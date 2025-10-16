Decimal.health Appoints Diana Gelston as President and Managing Partner to Lead the Company's Next Phase of Growth

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Decimal.health today announced the appointment of Diana Gelston as President and Managing Partner, a key milestone in the company's evolution. Diana joins Decimal at a pivotal moment as the firm expands its impact across three powerful growth engines: Decimal.health, its strategy consulting and commercialization business; Ecosystem Development, like CancerX - the national collaborative advancing innovation in oncology; and AccelerOnc Studio, the venture focused on building, scaling, and investing in breakthrough oncology innovation.

"Decimal has reached an exciting stage in its growth," said Kamal Jethwani, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Decimal.health. "As we continue to expand across our three core businesses, we need a strong and proven leader to help guide the organization into its next chapter. Bringing Diana on board is a tremendous win. She's a proven voice in the industry, known for her strategic clarity, commercial rigor, and people-first leadership that will accelerate our growth and amplify our impact across healthcare."

Diana brings over 30 years of experience driving transformation and growth across healthcare, digital health, and technology. She has held senior leadership roles at Best Buy Health, Amazon Business Healthcare, Fresenius Medical Care, Philips Healthcare, and several innovative start-ups, managing over $2B in P&L and $5B in business transformations. Throughout her career, she has built and led high-performing teams that deliver commercial excellence, inspire innovation, and create meaningful impact for patients, partners, and communities.

"I am honored to join Decimal at such an extraordinary moment," said Diana Gelston. "This company stands at the intersection of innovation and impact, uniting commercialization expertise, ecosystem collaboration, strategy and real-world change. I am inspired by what has been built and excited to work with the team to scale our reach, grow our partnerships, and turn potential into lasting results."

As President and Managing Partner, Diana will lead strategy, operations, and growth across Decimal.health and Ecosystem development initiatives, partnering closely with Kamal Jethwani, who continues as CEO of Decimal.health, with a focus on driving growth for AccelerOnc Studio and broader innovation initiatives.

Together, we're building a holistic platform for digital health innovation that spans the entire journey - from concept to scale:

Decimal.health continues to lead in digital health strategy, design, and product acceleration.

AccelerOnc Studio, our new venture studio built in partnership with Moffitt Cancer Center, brings venture-building capabilities to help invent, fund, and pilot breakthrough oncology solutions.

Ecosystem Design builds cross-industry ecosystem connections that help those solutions scale, like CancerX that does this across the cancer care continuum.

This integrated approach allows us to offer our clients something truly unique - a unified pathway to invent, validate, and scale digital health solutions that make a lasting impact.

About Decimal.health

Decimal.health is a digital health innovation firm that provides strategy consulting, venture building, thought leadership, and community development to help health systems, life sciences companies, and digital health innovators bring evidence based solutions to market. As the venture-building force behind AccelerOnc Studio, and the operational backbone of CancerX, we power some of the most transformative programs in healthcare. www.decimal.health

