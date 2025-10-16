Greatway Financial Inc. Recognised With 2025 Consumer Choice Award For Life Insurance

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Greatway Financial Inc. has been recognised with the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Life Insurance category for Saskatoon. Family-founded and committed to protecting what matters most for Canadians, the company equips insurance agents with the tools and training needed to guide clients through confident financial decisions.

Founded with a mission to make life insurance and protection planning more accessible and approachable, with a mission to make financial planning more accessible, approachable, Greatway supports its national network of agents with education and resources so families in Saskatoon and across Canada can receive clear, trustworthy guidance tailored to their needs and goals.

"At Greatway Financial, we believe preparing for the future should never feel overwhelming," says the Greatway Financial team. "Being recognised with the Consumer Choice Award in Saskatoon reflects the trust our clients and partners place in us to help them secure what matters most - whether that's family, freedom, or future."

Empowering Agents, Supporting Families

As a Managing General Agency (MGA), Greatway Financial provides insurance agents with professional development, tools, and ongoing support so they can serve families effectively. This helps ensure that Canadians benefit from knowledgeable agents who can simplify important decisions about life insurance and financial protection.

The company's collaborative approach not only strengthens the success of agents but also builds confidence for families at every stage of life, from young households beginning to plan ahead to retirees focused on protecting their legacy.

Recognition as a 2025 Consumer Choice Award recipient is an important milestone for Greatway Financial. It underscores the company's dedication to empowering both agents and clients, and highlights its role as a trusted resource in Saskatoon's life insurance and protection planning community.

A Commitment to Growth and Community

Looking ahead, Greatway Financial remains dedicated to supporting more families across Canada with straightforward, compassionate guidance. By continuing to expand its training programs, strengthen partnerships, and invest in its community, the company is committed to strengthening communities by ensuring licensed agents can provide accessible life insurance and protection to Canadian families.

To learn more about Greatway Financial Inc. or to connect with an agent visit www.greatwayfinancial.com.

About Greatway Financial Inc.

Greatway Financial Inc. is a family-founded Managing General Agency (MGA) dedicated to helping Canadians protect what matters most. By equipping insurance agents with the training and tools they need to succeed, Greatway ensures clients receive clear, confident guidance in life insurance and financial planning. Recognised as a 2025 Consumer Choice Award recipient, Greatway continues to strengthen its impact in Saskatoon and beyond. Learn more at www.greatwayfinancial.com.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognising and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greatway-financial-inc.-recognised-with-2025-consumer-choice-awa-1087282