QS Quacquarelli Symonds: QS Arab Region Rankings 2026

Saudi Arabia's KFUPM crowned best; Egypt leads Africa; UAE soars; Algeria emerges

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds today released the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2026 .

This edition features 298 universities from 20 countries. Seventy-three universities debut. Saudi Arabia's KFUPM ranks first, followed by Qatar University. The UAE's Khalifa University climbs to third, its highest-ever position, overtaking King Saud University (fourth). Lebanon, Oman, and Jordan also feature in the top-10.

Executive Summary

Algeria is most represented, with 46 ranked universities, including 32 new-the biggest rise of any country.

is most represented, with 46 ranked universities, including 32 new-the biggest rise of any country. Saudi Arabia and the UAE dominate, each with three universities in the top-10 and six in the top-20, double closest competitors.

and the dominate, each with three universities in the top-10 and six in the top-20, double closest competitors. No new institutions enter the top-10. The UAE's University of Sharjah, Kuwait's American University of the Middle East, and Egypt's Cairo University break into the top-20.

University of Sharjah, American University of the Middle East, and Cairo University break into the top-20. New entrants in the top-50 include the German Jordanian University (39th) , the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik in Lebanon (46th), and Kuwait University (49th).

(39th) (46th), and (49th). Egypt is second-most represented country and leads Africa in the top-50, with six universities, topped by the American University in Cairo.

is second-most represented country and leads Africa in the top-50, with six universities, topped by the American University in Cairo. Six countries show overall improvement: the UAE , Oman , Palestine , Jordan , Iraq , and Lebanon .

, , , , , and . Morocco excels in teaching quality, with the most top-10 universities for Staff with PhD.

excels in teaching quality, with the most top-10 universities for Staff with PhD. Iraq leads in teaching resources, with three universities in the top 10 for Faculty-Student Ratio.

leads in teaching resources, with three universities in the top 10 for Faculty-Student Ratio. Qatar maintains its concentration of excellence: Qatar University ranks second overall, while Hamad Bin Khalifa University tops four indicators-more than any other institution.

maintains its concentration of excellence: Qatar University ranks second overall, while Hamad Bin Khalifa University tops four indicators-more than any other institution. Jordan's Employer Reputation skyrockets. 83% of universities climb in this indicator, more than any other country.

Dr Ashwin Fernandes, QS Executive Director AMESA, said: "This year's Arab Region Rankings are our largest ever and continue to provide an important comparative tool for students, university leaders, and policymakers. Higher education across the Arab Region remains dynamic and nuanced. While some systems-buoyed by economic growth-are rapidly expanding and investing in research and innovation, others continue to face challenges of limited resources and capacity."

Top-10 2026 2025



1 1 KFUPM Saudi Arabia 2 2 Qatar University Qatar 3 4 Khalifa University UAE 4 3 King Saud University Saudi Arabia 5 5 United Arab Emirates University UAE 6 6 American University of Beirut Lebanon 7 7 King Abdulaziz University Saudi Arabia 8 8 Sultan Qaboos University Oman 9 10 American University of Sharjah UAE 10 9 University of Jordan Jordan

