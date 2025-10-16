MACOMPTA.FR: Fiscal Year 2024 - 2025: Revenue +28.6% to EUR 4,064K, EBITDA at EUR 1,145K

IFRS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Fiscal Year 2024 - 2025: Revenue +28.6% to €4,064K,

EBITDA at €1,145K

Lagord, October 15, 2025

MACOMPTA.FR (ISIN Code: FR001400NQB6 - Ticker code: MLMCA), a French publisher of software solutions for businesses and chartered accountants, today announces its annual financial results for the fiscal year 2024/2025 (ended June 30, 2025).

During the fiscal year, MACOMPTA.FR maintained strong growth of 28.6% and a solid level of profitability, with an operating margin of 19.2%.

The company continues to benefit from a broad and attractive product offering for entrepreneurs and their advisors, despite a competitive environment.

Revenue: €4,064K, up 28.6% compared with €3,161K in the previous fiscal year.

Operating profit: +€782K, corresponding to an operating margin of 19.2%, versus €744K last year.

Profit for the year amounted to €710K, equivalent to 17.5% of FY 2024/2025 revenue.

EBITDA: €1,145K, compared with €959K in 2023/2024.

Equity amounted to €2,582K, up €410K year-on-year, with no financial debt.

Cash positive at +€973K, an increase of €294K.

Proposed dividend: €325K.

Notes to the accounts : IFRS adjustments to French financial statements:

The cost of Production of new Softwares and features is capitalized. It does not appear in IFRS profit & loss account. It amounted to €383K in 2024/2025 and €296K in 2023/2024. The Softwares developed are depreciated over 5 years.

Employees pensions are introduced in IFRS balance sheet and profit & loss account. They amounted to €101K in 2024/2025 and €77K in 2023/2024 (excluded from the French financial statements).

BALANCE SHEET (K€) ASSETS 30/06/2025 30/06/2024

NON-CURRENT Goodwill - - Other intangible assets 886 707 Property, plant and equipment 1 672 1 470 Right-of-use assets - - Investments accounted for using equity method - - Investment property - - Other long-term assets - - Other long-term financial assets 27 38 Deferred tax assets - - Non-current assets - -

CURRENT Assets included in disposal group classified as held for sale - - Inventories - - Prepayments and other short-term assets 90 101 Trade and other receivables 410 395 Derivative financial instruments - - Other short-term financial assets - - Cash and cash equivalents 973 679 Current assets 3 11 TOTAL ASSETS 4 060 3 401

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 30/06/2025 30/06/2024

EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 1 505 1 500 Share premium - - Other components of equity - - Retained earnings 1 076 672 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 2 582 2 172 Non controlling interest - - TOTAL EQUITY 2 582 2 172

LIABILITIES NON-CURRENT Pension and other employee obligations 101 77 Borrowings - - Lease liabilities - - Deferred tax liabilities - - Other liabilities 2 3 Non-current liabilities - -

CURRENT Liabilities included in disposal group classified as held for sale - - Provisions 158 158 Pension and other employee obligations - - Borrowings - - Lease liabilities - - Trade and other payables 511 426 Current tax liabilities 65 47 Derivative financial instruments - - Contract and other liabilities - - Current liabilities 642 519 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1 479 1 230 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 4 060 3 401

PROFIT AND LOSS ACCOUNT (K€)



30/06/2025 30/06/2024 Revenue 4 064 3 162 Other income 47 36 Change in inventories - - Costs of material - - Employee benefits expense -2 307 -1 601 Change in fair value of investment property - - Depreciation, amortisation and impairment of non-financial assets -264 -181 Impairment losses of financial assets and contract assets - - Other expenses -759 -673 Operating profit 782 744 Share of profit from equity accounted Investments - - Finance costs - - Finance income 9 20 Other financials items - - Profit before tax 792 764 Tax expense -82 -78 Profit for the year from continuing operations 710 686 Loss for the year from discontinued operations - - Profit for the year 710 686

CASH FLOW STATEMENT (K€)



30/06/2025 30/06/2024 Operating activities Profit before tax 782 744 Non-cash adjustments 264 181 Contributions to defined benefit plans 24 15 Net changes in working capital 230 173 Settling of derivative financial instruments 0 0 Net cash from operating activities 1 300 1 113 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment -634 -1 751 Proceeds from disposal of others intangible assets 0 0 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired 0 0 Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash sold 0 0 Proceeds from disposal and redemption of non-derivative financial assets 0 0 Interest received 9 20 Dividends received 0 0 Taxes paid -82 -78 Net cash used in investing activities -706 -1 809 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 0 0 Repayment of borrowings and leasing liabilities 0 0 Proceeds from issue of share capital 0 0 Interest paid 0 0 Dividends paid -300 -250 Net cash from (used in) financing activities -300 -250 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 294 -946 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 679 1 625 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 0 0 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 973 679 Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal group 0 0 Cash and cash equivalents for continuing operations 973 680

EBITDA for the fiscal year 2024/2025 amounted to €1,145K, compared with €959K in 2023/2024, representing an increase of 19.4%.

Next publication: second quarter revenue on January 15, 2026.

About MACOMPTA.FR

Founded in 2007 by a chartered accountant, MACOMPTA.FR has become a key platform for managing businesses and chartered accountants.

With its credo "management accessible to all", this French software company focuses on developing simple, high-performance and affordable software and mobile applications.

The company offers a complete range of tools for accounting, tax declarations, invoicing, payroll and expense reporting. From the beginning, MACOMPTA.FR's software has been adopted by over 100,000 users: companies, associations, chartered accountants and consulting professionals serving clients.

In evidence of its success, the platform is now recommended by major banking networks, chartered accountants, corporate management organizations, and national sports federations for associations.

More information on investisseurs.macompta.fr/en

Contact

MACOMPTA.FR

CEO

Sylvain HEURTIER

investisseurs@macompta.fr

