Valued at $17.3 billion and generating over $1 billion in annual recurring revenue, Deel will use the investment to advance its mission to simplify global work.

Deel, the leading global HR and payroll platform, today announced a $300 million strategic investment from new investor Ribbit Capital along with long-time Deel partners Andreessen Horowitz and Coatue Management with additional support from General Catalyst, Green Bay Ventures and more. Deel's new valuation is $17.3 billion.

Deel reached $1bn revenue faster than many high-growth tech industry peers due to its impressive organic growth engine and ability to scale at speed. Source: S-1 Filings, GS Research, FactSet.

The investment comes on the heels of what has been a record year of performance at Deel. September 2025 marked the company's third straight year of profitability and its first $100 million revenue month. Earlier this year, the company surpassed $1 billion in annual recurring revenue. Deel now serves 37,000+ businesses and 1.5 million workers across 150+ countries, processing $22 billion in payroll annually.

"We're proud to welcome some of the world's best investors as partners in this next chapter for Deel," said Alex Bouaziz, Co-founder and CEO, Deel. "This round is about doubling down on the global payroll infrastructure we've built from the ground up. We're reimagining how payroll should work for the next century fluid, real-time, and truly borderless and continuing our mission to become the single platform where companies can build, manage, and pay their teams anywhere in the world."

Deel will use the capital to accelerate strategic acquisitions that expand its product capabilities and global reach. The company will also invest heavily in the continued strategic buildout of its owned systems and operations, paving the way to deliver native payroll in 100+ countries by 2029, and AI innovation, enabling Deel to enhance automation across its HR and payroll suite and attract top-tier AI talent.

Deel's growth spans every segment and product line, with highlights including:

1,500% growth across US products (PEO and US payroll)

600% growth across its HR products

450% growth in Global payroll

Growing Deel Immigration product by 220% and Deel IT by 410%

480% increase in customers using three or more products, and 1,200% increase in those using four or more

Recent enterprise customers including LEGO, Puma, Virgin Media, Klarna, Capgemini, FedEx, Nubank, Palantir, Novo Nordisk, Fidelity, Pepsi reflect Deel's expanding role as essential infrastructure for global work

"We have been fans of Deel for a long time, it's a brand companies trust and we're excited to invest," said Micky Malka, Founder at Ribbit Capital. "Deel itself a fully remote, global company with employees in over 100 countries is uniquely positioned to build products for global expansion. The company and its leadership have a limitless opportunity ahead of them."

"Since our first investment into Deel in 2020, we've been blown away by the Deel team's pursuit of building the best HR platform to offer access to employment opportunities and financial services for the global workforce," said Ben Horowitz, cofounder of Andreessen Horowitz, "Deel's continued progress is a testament to how essential their infrastructure has become to customers everywhere, and we are thrilled to co-lead this latest round."

Deel is the all-in-one payroll and HR platform for global teams. Built for how the world works today, Deel brings HRIS, payroll, compliance, benefits, performance, and device management into one platform, supported by owned payroll infrastructure across 150+ countries. Businesses of all sizes use Deel to hire, pay, and manage every worker type securely and at scale. Learn more at deel.com

