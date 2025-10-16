EQS-News: Andera Partners / Key word(s): Financing

Andera Partners co-leads €105 million Series A round for Adcytherix, its first investment from the BioDiscovery 7 fund



Andera Partners co-leads €105 million Series A round for Adcytherix, its first investment from the BioDiscovery 7 fund Financing co-led by Andera Partners, Angelini Ventures, Bpifrance and Kurma Partners

Proceeds to advance lead program ADCX-020 into the clinic, with first IND and CTA filings planned by end 2025

Funding to advance additionnal innovative ADC programs into the clinic with strategic focus on novel payloads Paris, France - October 16th, 2025 - Andera Partners, a leading European private equity player, today announced that it has co-led the Series A financing round of Adcytherix, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel and proprietary antibody drug conjugates (ADC). The transaction represents the first investment from Andera Partners' new BioDiscovery 7 fund. The €105 million ($122 million) funding round was co-led by Andera Partners, Angelini Ventures, Bpifrance (as part of both Large Venture and InnoBio investment strategies) and Kurma Partners, followed by Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), aMoon and existing shareholders Pontifax, DawnBiopharma (a platform controlled by KKR), Pureos Bioventures and RA Capital. This Series A positions Adcytherix as one of the most promising ADC players, leveraging novel payload classes and an experienced team to bring targeted cancer treatments to patients. The funding will enable the company to advance its lead candidate ADCX-020 into the clinic, with first investigational new drug (IND - US) and clinical trial applications (CTA - EU, UK and Canada) filings planned by end 2025. In parallel, Adcytherix will expand its pipeline of proprietary ADCs using novel payloads. Jack Elands, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Adcytherix, commented: "Closing the largest ADC-focused Series A in Europe in 2025 validates our science, our vision, and the exceptional work of our team since inception just 18 months ago. We are proud to have attracted a world-class syndicate of investors who share our ambition to develop breakthrough ADCs for patients resistant to the current classes of ADCs." Sofia Ioannidou, PhD, Partner at Andera Partners, added: "We are delighted to make our first investment from the BioDiscovery 7 fund in this landmark transaction. Adcytherix stands out with its deep ADC expertise, a differentiated lead program, and a distinctive strategy focused on novel payload classes with the potential to both expand the reach of ADCs to tumors that currently respond poorly or not at all to this modality, and to overcome resistance mechanisms observed with commonly used payloads. We look forward to supporting Jack and his team as they build a next-generation ADC platform capable of delivering transformative therapies to patients." Sofia Ioannidou of Andera Partners has joined the Supervisory Committee following the Series A financing. ABOUT ADCYTHERIX Adcytherix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel antibody drug conjugates (ADC) to treat high unmet need diseases such as cancer. The company was founded by Jack Elands and Pontifax Venture Capital with two other executives of Emergence Therapeutics, Xavier Preville and Carsten Dehning as cofounders. Adcytherix is led by a seasoned management team and is supported by a network of world-leading experts in the field of ADC development. Backed by a syndicate of leading life science investors including Bpifrance Investissement, Kurma Partners, Angelini Ventures, Andera Partners, Pontifax, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company), Pureos Bioventures, aMoon, RA Capital Management and DawnBiopharma (a platform controlled by KKR), Adcytherix's ambition is to become a significant independent ADC powerhouse driving the development of transformational ADC technology for targeted cancer therapy. Adcytherix is based in Marseille, France, with subsidiaries in the US and the Netherlands. For more information please visit www.adcytherix.com . ABOUT ANDERA PARTNERS Created almost 25 years ago, Andera Partners is a major player in private company investments in France and internationally. Its teams manage over €4.8 billion in investments in life sciences (Andera Life Sciences), growth and buyout capital (Andera MidCap, Andera Expansion/Croissance, Andera Co-Invest), sponsorless transactions (Andera Acto) and ecological transition (Andera Infra). Andera Partners' mission is to work alongside companies and their managers to support them in achieving strong and sustainable growth. The quality of performance offered to our investors relies on a strong partnership between the entrepreneurs in our portfolio companies and our teams, based on shared values. Performance through collective engagement, the "Power of And", constitutes Andera Partners' DNA. Based in Paris, with offices in Antwerp, Madrid, Milan and Munich, Andera Partners counts 130 professionals, of which 74 investment professionals. For further information please visit: www.anderapartners.com MEDIA CONTACTS Nicolas DELSERT, Andera Partners : +33 6 22 67 71 17, n.delsert@anderapartners.com

Dr. Cora KAISER, Dr. Johanna KOBLER, MC Services : +49 89 210 228 0, andera@mc-services.eu

Paul SEBE, Bien Commun Advisory: +33 7 81 04 94 92, p.sebe@bcadvisory.fr



