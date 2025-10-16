Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 12:30 Uhr
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 15 October 2025 were:

152.47p Capital only
152.55p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 72,000 Ordinary shares on 15th October 2025, the Company has 111,987,497 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 23,598,697 shares held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

5. On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.


