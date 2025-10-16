Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.: Nucleus Software Appoints Industry Veteran Nilanshuk Haldar to Drive Global Partnerships and Strategic Alliances

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucleus Software, a global leader in digital lending and transaction banking solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nilanshuk Haldar as Vice President - Global Head of Partnerships and Alliances on 3rd October 2025. In this role, Nilanshuk will spearhead the company's global partner ecosystem strategy, driving revenue growth, strategic collaborations, and market expansion.

With over 20 years of experience across fintech, financial services, and technology, Nilanshuk brings a proven track record of creating high-impact partnerships across startups, scale-ups, big tech, and global banking institutions. His career highlights include leading regional partnerships at Backbase, where he contributed in significantly enhancing revenue and pipeline in a short period and driving Amazon Web Services' cloud business growth in financial services across Asia in partner-sourced opportunities. He has also been a founding member of fintech platforms Mesitis, Canopy, and Bento, helping scale assets under reporting to $5B and launching innovative robo-advisory solutions.

Prior to his recent roles, Nilanshuk gained deep consultative experience with Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan, advising the C-suite across Asia on corporate finance strategy and growth initiatives. A thought leader in innovation and transformation, he has spoken at over 20 global industry events including Singapore Fintech Festival, Money20/20 Asia, AWS Summits, and leading customer conferences.

Based in Singapore, Nilanshuk holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a Bachelor of Engineering from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. Beyond his professional achievements, he is passionate about football, travel, and discovering new experiences over a good cup of coffee.

Commenting on his appointment, Nilanshuk Haldar,Vice President - Global Head of Partnerships and Alliances, said: "In today's rapidly evolving financial ecosystem, partnerships are no longer just enablers-they are accelerators of innovation and growth. I am excited to join Nucleus Software at this pivotal juncture to strengthen our global partner ecosystem, foster strategic collaborations, and drive solutions that anticipate the future of digital banking. Together, we will ensure that our clients and partners stay ahead in an AI-powered, digitally transformed world."

Parag Bhise, CEO & Executive Director, Nucleus Software, added: "We are delighted to welcome Nilanshuk Haldar to our leadership team. His proven ability to architect high-impact partnerships across fintech, banking, and technology sectors will be instrumental in expanding Nucleus Software's global reach. Nilanshuk's strategic vision and deep understanding of partner ecosystems align perfectly with our mission to deliver innovative, AI-driven solutions and create tangible value for financial institutions worldwide."

Nilanshuk's appointment underscores Nucleus Software's continued commitment to strengthening its global footprint, fostering innovative partnerships, and delivering transformational solutions to financial institutions worldwide.

