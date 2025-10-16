Anzeige
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 13:06 Uhr
Warmup plc: The 7iE Smart Matter WiFi Thermostat by Warmup

Effortlessly Connected Smart Home Heating

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

The First Underfloor Heating Controller with Matter Compatibility

The 7iE Smart Matter WiFi Thermostat is Warmup's most advanced underfloor heating controller ever. Combining premium materials with market-leading automation innovation, the 7iE features Matter technology to ensure effortlessly integration with all major Smart home devices, including Apple Home, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa.

7iE Smart Matter WiFi Thermostat by Warmup - Matter compatible

Smarter Technology, Smarter Energy Savings

The 7iE works great in multi-zone floor heating setups: from a single bathroom that uses an electric floor heater to an entire property using water underfloor heating as its primary heating solution. It also utilises Warmup's innovative SmartGeo technology to automatically set the most efficient temperature schedules for a property, helping to reduce energy usage by up to 25% and providing big savings on utility bills.

Compatible with Smartcare by Warmup for Expert Heating Support

The 7iE Smart Matter WiFi Thermostat is fully compatible with Smartcare, Warmup's next generation of customer support. By analysing real-time data, Smartcare can provide AI-powered proactive support for the lifetime of an underfloor heating system, offering bespoke recommendations to improve a system's efficiency whilst also facilitating instant technical assistance with 24/7/365 phone support to remotely fix most issues a system may encounter.

About Warmup Plc

With over 30 years of experience in heating homes and continual cutting-edge research into new technologies, Warmup is the world's best-selling underfloor heating brand.

Visit Warmup.co.uk to find out more about the 7iE Smart Matter WiFi Thermostat.

Download the 7iE Smart Matter WiFi Thermostat Press Materials here: https://www.warmup.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/7ie-Launch-Pack.pdf

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797269/Warmup_Thermostat.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797268/Warmup_Logo.jpg

Warmup Logo - World's best selling underfloor heating brand

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-7ie-smart-matter-wifi-thermostat-by-warmup-302586249.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
