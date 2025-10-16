DeriW Sees Rapid Growth Post-Mainnet Launch, Redefining Perp DEX Standards with CEX-Rivaling Experience

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeriW , a decentralized futures trading platform incubated by CoinW, has seen rapid growth following its mainnet launch, as the perp DEX sector continues to capture the spotlight, experiencing accelerated development fueled by a surging influx of capital and expertise.

Marked by instant execution, zero funding rates, and a razor-thin 0.01% trading fee, DeriW is storming the scene with its CEX-comparable trading experience, rising as a pivotal force reshaping the future of decentralized derivatives.

Meet DeriW: The Dark Horse in Perp DEX

At TOKEN2049 Singapore, DeriW shone brightly as a rising star in the perp DEX space. The platform's bold vision and ultra-competitive cost model have sparked lively discussions on-site, grabbing news headlines across leading media outlets.

The striking presence at the influential crypto summit reflects DeriW's recent robust momentum. Since launching its mainnet in August, it has attracted over 40,000 users, with a cumulative trading volume surpassing $900 million.

The platform has drawn rave reviews from users as well. Its incentive mechanisms are widely praised as "real and rewarding" within the community, and many users claim trading on the platform feels seamless - to a level rivaling major centralized players.

For DeriW, this dual endorsement from business metrics and user sentiment provides a solid foundation for its ongoing expansion.

Enhanced speed, cost efficiency, and security: Crafting a CEX-Rivaling Trading Experience

DeriW's swift ascent stems from its technical competitiveness across three fronts: speed, cost efficiency, and security.

DeriW is equipped with its proprietary Pendulum AMM, a design to enable zero-slippage trading and enhance capital efficiency and market depth. With cutting-edge matching mechanisms, transactions can be completed in milliseconds, boosting user confidence with high efficiency.

Meanwhile, DeriW has implemented a fee structure consisting of zero funding rates, zero gas fees and 0.01% trading fees. This brings its overall trading cost to just one-fifth of those of mainstream players, unlocking greater profit potential for traders.

On the security side, DeriW has established robust risk infrastructures, drawing on CoinW's eight years of proven expertise. They are characterized by a non-custodial wallet design giving users real asset ownership, and a comprehensive audit from CertiK to boost trust and transparency.

Supernova+: Fueling the Growth with an Effective Incentive System

Well-designed incentive mechanisms have become a critical accelerator for early-stage Perp DEX projects. DeriW's Supernova+ points program is the vivid example.

The program, designed to encourage users to build the ecosystem through trading, referrals, and community engagement, has concluded its first season recently, generating strong community buzz.

Supernova+ provides a clear path for value accumulation: participants earn 5 DER+ points for every 50 USDT in eligible trading volume, and they can earn 300% of their invitees' trading points through referrals. These points serve not only as the primary credential for future TGE airdrops, but also as tickets to feature unlocks and long-term utilities.

With these metrics, DeriW aims to create an incentive program rewarding users for trading behavior rather than artificial task farming. This approach cultivates a loyal user base and lays the groundwork for a thriving ecosystem.

Future Roadmap: Deepening User-Driven Optimizations

Looking ahead, DeriW is committed to elevating the trading experience through user-driven optimizations. Key priorities include improving the ecosystem, listing a broader range of financial products, and cultivating a global trading community.

"Decentralization should not come at the expense of speed and accessibility," DeriW's PR Manager, Tharaka Kahaduwa stated. "We aspire to be the first platform that truly harmonizes decentralization, security, and seamlessness, empowering our users with the best possible derivatives trading journey."

Leading the Change: The Perp DEX 'Experience Revolution' Unfolds

Perp DEXs are spearheading an "experience revolution" in derivatives trading through intermediary-free operations, low costs, and asset non-custody. At the forefront of this shift, DeriW is redefining the future of decentralized derivatives with its offering, ushering users into a new era of on-chain finance.

As iterations accelerate and reach widens, DeriW is crafting tomorrow's benchmark-one lightning trade at a time.

About DeriW

DeriW is the first zero-gas-fee decentralized perpetual contract exchange, blending Ethereum's security with Layer 3 scalability to deliver CEX-like efficiency in a decentralized framework. Operated by CoinW's seasoned fintech team, it redefines trading with 80,000 TPS throughput, ensuring speed, transparency, and trustless execution.

To learn more about DeriW, you can visit the website , and follow DeriW's X Account , and Telegram Group .

Disclaimer

DeriW is an independent initiative and operates separately from any regulated CoinW exchange entity. It is a non-custodial and non-regulated platform, and users access DeriW entirely at their own risk. By using DeriW, users acknowledge full responsibility for their trading decisions and asset security. As with all decentralized and self-custodial platforms, users are solely responsible for their trading decisions and asset security. Participation involves inherent risks that should be carefully evaluated.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796979/DeriW_40_000_users_generating__900__million_trading_volume.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796980/DeriW_faster_cheaper_safer.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618621/CoinW_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deriw-sees-rapid-growth-post-mainnet-launch-redefining-perp-dex-standards-with-cex-rivaling-experience-302586242.html