Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.: Guanajuato Silver Provides El Cubo Drill Results

~ Intercepts 26.7 g/t Au and 321 g/t Ag for 2591 g/t AgEq* over 0.42 metres ~

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF), a growing Mexican-based precious metals producer, is pleased to provide an update on the 2025 exploration and development drilling program at the Company's wholly owned El Cubo Mines Complex ("El Cubo") located in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Highlights

Grades of over two kilograms per tonne silver-equivalent (AgEq) drilled at the Packman Vein in the Villalpando area near the Company's property boundary (PAC25-03: 26.7 g/t gold and 321 g/t silver for 2591 g/t AgEq* over 0.42 metres).

Another new vein discovery near the San Luis Vein also returned grades of over two kilograms per tonne silver-equivalent (SL25-10: 13.02 g/t gold and 970 g/t silver for 2077 g/t AgEq* over 0.18 metres).

Image 1: El Cubo 3-D View of Principal Veins

*All references in this news release to silver equivalent or AgEq have been calculated using 85:1 silver/gold (Ag/Au). For 2025, GSilver's minimum mining width is 0.80 metres, and the minimum mining cut-off grade is 150 g/t.

James Anderson, Chairman and CEO, said, "El Cubo has been producing high grade silver and gold for over 120 years; we are encouraged by the latest round of drill results and look forward to developing these zones. Of particular interest, drilling in the San Luis area has generated the potential for yet another new high-grade vein discovery; it is compelling discoveries like these that have defined the Guanajuato Silver Mining District for more than four centuries."

El Cubo Diamond Drill Results

San Luis Vein

The east to west trending San Luis Vein has quickly taken on significant importance at the El Cubo Mine. In 2025, San Luis has contributed over 8,900 tonnes of mineralized material to El Cubo's production profile, and the most recent drilling provides better certainty for future volume and grade prediction. Important intercepts include SL25-02 which returned 1.12 g/t gold and 330 g/t silver over 0.52 metres, and SL25-04 which returned 1.27 g/t gold and 248 g/t silver over 0.72 metres. The relatively higher gold content in the San Luis Vein will continue to make this area of the mine a primary focus for continued exploration and potential expansion.

Image 2: Long Section San Luis Vein

Dolores Vein

The Dolores Vein runs NNW, parallel to the Villalpando vein; together these two mineralized systems are the most prolific vein systems in the eastern half of the Guanajuato mining district. Drilling into the Dolores Vein via a single drillhole (DOL25-01) confirmed both the continuity of the mineralized system at depth and evidence of a lateral extension; DOL25-01 returned 0.60 g/t gold and 163 g/t silver over 0.69 metres. The Company will now focus on servicing and developing this area in advance of exploitation.

Packman Vein

The northwest-southeast running Packman Vein, which is interpreted as a loop extending from the Dolores Vein, represents a potentially new mining zone. The Packman Vein is located near to the San Luis Vein, and is characterized as a narrow structure with high gold and silver content; the system rests in close proximity to the Company's property boundary with Fresnillo PLC, the world's largest silver producer. Notable intercepts include PAC25-01 which returned 1.8 g/t gold and 161 g/t silver over 1.05 metres and PAC25-03 which returned a bonanza grade of 26.7 g/t gold and 321 g/t silver over 0.42 metres.

Drilling through the Packman Vein has also discovered the presence of two additional new veins. One of these veins sits in proximity to the Dolores system; this new vein was encountered through the drilling of the footwall structures of the San Luis and Packman veins; all four of the drillholes into the Packman Vein encountered this new structure with the most notable intercept being PAC25-04 which returned 0.62 g/t gold and 381 g/t silver over 0.48 metres. A second and more distant new vein structure was discovered through drilling at San Luis; SL25-10 returned 13.02 g/t gold and 970 g/t silver for 2077 g/t AgEq over 0.18 metres. This new area holds potential for additional expansion and the Company intends it to be the focus of additional future drilling this year.

Villalpando Vein

Three drillholes in Villalpando have returned intercepts that confirm mineralized structures and will provide the basis for advancing development at levels six and seven. The most notable intercept was VPO25-04 which returned 4.79 g/t gold and 15 g/t silver over 0.48 metres. The Villalpando Vein and associated loops are currently the primary source of new mineralized material being processed at El Cubo.

Drillhole Information

Sampling and quality assurance/quality control

Guanajuato Silver adheres to thorough QA/QC procedures and practices that exceed standard regulatory requirements when managing the Company's testing and sampling. Drill core was first reviewed by a Company geologist, who identified and marked intervals for sampling. The marked sample intervals were then cut in half with a diamond saw; half of the core was left in the core box and the other half was removed, placed in plastic bags, sealed and labeled. Intervals and unique sample numbers are recorded on the drill logs and the samples are sequenced with standards and blanks inserted according to a predefined QA/QC procedure. The samples are maintained under security on site until they are shipped to the analytical lab. The analytical work reported on herein was performed by Guanajuato Silver's local laboratory, located at the Valenciana Mines Complex at Ex-Hacienda de Bustos in Guanajuato City. This laboratory is owned and operated by the Company and is not independent. To validate the Company's assay results and preparation procedures, GSilver customarily sends additional random samples representing approximately 20% of all analytical samples to one of two ISO certified labs: Quimico Platinum, located at Silao, Guanajuato or Bureau Veritas located in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. Both laboratories are certified at the ISO/IEC (International Organization for Standardization/International Electrotechnical Commission) geo-analytical laboratory and are independent of GSilver and its "qualified person". Core samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing two millimeters, followed by pulverizing of a 250-gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Gold determination was via standard atomic absorption (AA) finish 30-gram fire assay (FA) analysis, in addition to silver and 34-element analysis using fire assay and gravimetry termination. Following industry-standard procedures, blank and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence and sent to the laboratory for analysis. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. As of the date of this press release, the Company has not yet received the results of the random samples sent to the independent laboratory.

Qualified Person

William Gehlen, a Director of Guanajuato Silver, is a Certified Professional Geologist with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (No. 10626), and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mr. Gehlen has reviewed and verified technical data disclosed in this news release and has not detected any significant QA/QC issues during review of the data and is not aware of any sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data referred to herein. The verification of data underlying the disclosed information includes reviewing compiled assay data; QA-QC performance of blank samples, duplicates and certified reference materials; and grade calculation formulas.

About Guanajuato Silver

GSilver is a precious metals producer engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines in central Mexico. The Company produces silver and gold concentrates from the El Cubo Mine, Valenciana Mines Complex, and the San Ignacio Mine; all three mines are located within the state of Guanajuato, which has an established 480-year mining history. Additionally, the Company produces silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates from the Topia mine in northwestern Durango. With four operating mines and three processing facilities, Guanajuato Silver is one of the fastest growing silver producers in Mexico.

