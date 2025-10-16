Holistic Physiotherapy & Wellness Recognised With 2025 Consumer Choice Award in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Holistic Physiotherapy & Wellness has been recognised as a 2025 Consumer Choice Award recipient in the Physiotherapist category for Saskatoon. This marks the clinic's second consecutive recognition, underscoring its reputation for collaborative, patient-centred care and its commitment to supporting health and well-being throughout the community.

Located in the heart of downtown Saskatoon, Holistic Physiotherapy & Wellness brings together a collaborative team across physiotherapy, chiropractic care, massage therapy, lifestyle medicine, dietetics, nutrition counselling, and more-all under one roof. The clinic's whole-person approach goes beyond surface-level symptoms, uncovering root causes and empowering patients in their own care to reach their goals while supporting lasting recovery.

"At Holistic Physiotherapy & Wellness, we believe meaningful change in healthcare happens through collaboration, community, and caring for the whole person," says Kim Deschamps, Founder & CEO. "Being named a Consumer Choice Award recipient for the second time reaffirms our mission to provide evidence-informed care that empowers people to live with strength, balance, and vitality."

Supporting Health at Every Stage of Life

The clinic provides care for all ages and lifestyles, from newborns to seniors, athletes to everyday movers. By combining hands-on therapies with education, nutrition, and lifestyle support, Holistic Physiotherapy & Wellness helps patients reach their goals, recover from injuries, and maintain long-term health.

Patients value the clinic's integrated approach, which brings together multiple disciplines to address both immediate concerns and overall well-being. This unique model ensures that each individual receives care tailored to their needs while honouring the interconnectedness of body, mind, and lifestyle.

This year's recognition is especially meaningful for Holistic Physiotherapy & Wellness, as it reflects the trust patients place in their care team and the relationships built within the Saskatoon community. "This award is not just about our clinic, it is about the patients and families who inspire us every day," adds Deschamps.

Moving Forward with Purpose

As Holistic Physiotherapy & Wellness celebrates its second Consumer Choice Award recognition, the clinic looks ahead to building even stronger connections within the community. By continuing to evolve its services, expand its team of health professionals, and invest in collaborative, whole-person healthcare, the clinic remains dedicated to guiding patients toward healthier, more fulfilling lives.

To learn more about Holistic Physiotherapy & Wellness or to book an appointment, visit www.holisticphysiowellness.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Holistic Physiotherapy & Wellness

Holistic Physiotherapy & Wellness is a Saskatoon-based clinic offering physiotherapy, chiropractic care, massage therapy, lifestyle medicine, dietetics, and nutrition counselling through a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach. Guided by the principles of whole-person care, the clinic looks beyond symptoms to uncover root causes and empower patients in their own care to reach their goals while supporting lasting recovery. Serving patients of all ages, the team helps individuals live with strength, balance, and vitality. Recognised as a two-time Consumer Choice Award recipient, Holistic Physiotherapy & Wellness continues to set the standard for collaborative, patient-centred care in the Saskatoon community. Learn more at www.holisticphysiowellness.ca.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognising and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

