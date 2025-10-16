Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Participates in the 2025 Maxim Growth Summit in New York

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is happy to announce its participation in the 2025 Maxim Growth Summit, taking place on October 23rd at The Hard Rock Hotel NYC. This prestigious event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and premier institutions to explore the latest trends and advancements across several industries.

Ur-Energy will be meeting with institutional investors in a one-on-one format and senior Maxim analysts during the event. John Cash, CEO of Ur-Energy, will participate in a Critical Mineral Supply Chain Development panel discussion on October 23rd at 1:30 pm Eastern. The panel will also discuss what the global space exploration industry needs from energy and mining companies.

For more information and a complete agenda of the Maxim Growth Summit, please visit: www.maximgrp.com/2025-growth-summit.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 3 million pounds of U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has begun development and construction activities at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

About Maxim

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The independent and employee-owned firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group LLC is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group LLC, visit maximgrp.com.

