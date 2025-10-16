Zoe Financial Partners With AdvizorPro to Accelerate RIA Growth Nationwide

This Partnership Underscores Zoe Financial's Commitment to RIA Growth While Highlighting AdvizorPro's Position as the Premier Data and Engagement Solution for Financial Services

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Zoe Financial , an end-to-end wealth platform enabling RIAs to serve mass affluent clients with more personalization and better outcomes, announced a strategic partnership with AdvizorPro , a leading provider of financial advisor data and engagement solutions.

Zoe is a trusted platform for advisors and clients seeking a modern, end-to-end wealth management experience. By bringing account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience, Zoe bridges the gap between the aspirations of fast-growing enterprise RIAs and their clients' expectations.

"At AdvizorPro, we've seen firsthand that the most powerful outreach is only effective when paired with the right product or service," said Michael Magnan, Founder and CEO at AdvizorPro. "Zoe's platform delivers unique value by empowering advisors with the tools to grow their practices efficiently. Couple that with AdvizorPro's deep data, and we're ensuring that meaningful connections lead to meaningful outcomes."

About the Partnership

By enhancing how Zoe's team reaches and nurtures these advisors with AdvizorPro's platform, Zoe is further strengthening its role as a growth engine for RIAs.

Before adopting AdvizorPro, Zoe Financial faced challenges in scaling personalized outreach to advisors due to limited data quality and inefficient integrations. AdvizorPro's platform has unlocked a new level of precision and scale, allowing Zoe to share its value proposition with the advisors and RIAs who can benefit from it most.

With AdvizorPro, Zoe Financial now leverages:

Unique, mappable data fields that enable highly personalized emails and communications, replacing generic outreach.

Seamless HubSpot integration, ensuring Zoe's CRM data is fully cleaned, mapped, and integrated for powerful, targeted campaigns.

By combining integrated systems with clean, actionable data, Zoe Financial has elevated its messaging, increased advisor engagement, and achieved 3x pipeline growth.

"AdvizorPro has helped us elevate how we connect with advisors. With clean data and deeper personalization, our outreach has become more targeted and more effective," said Alex Kemp, VP of Sales at Zoe Financial. "This partnership has enabled us to reach more of the advisors we're built to serve: fast-growing, forward-thinking, and deeply client-centered."

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform with the mission to help grow and protect clients' wealth. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com/ .

Disclosure:

Zoe Financial, Inc. ("Zoe Financial") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. SEC Registration does not constitute an endorsement of Zoe by the SEC, nor does it indicate that Zoe has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Zoe Financial provides investment advisory services and access to independent registered investment advisers through its platform.

The information provided by Zoe Financial is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and fractional trading also carry investment risks. Zoe Financial does not provide legal or tax advice, and nothing contained in these materials should be taken as legal or tax advice. Clients should consult with their own financial, tax, or legal professionals before making any investment decisions.

Zoe Financial does not guarantee the services of any adviser, and no assurance can be given regarding future investment performance. Each adviser is solely responsible for the advisory services they provide.

AdvizorPro is a registered trademark of PlanPro Solutions LLC. Zoe Wealth Platform is not affiliated with or endorsed by AdvizorPro nor HubSpot.

CONTACT:

Carolina Padilla

Director of Marketing

carolina@zoefin.com

(213) 325-6697



SOURCE: Zoe Financial

