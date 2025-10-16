USA Team Wins II Federation of International Polo Arena World Polo Championship Sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA AND WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), proudly served as the Official Apparel Partner of the II Federation of International Polo (FIP) Arena World Polo Championship, held October 5-12, 2025, in Virginia. This event marked the first time the international tournament was hosted in the United States, co-hosted by Virginia Polo Inc., home of the University of Virginia Polo Club, and Roseland Polo Club, located at King Family Vineyards.

As the Official Apparel Partner of FIP, the international governing body of the sport recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to host global competitions, U.S. Polo Assn. outfitted all players and umpires with custom-designed performance jerseys and caps, while also featuring branded field signage, event programs, and hospitality activations throughout the week-long championship. The sport-inspired global brand also provided the YETI MVP Cooler as part of the tournament's Most Valuable Player prize.

"U.S. Polo Assn.'s support of the II Federation of International Polo Arena World Polo Championship exemplifies our brand's deep commitment to growing the sport of polo on all fields of play," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We're especially proud to support the USA Team in the Finals and to see this world-class event hosted for the first time on American soil, in Virginia, a place steeped in the sport's heritage."

During the II FIP Arena World Polo Championship, six top-tier arena polo teams competed for the coveted trophy, including U.S. Polo Assn. Global Brand Ambassador, Giordano Magini, on the Italy Team. In a thrilling final match that concluded a week of elite international competition, the USA Team players Kareem Rosser, Patrick Uretz, and Jarod Sheldon won the battle against the Argentina Team in front of a sold-out arena crowd, with a final score of 16-14. The MVP Award went to Patrick Uretz from the USA Team, whose performance stood out among the six national teams competing. This prestigious FIP tournament was created to bring the fast-paced, fan-friendly format of arena polo to the global stage, with three-player teams and an enclosed playing area offering an exciting spectator experience.

"U.S. Polo Assn. continues to be a powerful partner to the Federation of International Polo (FIP), helping us elevate the profile of international events and showcase the future of arena polo," said Alex Taylor, Executive Board Member of FIP. "The success of the II FIP Arena World Polo Championship and the excitement around the sport underscores our shared vision with the USPA to grow the sport's presence worldwide."

Photo Credit: Oana Moore

About the Federation of International Polo (FIP)

Recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Federation of International Polo (FIP) is the global organization representing the sport of polo. FIP's mission is to promote, develop, and regulate the sport of polo internationally.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.

About the United States Polo Association® (USPA)

The United States Polo Association®is organized and exists for the purposes of promoting the game of polo; coordinating the activities of its member clubs and registered player members; arranging and supervising polo tournaments, competitions, and games; and providing rules, handicaps, and tournament conditions for those events. Its overarching goals are to improve the sport and promote the safety and welfare of its human and equine participants. Founded in 1890, the USPA is the largest voluntary sports organization in North America for the sport of polo. The USPA is currently made up of more than 200 member clubs and over 5,000 registered player members. It annually awards and oversees roughly 50 national tournaments hosted by its member clubs. For more information, please visit uspolo.org.

