Bizclik Media: Procurement Magazine Unveils Special Report: How AI Has Transformed Digital Contract Management

BizClik's Procurement Magazine releases new research on how artificial intelligence is transforming contract lifecycle management, driving efficiency, compliance, and value across enterprise procurement.

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement Magazine, a BizClik brand, has released its latest Special Report, How AI Has Transformed Digital Contract Management ( which can be found on page 127) , exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping one of procurement's most complex and high-value functions.

The report explores the accelerating adoption of AI in contract lifecycle management (CLM), where automation now underpins efficiency, compliance, and strategic decision-making. It features leading innovators, including Icertis, Palantir, and DocuSign, alongside research from The Hackett Group and Gartner.

Key Insights:

90% of procurement leaders are exploring or deploying AI agents to streamline operations (ProcureCon CPO Report 2025).





58% of leaders have implemented or plan to implement AI solutions (Gartner).





CLM adoption delivers up to 65% greater contracting efficiency and reduces noncompliance losses by 80% (The Hackett Group).





and (The Hackett Group). AI enables faster, smarter negotiations with real-time risk and compliance visibility.





"Contract lifecycle management offers an unparalleled opportunity for organisations to realise significant value through streamlined processes and better compliance," said Chris Sawchuk, Principal and Global Procurement Executive Advisory Practice Leader at The Hackett Group.

The Special Report also explores how automation is redefining procurement roles, moving professionals from administrative execution to strategic leadership.

Read the full report on Procurement Magazine .

Procurement Magazine publishes monthly Special Reports spotlighting the companies, executives, and innovations shaping the future of procurement.

