Bids have opened for Australia's Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 7, targeting 5 GW of renewable generation in the National Electricity Market (NEM), with projects required online by December 2030.From pv magazine Australia Bids have opened for Australia's Capacity Investment Scheme Tender 7, targeting 5 GW of renewable generation in the NEM. Projects must be operational by Dec. 31, 2030, with earlier delivery given higher merit. The allocation for the total 5 GW includes a minimum 1.7 GW target for New South Wales, 1 GW for Victoria, 300 MW for Tasmania, and 2 GW unallocated, potentially awarded ...

