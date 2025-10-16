Perceptyx: European Employees Fall Behind North America in AI Adoption, Raising Concerns over Readiness

New research from Perceptyx finds Europe trailing North America in AI adoption, confidence and perceptions of fairness, creating a widening gap in the employee experience

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2025, the AI company for Employee Experience (EX), reveals that European employees are falling behind their North American counterparts in both AI adoption and confidence. While North American workers report higher integration of AI into daily workflows and greater trust in organisational use, European employees express more hesitation and concern, particularly around fairness and preparedness. The findings suggest that without deliberate, human-centered strategies, Europe risks widening the gap in employee experience at a critical moment in the future of work.

Perceptyx surveyed more than 3,600 employees across North America and Europe to understand how AI tools are shaping the workplace. While optimism remains high, the European data highlights a significant readiness gap and unmet needs that could slow adoption and impact employee experience.

Key European findings include:

AI adoption trails behind North America: Only 8% of European employees report that their organisations are fully leveraging AI-less than half the rate of North American teams (17%). Yet nearly one in five Europeans (19%) want to use AI but haven't had the opportunity, revealing a substantial untapped demand for tools and training.

Trust and fairness concerns are pronounced: Just 57% of European employees believe AI-driven decisions are fair, compared with 62% in North America, and only 59% understand how AI adoption decisions are made, underscoring a clear gap in communication and confidence.

Manager enablement lags: Only 57% of European employees feel their managers are actively helping them navigate AI-driven changes, compared with 66% in North America, suggesting that managers may need more support to close the readiness gap.

Generational divides persist: Younger European employees (Gen Z) are the most frequent experimenters with AI tools but report the lowest trust in how organisations are deploying them, highlighting both an opportunity and a risk if organisations fail to align adoption with values and transparency.

"These findings show that in Europe, trust is the real currency of GenAI" said Sam Dawson, Senior Director of Workforce Transformation at Perceptyx. "AI adoption in Europe is all about building confidence, trust, and capability. In Europe, we are seeing organisational silence is slowing adoption; employees want straight talk about how AI will change their jobs, and managers often lack the playbook to help. Employees want to embrace AI, but without clear communication, manager support, and fairness safeguards, organisations risk slowing adoption and disengaging their people. By putting employee experience at the center, European employers can turn hesitation into opportunity."

The study underscores the importance of proactive strategies for European organisations:

Communicate clearly about AI tools and role impacts.

Equip managers with the skills and resources to guide teams through AI-driven change.

Address equity and fairness concerns to ensure all employees benefit.

Leverage employee experience tools that bridge the gap from listening to taking action.

By prioritising trust, transparency, and human-centered adoption, European companies can not only accelerate AI usage but also strengthen engagement, innovation, and long-term workforce resilience.

This study is Perceptyx's first large-scale, global benchmark of AI readiness in the workplace, providing evidence-based guidance for leaders on how to integrate AI into employee experience successfully.

