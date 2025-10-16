Robex Resources Inc.: Mining commences at Kiniéro as project tracks towards first gold in Q4 CY2025

Highlights:

Robex's Kiniero Gold Project, Guinea, remains on track and budget for first gold pour in Q4 CY25.

The Kiniero project remains LTI free (lost time injury) with 4,857,704 hours complete to 30 September 2025.

Mine development activities are tracking according to plan; Mining has commenced on day and night shift with delivery of ore to the Run-of-Mine (ROM) Pad.



Drilling and blasting contractor mobilised to site, with the first blast planned this month.

Construction of the Tailings Storage Facility is progressing on schedule.

Field erected tankage is 99% complete with only painting outstanding.

Oxide crusher ROM wall and power station remaining footings were poured in early October.

Concrete contract is complete and demobilisation commenced.

All project fabrication materials platework, steelwork, piping and electrical materials have arrived at site.



SMP (Structural, Mechanical & Piping) works progressing, with 50% of structural steel erected/preassembled.

SAG and Ball Mill assembly of major components is nearing completion.

Power station is progressing on schedule; low voltage motor control centres (LV MCCs) received and installed.

Fuel storage facility tankage erection progressing on schedule.





Figure 1: Aerial view of the Kiniero site showing process plant and infrastructure (12 October 2025)

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West African gold producer and developer Robex Resources Inc ("Robex" or the "Company") (ASX: RXR | TSX-V: RBX) is pleased to provide an October 2025 project construction update for its Kiniero Gold Project in Guinea, West Africa. Robex is on track to deliver first gold at Kiniero in Q4 CY25.





Figure 2: View of milling building showing mill suspended slab complete and mill installation (12 October 2025)





Figure 3: Mill classification tower steelwork lift (13 October 2025)





Figure 4: Tailings storage facility showing the extent of lining and main embankment construction (12 October 2025).





Figure 5: Stockpile feed conveyor truss modules erection (13 October 2025)





Figure 6: View of CIL with pipe rack and top of CIL tank steel erection (12 October 2025)

Robex's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Wilcox said: "We are getting to the tail end of construction at Kiniéro as we look towards first gold by the end of CY2025, it is pleasing to see the continued efforts and dedication of our teams to complete this project safely while meeting our time and budget considerations.

Mining is now underway, with delivery of ore to the ROM pad and drilling and blasting set to commence shortly. Major components of the process plant have taken shape and are nearing the commissioning phase, which is scheduled to commence next month.

As we finalise construction, we continue to see great examples of teamwork across the different areas of the project. I am really proud of what we have achieved to date at Kiniéro, and what is ahead for Robex in the next few months as we achieve first gold and ramp up to full production."

Kiniero Development Activities

Construction and development works at Kiniero continues to track well against the schedule.

Mining operations have commenced on day and night shift with 82,590 tonnes material mined including 20,625 tonnes of ore. An additional 10,000 tonnes of ore rehandled from historical stockpiles to the main ROM pad.

The operations readiness team has commenced mobilising to site and, together with the commissioning team to be mobilised early November, the project is well positioned for gold pour in Q4CY25.

Grade control drilling is still progressing with 66,105m drilled at Sabali South covering the entire starter pit, with a further 16,070m drilled at Sabali North and 61,506m drilled at Mansounia. Grade control drilling results at Sabali South closely tracked the Mineral Reserve model. Results confirm the robustness of the geological model and support short-term mine planning.

Concrete works for the process plant and power station are complete. All structural steel, platework, piping and electrical material have now arrived at site, and the process plant will quickly transform as construction is accelerated.

Process water and event pond earthworks have been complete and ready for lining.

The SAG mill assembly is complete, and the mill has been floated on the bearings and ring gear installed. Next step is to align the ring gear, install the pinion and drive train. The Ball Mill assembly is almost complete with the ring gear installation to be complete next week.

Primary crushing and reclaim is well advanced with steelwork and platework installation. Conveyor steelwork is being preassembled and erected.

The construction of the leaching circuit is advancing ahead of schedule with all intertank screens installed and five of the six agitators installed on Train A, with cable and piping installation to commence next week.

Steelwork for the elution, Gold Room and reagents is also progressing well.

The onsite pipe fabrication workshop has been set up, and prefabrication of piping is underway.

The electrical team is fully mobilised on site with major advancements made on the power station, process plant and high voltage distribution within the process plant. The power station is 45% electrically complete with nearly 30,000m of cables installed. The low voltage motor control centres (MCCs) have been received at site and placed in position.

The power station is progressing well with all ancillary equipment delivered and installed. Engine haul building steelwork complete with cladding outstanding. The power station is on track with four 4 MW engines delivered to site, preparation of the base frames has commenced with the engines to be installed in the coming weeks and planned to run on diesel by mid-November. The power station control room electrical equipment is all installed with energisation for commissioning of radiator fans, pumps and compressors planned next week.



Overland piping, including the tailings pipeline and freshwater pipeline, is advancing well with more than 15km welded.

The tailings storage facility (TSF) is progressing well, with the eastern embankment 76% complete, with 529,195m3 of fill placed. The lining crew has remobilised to site and has installed a further 78,650m2 of liner during the past week.





Figure 7: Primary crusher steel erection progress (11 October 2025)





Figure 8: Oxide crushing steel erection progress (13 October 2025)





Figure 9: View of inside the reclaim chamber (13 October 2025)





Figure 10: View of top of the reclaim chamber (11 October 2025)

Figure 11: Power station with engine haul building erected and switch room complete (12 October 2025)

Figure 12: Sabali south pit grade control drilling (12 October 2025)

Figure 13: Overland piping installation (12 October 2025)

Next Steps

Continue with SMP works for the process plant and power station.

Complete Mill Installation.

Continue with electrical and instrumentation installation in a staged approach to allow energisation of switch rooms for commissioning in November.

Complete the installation of four engines and commence commissioning and run on diesel by mid-November.

Continue with Tailings Storage Facility earthworks and lining.

Complete mobilisation of operations, operation readiness and commissioning teams. Complete recruitment of operators and commence training programs.

Continue with mining development works and ramp up mining with more ore delivered to the ROM pad.

Continue grade control drilling at Sabali pit.





Robex remains very well positioned to advance the construction of Kiniero, which remains on schedule to realise first gold production by Q4 CY25.

