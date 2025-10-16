The proposed business combination of OPAP with its majority (51.8%) shareholder, Allwyn, via an all-share transaction provides OPAP with significantly greater scale and enhances its growth outlook as it gains exposure to a number of other higher-growth geographic markets and gaming verticals. Management believes the combination will strengthen every commercial lever necessary to compete in the gaming industry: scale, digital leadership, proprietary technology and content. These have driven the long-term consolidation of the sector. As a result, management believes the investment case is enhanced by the greater growth prospects, while retaining the existing attractive dividend policy.

