Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YEQ6 | ISIN: KYG781631059 | Ticker-Symbol: YXS
Tradegate
16.10.25 | 08:00
0,930 Euro
+0,32 % +0,003
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANY HEAVY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9020,93013:50
0,9040,92913:52
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 12:48 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SANY Group: SANY Earns Dual Global Honors for Employer Excellence and Brand Strength

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With its continued focus on employee care, talent development, brand building, and globalization, SANY Group has once again secured spots on both the Forbes and World Brand Lab lists, being recognized as the 2025 World's Best Employer and the 2025 Asia's Most Influential Brand, respectively. These accolades highlight SANY's robust global competitiveness and growing brand influence.

SANY Ranks Among Forbes' 2025 World's Best Employers, Leading China's Construction Machinery Industry

On Forbes World's Best Employers, Highlighting "Employee-First"

On October 9, Forbes officially released the 2025 World's Best Employer List. SANY Group has made the list with its outstanding practices in employee care, organizational building, and career development, ranking 21st among Chinese mainland enterprises and 480th globally and retaining the top position in China's construction machinery industry.

SANY has been committed to the value of "Employee-First", continuously improving the employee care and employee development system by building a sound, diverse and inclusive organizational culture.

As part of its global strategy, SANY actively cultivates local talent and creates jobs. In 2024, SANY launched the "Overseas Lighthouse Factory Academy" program, providing systematic training and hands-on learning to help local youth acquire advanced skills, enhancing their employability. Today, 89% of SANY's overseas employees are locally hired, generating a large number of high-quality jobs and continuously contributing to the sustainable economic and social development of local communities.

Among Asia's Top 500, Leading China's Machinery Industry

On September 24, the World Brand Lab released its 2025 Asia's 500 Most Influential Brands report. SANY Group ranked 54th among Chinese companies and 108th in Asia, once again claiming the No. 1 position in China's construction machinery industry.

As a global leader in equipment manufacturing, SANY operates in over 180 countries and regions with over 900 service sites outside China. It has established itself as the top local brand in over 30 countries, consistently enhancing its global brand influence.

In recent years, SANY has been promoting its "Globalization, Digitalization, and Decarbonization" strategy, driving innovation and brand building to enhance its international competitiveness. Being featured on both the Asia's 500 Most Influential Brands and Forbes Global Best Employers lists highlights SANY's growing global recognition for both brand influence and employer value. Looking ahead, SANY will continue to uphold its "Employee First" philosophy, foster organizational vitality, and empower innovation to contribute more to the high-quality development of global industries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798049/On_Forbes_World_s_Best_Employers__Highlighting__Employee_First.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770994/5566613/SANY_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-earns-dual-global-honors-for-employer-excellence-and-brand-strength-302586232.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.