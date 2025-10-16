On World Resuscitation Day, Croí, the Heart Stroke Charity in Ireland, and Global Heart Hub (GHH) are proud to share the definite success of their "Her Final Search" campaign, launched in April 2025. The campaign, aimed at educating Irish women about the often-overlooked and unique symptoms of heart attacks in women, has achieved significant improvements in awareness and inspired life-saving actions.

Increase in Awareness

A follow-up survey conducted after the campaign reveals unprecedented progress in educating Irish women:

Awareness of chest pain and discomfort is now recognised by 88% of women , up from 84% before the campaign . 1

is now recognised by , up from . Recognition of pain in the arms rose from 62% to 70%, showing a significant improvement in identifying this common yet often overlooked warning sign. 1

rose from 62% to 70%, showing a significant improvement in identifying this common yet often overlooked warning sign. Understanding of shortness of breath as a critical warning sign increased from 69% to 75%. 1

as a critical warning sign increased from 69% to 75%. 60% of women now recognise that heart attack symptoms can differ between men and women, a shift that helps challenge the outdated belief that heart attacks only happen to men.1

The survey also highlighted a significant behavioural shift, with Irish women now being substantially more likely to seek medical attention if they experience these symptoms. Importantly, the campaign has sparked an information-sharing ripple effect, as 93% of women who saw the campaign now share heart attack symptom information with others.1

Ann's Story: A Life-Saving Reminder

The campaign's life-saving impact is best illustrated through the story of Ann an active woman from Limerick, Ireland. After experiencing persistent jaw pain, Ann recalled the information from a "Her Final Search" broadcast she had watched during the campaign. Motivated by what she'd learned, she attended a Croí health check event, where her symptoms were flagged, leading her to seek medical help.

Initially misdiagnosed and sent home from the hospital, Ann's symptoms worsened the next day, prompting her daughter to rush her to A&E. It was there that the truth emerged: Ann had suffered a stroke and was at serious risk of another, more severe one. Now recovering, Ann credits the campaign with saving her life and has become a passionate advocate for women's heart health.

"My story is proof that recognising symptoms and trusting your instincts can be life-saving. I'm deeply grateful for the awareness raised by 'Her Final Search', and I hope it inspires others to prioritise their health," Ann shared.

Persistent Challenges and a Call to Action

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death among women globally, yet awareness of heart attack symptoms has historically lagged behind other health concerns. Women are often unaware that symptoms such as light headedness, jaw, neck, back pain and nausea, or shortness of breath can indicate a heart attack. In addition, they tend to wait longer to seek medical help than men, further increasing their risk. In addition, women may underplay their symptoms, leading to delayed or missed diagnoses, particularly in younger women.

Croí and GHH's "Her Final Search" campaign bridges the awareness gap, empowering women with knowledge and encouraging critical conversations about heart health. This striking success reinforces the urgent need to sustain public education efforts.

As we mark World Resuscitation Day, Croí and GHH are committed to amplifying the life-saving messages of the "Her Final Search" campaign. Women's heart health must remain a public priority - lives depend on it

To learn more about heart attack symptoms and support ongoing education efforts, visit https://croi.ie/heart/women-at-heart/

About Croí Heart Stroke Charity

Established in 1985, Croí is a registered Irish Heart and Stroke Charity. Croí's mission is to prevent heart disease and stroke, save lives, and empower and support people, families, communities, and future generations to take control of their health and well-being. The Croí Heart and Stroke Centre, opened in Galway in November 2012, is a leading centre for heart and stroke prevention, research, education, support, and rehabilitation.

About Global Heart Hub

Global Heart Hub is the first global non-profit organisation established to provide a voice for those living with or affected by cardiovascular disease.

Global Heart Hub are an alliance of heart patient organisations, aiming to create a unified global voice for those living with or affected by heart disease.

