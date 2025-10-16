Fiskars Corporation: Inside information: Fiskars Corporation appoints Jyri Luomakoski as President and CEO

Fiskars Corporation

Inside information

October 16, 2025 at 12.30 p.m. (EEST)

Inside information: Fiskars Corporation appoints Jyri Luomakoski as President and CEO

The Board of Directors of Fiskars Corporation has appointed MBA Jyri Luomakoski (b. 1967) as President and CEO of Fiskars Corporation. He has served as interim President and CEO of Fiskars Corporation since May 8, 2025. In connection with the appointment, Luomakoski has resigned from his position on the Board of Directors of Fiskars Corporation.

Jyri Luomakoski has over 20 years of experience in international industry and executive roles. He served as President and CEO of Uponor Corporation from 2008 to 2021, and before that as the company's CFO and Deputy CEO. Luomakoski has been a member of the Board of Directors of Fiskars Corporation since 2016 and has served as Vice Chair since 2018. He has previously served in multiple Board roles in different companies and currently serves as Chair of the Board of YIT Corporation.

The appointment was based on Luomakoski's experience and alignment with the company's strategic objectives.

"Jyri Luomakoski has strong financial and industrial expertise as well as solid experience in leading a listed company. He knows the company well and has demonstrated determined and forward-looking leadership throughout his career. In the Board's view, Luomakoski is the best possible choice to lead the Fiskars Group into its next phase of development," says Chairman of the Board Paul Ehrnrooth.

Jyri Luomakoski says he is highly motivated to continue developing the company as President and CEO.

"I am grateful to the Board for the trust they have placed in me. Fiskars Group is an iconic company with deep roots and a significant role in both our economy and culture. Our Group includes world-class brands, strong expertise, and commitment. I look forward to continuing to work with our teams to develop our company on its change journey," says Luomakoski.

Fiskars Group in brief

Fiskars Group (FSKRS, Nasdaq Helsinki) is the global home of design-driven brands for indoor and outdoor living. Since 1649, we have designed products of timeless, purposeful, and functional beauty, while driving innovation and sustainable growth. In 2024, Fiskars Group's global net sales were EUR 1.2 billion and we had close to 7,000 employees. We have two Business Areas (BA), Vita and Fiskars.

BA Vita offers premium and luxury products for the tableware, drinkware, jewelry and interior categories. Its well-known brands include Georg Jensen, Royal Copenhagen, Wedgwood, Moomin Arabia, Iittala and Waterford. In 2024, BA Vita's reported net sales were EUR 605 million. Already 50% of BA Vita's net sales comes from direct-to-consumer sales, comprising approximately 500 stores and approximately 60 e-commerce sites.

BA Fiskars consists of the gardening and outdoor categories, in addition to the scissors and creating, as well as cooking categories. The brands include Fiskars and Gerber. In 2024, BA Fiskars' net sales were EUR 547 million.

Read more: fiskarsgroup.com