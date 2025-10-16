Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 11:06 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP: Veronica Aroutiunian Joins Debevoise's Luxembourg Office as Funds Partner

LUXEMBOURG, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announces that Veronica Aroutiunian has joined the firm's Investment Management Group as a partner, resident in the firm's Luxembourg office.

Recognized as one of Luxembourg's leading investment fund advisors, Ms. Aroutiunian brings extensive experience advising clients in the regulatory and corporate aspects of structuring, establishing and operating investment funds, with particular expertise in retail and evergreen vehicles. Her addition accelerates the Group's strategy in key growth areas and builds on the strong momentum of the Luxembourg office since its opening in 2020.

Peter Furci, Presiding Partner, said: "European private capital clients continue to turn to Debevoise for their most consequential fundraisings, and we are committed to investing in our funds practice to meet their needs. As one of the most attractive domiciles for funds, Luxembourg is central to this strategy. Veronica's arrival represents an important addition to our capabilities there."

Rebecca Silberstein, Global Chair of the Investment Management Group, said: "Our European clients are navigating a complex fundraising environment, and Luxembourg remains central to their strategies. Veronica brings exceptional legal expertise and deep market knowledge, particularly in the retail space, that will further strengthen this key hub of our global funds platform. Her arrival underscores our commitment to attracting the best talent to meet our clients' most important needs."

Patricia Volhard, European Chair of the Investment Management Group, said: "Veronica is one of Luxembourg's stand-out legal talents, known for her strategic insights, commercial approach and market experience, in particular with respect to evergreen and retail funds. She will be an asset to our clients in Luxembourg and across our global platform."

Veronica Aroutiunian said: "Debevoise is a powerhouse in the funds arena. My practice is a natural fit with the firm's clients, and I am excited to contribute to the continued growth of our Luxembourg and global funds practices."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veronica-aroutiunian-joins-debevoises-luxembourg-office-as-funds-partner-302583859.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.