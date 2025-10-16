Anzeige
Jackaroo King x ISSA Animation: Classic Board Game Meets Phenomenal Animation!
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 11:06 Uhr
Jackaroo King x ISSA Animation: Classic Board Game Meets Phenomenal Animation!

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The phenomenally popular social board game in the Middle East, Jackaroo King, is celebrating its anniversary by announcing a blockbuster collaboration with the massively popular, top-tier animation creator ISSA Animation (???? ???????), a sensation across the Arab world! This cross-industry partnership aims to deliver unprecedented joy and exclusive benefits to players globally, particularly the young user base in the Middle East, jointly celebrating the brilliant achievements since Jackaroo King's launch one year ago.

Jackaroo King x ISSA Animation: Classic Board Game Meets Phenomenal Animation

Jackaroo King: The Benchmark for Social Entertainment in the Middle East

Since its launch in August 2024, Jackaroo King has quickly won the hearts of young Middle Eastern users by perfectly preserving the classic Jackaroo board game gameplay while introducing digital innovations. Coupled with powerful social features and a pure, ad-free immersive experience, its integrated "gaming-social-competitive" ecosystem, continuously deepened through online and offline event matrices, has made it a perennial champion on the Middle Eastern App Store and Google Play download charts.

ISSA Animation: The Humorous Power Reaching Millions

ISSA Animation (???? ???????), known for its iconic minimalist 2D cartoon style (round-faced characters, clean lines) and humorous skits that accurately capture the quirks of daily Arab life, society, and family, has amassed a massive loyal following on social media - 395K Instagram followers, over 3.8 million subscribers on its YouTube channel, and a staggering 6.2 million TikTok followers! It has become a premier content brand for reaching young Arabic-speaking audiences in the Middle East and globally.

A Powerful Alliance: Leveling Up the Anniversary Celebration

For this anniversary celebration, the collaboration between Jackaroo King and ISSA Animation represents a perfect fusion of classic gaming charm and pop culture influence. ISSA Animation has enthusiastically extended warm congratulations for Jackaroo King's anniversary, and its beloved characters will be uniquely integrated into the world of Jackaroo King. This collaboration is not merely a celebratory event but a joint practice of the shared vision held by both parties to "reshape the social gaming experience for the younger generation."

About Jackaroo King:

Jackaroo King is a wildly popular social board game in the Middle East, dedicated to providing the most authentic Jackaroo gameplay alongside an innovative "gaming-social-competitive" experience. Its clean environment, deep localization efforts, and ecosystem of online and offline competitions have made it a phenomenal social entertainment platform in the Middle East.

Contact: qipeinan@wejoysg. com

Website: https://www.jackarooapp.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796661/Jackaroo_King_x_ISSA_Animation_Classic_Board_Game_Meets_Phenomenal.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackaroo-king-x-issa-animation-classic-board-game-meets-phenomenal-animation-302584414.html

