Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 13:36 Uhr
Zenos Health: Zenos Wellness Summit Announces Transformative Keynote Lineup and Strategic Partnerships

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenos Health today unveiled the keynote presentation lineup and strategic sponsor partnerships for the inaugural Zenos Wellness Summit, taking place October 23-25, 2025, at the Bab Samhan Hotel in Riyadh. Hosted by Dr. Sara Al Madani, award-winning Emirati entrepreneur and former Board Member of the UAE SME Council, the announcement highlights the summit's commitment to advancing longevity science through thought leadership and collaborative innovation.

Zenos Health Summit

Featured keynote presentations include:

  • Darshan Shah - "Medicine 4.0: A Unified Model for Longevity & Precision Health"
  • Gary Brecka - "Biohack Your Biology: Genes, Grounding & the Brecka Protocol"
  • Dr. Vonda Wright - "UNBREAKABLE: Age with Power"
  • Dr. Walid Fitaihi - "Awakening the Being: The Missing Depth of Well-Span in the AI Era"
  • Tim Gray - "Europe's Biohacker Blueprint: Optimizing the Human Operating System"
  • Dr. Jessica Shepherd - "Hormone Harmony: Rebalancing the Modern Woman"

Featured panel discussions include:

  • "Future-Proof Health: Integrating Global Longevity with Hormonal & Metabolic Integrity" - Moderated by Dr. Mark Hyman, with Gary Brecka, Dr. Vonda Wright, Dr. Jessica Shepherd, and Dr. Amy Shah
  • "Mind Over Matter: Mental Health, Resilience & Emotional Mastery" - Moderated by Iman Hasan, with Peter Crone, Aija Mayrock, and Rola Ashour

Programming extends beyond keynotes to include morning yoga with Lana Nazer, breathwork workshops by Arc of Sweden, a guided sunset walk through historic Diriyah by SANCTUM, and a signature Blue Lotus Ceremony by Bayan Abuzinada featuring adaptogenic elixirs and Yoga Nidra. Throughout the event, JEZALA Wellness will host a recovery lounge with infrared saunas, compression therapy, PEMF massage beds, and red light therapy for continuous guest access.

The summit has secured partnerships with leading healthcare and innovation organizations including Shift Clinics, Saudi Arabia's premier wellness provider; Restem, advancing cell-based therapeutics; International Medical Center Jeddah; LifeLabs; KaRama VS venture studio; Longevity Hub; and additional partners supporting the summit's mission to transform global health innovation.

For complete entertainment schedules and registration information, visit www.zenoshealthsummit.com or contact +1 877-44-ZENOS.

About Zenos Health

Founded by brothers Mazen and Marwan Karnaby, Zenos Health stands at the forefront of the wellness industry, delivering premium, science-backed supplements meticulously formulated in advanced, registered facilities in the United States. The company's mission is to empower individuals to take control of their health and unlock their fullest potential through clean, innovative, and highly effective solutions for optimal living.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2744798/Zenos_Health_Summit_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zenos-wellness-summit-announces-transformative-keynote-lineup-and-strategic-partnerships-302585648.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
