This project underscores our reputation as a reliable earthworks and infrastructure partner with proven capabilities in delivering high-quality results within complex township environments. It also reflects our continued growth momentum and our ability to support the nation's leading developers in building sustainable communities."

With this latest award, Advancecon continues to expand its presence in key growth corridors across Malaysia, where township and industrial developments are driving sustained demand for earthworks and infrastructure services.

###

ABOUT ADVANCECON HOLDINGS BERHAD

Founded in 1990, Advancecon is primarily involved in the provision of earthworks and civil engineering services in Malaysia, as well as related support services such as the sale of construction materials, hiring of machinery, and ad-hoc general construction services. The Group was listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia on 10 July 2017.

Advancecon's wide range of earthworks services encompass excavation and fill, rock-blasting, ground treatment works, erosion and sediment control plan, as well as compaction and surface finishing processes. On the civil engineering services front, Advancecon specializes in road works, drainage works, bridge construction, water supply works, and sewerage works.

To date, Advancecon has undertaken earthworks and civil engineering works for notable projects nationwide, including various township developments such as Bandar Setia Alam, Setia EcoHill, Setia Eco Gardens, Eco Majestic and Tropicana Aman, as well as infrastructure projects in relation to the construction of highways and railway such as West Coast Expressway (WCE), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), Trumpet Interchange and Ecohill Link connected to Lebuhraya Kajang Seremban (LEKAS) Highway and East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

In 2019, Advancecon also established a renewable energy subsidiary, Advancecon Solar Sdn Bhd, which will undertake the development and/or operations of power generation from solar and other renewable energy projects. It currently owns revenue-generating rooftop solar assets of more than 1.2MWp and also a 37.7MWp large-scale solar farm in Kuala Langat, Selangor which commenced operation on 8 November 2024.

In 2021, Advancecon further completed the acquisition of a 51% stake in Spring Energy Resources Berhad ("Spring Energy"), which is an integrated quarry operation management and service provider involved in contract quarry operations, provision, marketing and management of quarry products, related advisory services, as well as the undertaking of quarry-related earthworks and civil engineering works.

In 2024, Advancecon entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Perak Corporation Berhad to develop Silver Valley Technology Park (SVTP) on an 816-acre land in Kanthan, Perak, with an estimated Gross Development Value of RM1.0 billion, which is envisioned to be a state-of-the-art industrial park.

For more information, please visit https://www.advancecon.com.my/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Advancecon Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Chris Ser

Email: c.ser@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Advancecon Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/advancecon-secures-rm36.1-million-contract-from-sime-darby-property-fo-1087612