Creative Compliments Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Gift Baskets in Saskatoon

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Creative Compliments, Saskatchewan's leading provider of gift baskets and floral designs, has been awarded the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Gift Baskets category for Saskatoon. Celebrating 38 years of business, Creative Compliments continues to be recognized for its exceptional creativity, quality, and customer service, setting the standard for professional gifting across the province.

Established in 1988, Creative Compliments has built a reputation as the province's most trusted name in custom gifting. Proudly serving all of Saskatchewan and shipping across Canada, the company is known for its distinctive, high-quality designs and commitment to customer satisfaction. Each arrangement is thoughtfully curated to reflect both the occasion and the recipient, ensuring every gift makes a lasting impression.

"Our name says it all - creativity is at the heart of everything we do," says the Creative Compliments team. "We take pride in creating meaningful, memorable gifts that reflect our clients' sentiments and exceed their expectations every time."

From corporate clients looking to express appreciation, to individuals celebrating milestones, holidays, and special occasions, Creative Compliments delivers tailored designs that are as unique as the people receiving them.

A Legacy of Excellence and Recognition

Now in its 38th year, Creative Compliments has become synonymous with quality craftsmanship and reliable service. Over the decades, the company has received numerous honours, including Tourism Saskatchewan's Service Excellence Award, the Saskatoon Achievement in Business Excellence (SABEX) Award, and recognition as a finalist for the Saskatchewan Achievement in Business Excellence (ABEX) Awards.

In addition, Creative Compliments was featured in a Reader's Digest issue highlighting exceptional customer service - a distinction that speaks to the company's long-standing reputation for care, professionalism, and integrity.

The 2025 Consumer Choice Award adds to this impressive record, further affirming Creative Compliments as a trusted leader in Saskatchewan's business community.

Creativity, Quality, and Care

At Creative Compliments, every design begins with a simple philosophy: combine originality with precision. The company's team of experienced designers and florists crafts each basket and arrangement with attention to detail, aesthetic balance, and purpose. Whether creating gourmet baskets, corporate collections, or floral displays, the team emphasizes three core principles: creative design, timely delivery, and on-budget execution.

These guiding values ensure that every client receives not only a beautiful product but also a seamless and reliable experience.

"We understand that every gift tells a story," says the team. "Our job is to make sure that story is told beautifully, on time, and with care. That's what has kept our customers coming back year after year."

Trusted by Individuals and Businesses Alike

Creative Compliments serves a diverse clientele ranging from private customers to corporations, tourism organizations, and event professionals. Its commitment to service excellence and customized solutions has made it a preferred partner for companies seeking professional, branded gifts that leave a lasting impression.

From elegant holiday hampers and appreciation baskets to themed creations for corporate milestones, the team's creative range ensures that every gift reflects the client's message, style, and budget. The company's reach extends well beyond Saskatoon, with delivery across the province and shipping available Canada-wide.

Recognition Backed by Research

The Consumer Choice Award is the only organization in North America that recognizes business excellence based on independent market research. Winners are selected through unbiased surveys that evaluate consumer perceptions, satisfaction, and overall brand reputation.

For Creative Compliments, receiving this honour reflects the continued trust of clients and the impact of its long-standing commitment to quality and creativity.

"We're thrilled to receive this award," says the team. "After nearly four decades in business, we remain as passionate as ever about what we do. This recognition from our customers and community is truly an honour - and it inspires us to keep raising the bar."

The Art of Thoughtful Gifting

As consumer preferences evolve, Creative Compliments remains focused on innovation and personalization. The company continually updates its designs and offerings to reflect modern trends while maintaining the craftsmanship and personal touch that define its brand.

Looking to the future, Creative Compliments plans to expand its online capabilities, explore new design collaborations, and continue enhancing the customer experience through timely service and inspired presentation.

With nearly four decades of success, countless loyal customers, and a strong reputation for excellence, Creative Compliments remains a Saskatchewan success story - proof that when creativity meets commitment, the results speak for themselves.

About Creative Compliments

Founded in 1988, Creative Compliments is Saskatchewan's premier gift basket and floral provider. Serving all of Saskatchewan and shipping nationwide, the company specializes in creative, high-quality designs delivered with exceptional service. With nearly 40 years of experience and numerous accolades, Creative Compliments continues to set the standard for professional gifting.

About Consumer Choice Award

Since 1987, Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence across North America. Through a rigorous selection process, only the most outstanding businesses in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Learn more at www.ccaward.com.

