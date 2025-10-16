Datamine and Aereo Announce Global GTM Partnership for delivering AI-enabled Mining Solutions

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Datamine, a global leader in mining software solutions, and Aereo, a pioneer in AI-powered drone and geospatial intelligence, have announced a strategic global partnership to transform how mines are planned, monitored, and optimized.

The collaboration brings together Datamine's proven suite of mining software trusted by more than 1,500 companies in over 100 countries; with Aereo's cutting-edge aerial intelligence platform, Aereo Cloud, already deployed by industry leaders such as Tata Steel and Coal India.

Under a new global go-to-market (GTM) initiative and collaboration agreement, the two companies will deliver a unified, AI-driven ecosystem that seamlessly connects survey, planning, and operational workflows. The integration is designed to enable real-time plan-versus-actual reconciliation, AI-powered decision-making, and measurable improvements in safety, productivity, and sustainability across the mining value chain.

"Aereo's AI-powered mining solutions are redefining how the industry approaches operational reconciliation, intelligence, safety, and efficiency. By integrating with Datamine's global footprint and trusted software ecosystem, we can bring unprecedented accuracy in reconciliation, planned versus actual analysis and the speed at which mine schedules are updated. This partnership enables miners worldwide to manage and optimise operations with greater consistency and confidence, driving the next phase of mining transformation," said Sandeep Ray, Executive Director, Datamine.

"Datamine's decades of expertise in end-to-end 3D mining tech-stack in exploration, planning, scheduling, feasibility and their worldwide leadership & dominance in the mining industry make them the ideal partner to scale Aereo's impact. By combining their credibility with Aereo's proven AI-innovation, miners can adopt solutions that are future-ready, smarter, scalable, and more sustainable," said Vipul Singh, CEO & Co-founder, Aereo.

About Datamine:

Datamine is the world's leading provider of technology to seamlessly plan and manage mining operations. With + 40 years of experience and presence in 100+ countries, Datamine provides solutions spanning exploration, resource modelling, mine planning, operations, logistics and marketing to over 1,500 companies worldwide. The implementation, training and advisory services ensure customers receive industry-leading support and leverage full value from their technology investment.

https://dataminesoftware.com/

About Aereo:

Aereo provides AI-powered drone and geospatial intelligence solutions that transform how enterprises plan, monitor, and manage large capital assets. With expertise in mining, infrastructure, land governance, Aereo delivers scalable platforms that enhance safety, compliance, and productivity worldwide.

https://aereo.io/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797952/Datamine_Aereo_Joins_Mining.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798048/Datamine_Aereo_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/datamine-and-aereo-announce-global-gtm-partnership-for-delivering-ai-enabled-mining-solutions-302586190.html