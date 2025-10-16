Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Cloud Telephony Services Market Worth $42.60 B by 2030 Driven by AI Integration & Remote Work Trends, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India , Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud telephony service market is set to grow from USD 26.69 billion in 2025 to USD 42.60 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. This growth is driven by enterprises shifting from traditional PBX systems to cloud-native communication infrastructures that offer greater flexibility, reduced costs, and seamless global connectivity. The rising popularity of remote and hybrid work models has further accelerated the demand for scalable telephony solutions. Additionally, the market is benefiting from the widespread adoption of VoIP, AI-driven contact center tools, and unified communication platforms, all of which enhance user experience and operational efficiency.

Globally, market dynamics are evolving as telecom carriers reorient toward software-based offerings, while hyperscale cloud providers and specialized vendors compete to deliver advanced, developer-friendly platforms tailored to industry-specific needs. The expansion of telco APIs and an emphasis on sustainability through green data centers are also shaping adoption trends. Although concerns around data security and network stability remain in certain regulated or infrastructure-challenged regions, the broader shift toward cloud-first telephony is now a defining force in enterprise communication strategy worldwide.

Adoption Trends in the Cloud Telephony Service Market

AI Integration Boosting Contact-Center Efficiency

Artificial intelligence is transforming contact-center operations by enabling smarter call routing, sentiment analysis, and contextual support. AI-powered platforms help enterprises optimize agent workflows, improve customer interactions, and increase overall operational efficiency, encouraging broader cloud telephony adoption.

Remote and Hybrid Work Fuels Market Expansion

The shift to hybrid and remote work has created strong demand for location-independent voice solutions. Cloud telephony platforms and mobility-optimized softphones ensure consistent call quality and seamless workflow continuity across home, office, and coworking environments, driving adoption across industries of all sizes.

Segmentation Insights of Cloud Telephony Services

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Service Type

UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service)

CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service)

Cloud PBX

CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service)

SIP Trunking

IVR / Auto-Attendant

Voice and Messaging APIs

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By End-user Vertical

IT and Telecom

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance)

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Government and Public Sector

Education

Manufacturing

By Geography

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Rest of South America

Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East

Africa: Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, and Rest of Africa

Regional Dynamics in Cloud Telephony Services

Europe shows steady growth, with compliance, data sovereignty, and energy-efficient infrastructure shaping purchasing decisions. Organizations across the continent are moving trading, manufacturing, and collaboration systems to the cloud, often adopting hybrid models that balance local and public-cloud deployments.

North America leads in cloud telephony adoption, driven by enterprise modernization projects, widespread fiber networks, and a strong partner ecosystem. Government agencies and large corporations are increasingly integrating cloud-based voice solutions into hybrid work strategies, while regional initiatives help extend reliable VoIP services to remote areas.

Cloud Telephony Service Industry Company Profiles

RingCentral Inc.

8x8 Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Zoom Video Communications

Vonage (Ericsson)

Twilio Inc.

Genesys

Five9 Inc.

NICE Ltd.

Talkdesk Inc.

Amazon Web Services (Amazon Connect)

Dialpad Inc.

Mitel Networks

BT Group

Avaya Holdings

Content Guru

Vodafone Group

Tata Communications

For a full breakdown of cloud telephony service market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report at: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cloud-telephony-service-market?utm_source=prnewswire

