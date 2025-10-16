M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces third quarter 2025 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $792 million or $4.82 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24 Earnings Highlights Net interest income

$ 1,761

$ 1,713

$ 1,726 Taxable-equivalent adjustment

12

9

13 Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

1,773

1,722

1,739 Provision for credit losses

125

125

120 Noninterest income

752

683

606 Noninterest expense

1,363

1,336

1,303 Net income

792

716

721 Net income available to common shareholders - diluted

754

679

674 Diluted earnings per common share

4.82

4.24

4.02 Return on average assets - annualized

1.49 %

1.37 %

1.37 % Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized

11.45

10.39

10.26 Average Balance Sheet Total assets

$ 211,053

$ 210,261

$ 209,581 Interest-bearing deposits at banks

17,739

19,698

25,491 Investment securities

36,559

35,335

31,023 Loans

136,527

135,407

134,751 Deposits

162,706

163,406

161,505 Borrowings

15,633

14,263

15,428 Selected Ratios (Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)











Net interest margin

3.68 %

3.62 %

3.62 % Efficiency ratio (1)

53.6

55.2

55.0 Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized

.42

.32

.35 Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.58

1.61

1.62 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.10

1.16

1.42 Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (2)

10.99

10.99

11.54 Common shareholders' equity per share

$ 170.43

$ 166.94

$ 159.38

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release. (2) CET1 capital ratio at September 30, 2025 is estimated.

Financial Highlights

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $51 million in the recent quarter as compared with the second quarter of 2025 reflecting an additional day of earnings, favorable earning asset and interest-bearing liability repricing and the impact of $20 million of lower taxable-equivalent interest income in the second quarter of 2025 resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.

Average loans in the recent quarter reflect higher average balances of commercial and industrial, consumer and residential real estate loans, partially offset by a lower average balance of commercial real estate loans.

Higher noninterest income reflects a distribution of an earnout payment of $28 million related to the Company's 2023 sale of its Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business, a $20 million distribution from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG"), higher mortgage banking revenues and a gain on the sale of equipment leases, partially offset by gains on the sales of an out-of-footprint loan portfolio of $15 million and a subsidiary that specialized in institutional services of $10 million each in the second quarter of 2025.

The increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributed to higher severance-related expense, an impairment of a renewable energy tax credit investment and a rise in expenses associated with the Company's supplemental executive retirement savings plan.

Reflecting improved asset quality, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans declined 3 basis points to 1.58% at September 30, 2025.

M&T repurchased 2.1 million shares of its common stock during the recent quarter for a total cost of $409 million, compared with 6.1 million shares for a total cost of $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2025. M&T's CET1 capital ratio is estimated to be 10.99% at September 30, 2025.

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"M&T's businesses generated strong fee income in 2025 and contributed to M&T's earnings growth in the recent quarter. Our improved credit quality and loan growth each reflect the dedication of our teams to prudent lending in service of our customers and communities. We continued to return capital to our investors including an 11% increase in quarterly dividends on M&T's common stock. Our results are a reflection of M&T's commitment to finding solutions for a diverse customer base and making a difference in people's lives."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

Contact: Investor Relations: Steve Wendelboe 716.842.5138 Media Relations: Frank Lentini 929.651.0447

Non-GAAP Measures (1)

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

3Q25

2Q25

Change

3Q25 vs.

2Q25

3Q24

Change

3Q25 vs.

3Q24 Net operating income

$ 798

$ 724

10 %

$ 731

9 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.87

4.28

14

4.08

19 Annualized return on average tangible assets

1.56 %

1.44 %





1.45 %



Annualized return on average tangible common equity

17.13

15.54





15.47



Efficiency ratio

53.6

55.2





55.0



Tangible equity per common share

$ 115.31

$ 112.48

3

$ 107.97

7









(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income

(Dollars in millions)

3Q25

2Q25

Change

3Q25 vs.

2Q25

3Q24

Change

3Q25 vs.

3Q24 Average earning assets

$ 190,920

$ 190,535

- %

$ 191,366

- % Average interest-bearing liabilities

134,283

132,516

1

130,775

3 Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

1,773

1,722

3

1,739

2 Yield on average earning assets

5.59 %

5.51 %





5.82 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.71

2.71





3.22



Net interest spread

2.88

2.80





2.60



Net interest margin

3.68

3.62





3.62





Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $51 million in the recent quarter as compared with the second quarter of 2025 reflecting an additional day of earnings, favorable earning asset and interest-bearing liability repricing and the impact of $20 million of lower taxable-equivalent interest income in the second quarter of 2025 resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $34 million as compared with the year-earlier third quarter reflecting favorable earning asset and interest-bearing liability repricing as net interest spread widened 28 basis points.

Average Earning Assets

(Dollars in millions)

3Q25

2Q25

Change

3Q25 vs.

2Q25

3Q24

Change

3Q25 vs.

3Q24 Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 17,739

$ 19,698

-10 %

$ 25,491

-30 % Trading account

95

95

-

101

-6 Investment securities

36,559

35,335

3

31,023

18 Loans



















Commercial and industrial

61,716

61,036

1

59,779

3 Real estate - commercial

24,353

25,333

-4

29,075

-16 Real estate - residential

24,359

23,684

3

22,994

6 Consumer

26,099

25,354

3

22,903

14 Total loans

136,527

135,407

1

134,751

1 Total earning assets

$ 190,920

$ 190,535

-

$ 191,366

-

Average earning assets increased $385 million from the second quarter of 2025 reflecting purchases of investment securities and net loan fundings, partially offset by lower interest-bearing deposits at banks. Growth in commercial and industrial loans, primarily in loans to the financial and insurance industry, residential real estate loans and consumer loans, predominantly recreational finance loans, contributed to the increase in average loans in the recent quarter. Partially offsetting that loan growth was a decline in average commercial real estate loans of $980 million, reflecting payoffs and the full-quarter impact of the sale of an out-of-footprint residential builder and developer loan portfolio.

Average earning assets decreased $446 million from the third quarter of 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $7.8 billion reflecting purchases of investment securities and loan growth, partially offset by higher average deposit balances. Average loan increases resulted from higher average commercial and industrial loans of $1.9 billion, reflecting growth in loans to the financial and insurance industry, an increase in average residential real estate loans of $1.4 billion, and higher average consumer loans of $3.2 billion, reflecting a rise in average balances of recreational finance and automobile loans. Partially offsetting those increases was a $4.7 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

(Dollars in millions)

3Q25

2Q25

Change

3Q25 vs.

2Q25

3Q24

Change

3Q25 vs.

3Q24 Interest-bearing deposits



















Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 104,660

$ 103,963

1 %

$ 98,295

6 % Time deposits

13,990

14,290

-2

17,052

-18 Total interest-bearing deposits

118,650

118,253

-

115,347

3 Short-term borrowings

2,844

3,327

-15

4,034

-30 Long-term borrowings

12,789

10,936

17

11,394

12 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 134,283

$ 132,516

1

$ 130,775

3

Average interest-bearing liabilities rose $1.8 billion from the second quarter of 2025. Higher average borrowings resulted from issuances of senior notes in the second quarter of 2025 and subordinated notes in the recent quarter, partially offset by lower average short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $3.5 billion from the third quarter of 2024, largely attributable to a $3.6 billion increase in non-brokered interest-bearing deposits. Average borrowings increased $205 million reflecting higher average long-term borrowings from issuances of senior and subordinated notes and other long-term debt since the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by lower average short-term and long-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality

(Dollars in millions)

3Q25

2Q25

Change 3Q25 vs.

2Q25

3Q24

Change 3Q25 vs.

3Q24 At end of quarter



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,512

$ 1,573

-4 %

$ 1,926

-21 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

37

30

23

37

- Total nonperforming assets

1,549

1,603

-3

1,963

-21 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

432

496

-13

288

50 Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

1.10 %

1.16 %





1.42 %

























Allowance for loan losses

$ 2,161

$ 2,197

-2

$ 2,204

-2 Allowance for loan losses as % of loans outstanding

1.58 %

1.61 %





1.62 %



Reserve for unfunded credit commitments

$ 95

$ 80

19

$ 60

59





















For the period



















Provision for loan losses

$ 110

$ 105

5

$ 120

-8 Provision for unfunded credit commitments

15

20

-25

-

100 Total provision for credit losses

125

125

-

120

4 Net charge-offs

146

108

34

120

21 Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.42 %

.32 %





.35 %











(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

The provision for credit losses was $125 million in each of the third and second quarters of 2025, compared with $120 million in the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans outstanding decreased from 1.61% at June 30, 2025 to 1.58% at September 30, 2025 reflecting lower levels of criticized commercial real estate loans. Net charge-offs totaled $146 million in 2025's third quarter as compared with $108 million in 2025's second quarter and $120 million in the year-earlier third quarter, representing.42%,.32% and.35%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.5 billion at September 30, 2025, compared with $1.6 billion at June 30, 2025 and $1.9 billion at September 30, 2024. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at the two most recent quarter ends as compared with September 30, 2024 predominantly reflects decreases in commercial real estate, commercial and industrial and consumer nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income

(Dollars in millions)

3Q25

2Q25

Change

3Q25 vs.

2Q25

3Q24

Change

3Q25 vs.

3Q24 Mortgage banking revenues

$ 147

$ 130

13 %

$ 109

36 % Service charges on deposit accounts

141

137

2

132

7 Trust income

181

182

-1

170

7 Brokerage services income

34

31

9

32

9 Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains

18

12

66

13

34 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1

-

-

(2)

- Other revenues from operations

230

191

21

152

50 Total

$ 752

$ 683

10

$ 606

24

Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2025 increased $69 million, or 10%, from 2025's second quarter.

Mortgage banking revenues rose $17 million reflecting an increase in residential mortgage loan servicing income and higher gains on sales of commercial mortgage loans.

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains increased $6 million reflecting an increase in revenues from interest swap transactions with commercial customers.

Other revenues from operations increased $39 million reflecting a $28 million distribution of an earnout payment related to the Company's 2023 sale of its CIT business, a $20 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG and a $12 million gain on the sale of equipment leases in the recent quarter, partially offset by a $15 million gain on the sale of an out-of-footprint residential builder and developer loan portfolio and a $10 million gain on the sale of a subsidiary that specialized in institutional services each in the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income rose $146 million, or 24%, as compared with the third quarter of 2024.

Mortgage banking revenues rose $38 million predominantly due to increased residential mortgage loan servicing income.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $9 million reflecting higher commercial service charges.

Trust income rose $11 million reflecting higher revenues from the Company's global capital markets and wealth advisory services businesses.

Other revenues from operations increased $78 million reflecting a $28 million distribution of an earnout payment related to the Company's 2023 sale of its CIT business, a $20 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG and $12 million gain on the sale of equipment leases in the recent quarter. Also contributing to the increase was higher merchant discount and credit card fees, letter of credit and other credit-related fees and tax-exempt income from bank owned life insurance.

Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in millions)

3Q25

2Q25

Change

3Q25 vs.

2Q25

3Q24

Change

3Q25 vs.

3Q24 Salaries and employee benefits

$ 833

$ 813

2 %

$ 775

8 % Equipment and net occupancy

129

130

-

125

4 Outside data processing and software

138

138

-

123

12 Professional and other services

81

86

-7

88

-8 FDIC assessments

13

22

-41

25

-50 Advertising and marketing

23

25

-8

27

-15 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

10

9

-

12

-24 Other costs of operations

136

113

21

128

6 Total

$ 1,363

$ 1,336

2

$ 1,303

5

Noninterest expense rose $27 million, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2025.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $20 million reflecting higher severance-related expense in the recent quarter.

FDIC assessments decreased $9 million reflecting the recent quarter reduction of estimated special assessment expense resulting from a decrease in the FDIC's loss estimates associated with certain failed banks.

Other costs of operations increased $23 million reflecting higher expense associated with the Company's supplemental executive retirement savings plan due to market performance and an impairment of a renewable energy tax credit investment.

Noninterest expense increased $60 million, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2024.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $58 million reflecting higher expenses from annual merit and other increases, a rise in average employee staffing levels and an increase in severance-related costs and medical benefits expenses.

Outside data processing and software costs rose $15 million reflecting costs associated with enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure, cybersecurity and financial recordkeeping and reporting systems.

FDIC assessments declined $12 million reflecting the recent quarter reduction of estimated FDIC special assessment expense and improved asset quality.

Other costs of operations increased $8 million reflecting the recent quarter impairment of a renewable energy tax credit investment.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate was 22.8% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 23.4% and 20.7% in the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024, respectively. The year-earlier third quarter income tax expense reflects a discrete tax benefit related to certain tax credits claimed on a prior year tax return.

Capital and Liquidity





3Q25

2Q25

3Q24 CET1

10.99 % (1) 10.99 %

11.54 % Tier 1 capital

12.49 (1) 12.50

13.08 Total capital

14.35 (1) 13.96

14.65 Tangible capital - common

8.79

8.67

8.83







(1) Capital ratios at September 30, 2025 are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $234 million and $36 million, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. In June 2025, the Federal Reserve released the results of its most recent supervisory stress tests, in which M&T elected to participate. Based on those results, on October 1, 2025, M&T's stress capital buffer of 2.7% became effective.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.99% as of September 30, 2025. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at September 30, 2025 are estimated to be $159.5 billion.

M&T repurchased 2.1 million shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $193.46 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $409 million, compared with 6.1 million and 1.2 million shares at an average cost per share of $175.93 and $166.40 and a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $1.1 billion and $200 million in the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024, respectively. Reflecting lower levels of share repurchases in the recent quarter M&T's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio increased 12 basis points compared with June 30, 2025.

While not subject to the liquidity coverage ratio requirements ("LCR"), M&T estimates that its LCR on September 30, 2025 was 108%, exceeding the regulatory minimum standards that would be applicable if it were a Category III institution subject to the Category III reduced LCR requirements.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss third quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID MTBQ325. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday October 23, 2025, by calling (800) 723-0488 or (402) 220-2651 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events, developments and current conditions in the financial services industry, including trust, brokerage and investment management businesses; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including trade and tariff policies and international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-, brokerage-, and investment management-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the initiation and outcome of potential, pending and future litigation, investigations and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; operational risk events, including loss resulting from fraud by employees or persons outside M&T and breaches in data and cybersecurity; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights

















Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,



(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Performance





















Net income $ 792

$ 721

10 %

$ 2,092

$ 1,907

10 % Net income available to common shareholders 754

674

12

1,981

1,805

10 Per common share:





















Basic earnings 4.85

4.04

20

12.41

10.83

15 Diluted earnings 4.82

4.02

20

12.34

10.78

14 Cash dividends 1.50

1.35

11

4.20

4.00

5 Common shares outstanding:





















Average - diluted (1) 156,553

167,567

-7

160,503

167,437

-4 Period end (2) 154,518

166,157

-7

154,518

166,157

-7 Return on (annualized):





















Average total assets 1.49 %

1.37 %





1.33 %

1.21 %



Average common shareholders' equity 11.45

10.26





10.07

9.47



Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,773

$ 1,739

2

$ 5,202

$ 5,162

1 Yield on average earning assets 5.59 %

5.82 %





5.54 %

5.79 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.71

3.22





2.71

3.24



Net interest spread 2.88

2.60





2.83

2.55



Contribution of interest-free funds .80

1.02





.83

1.03



Net interest margin 3.68

3.62





3.66

3.58



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized) .42

.35





.36

.39



Net operating results (3)





















Net operating income $ 798

$ 731

9

$ 2,116

$ 1,939

9 Diluted net operating earnings per common share 4.87

4.08

19

12.49

10.97

14 Return on (annualized):





















Average tangible assets 1.56 %

1.45 %





1.41 %

1.28 %



Average tangible common equity 17.13

15.47





15.07

14.51



Efficiency ratio 53.6

55.0





56.3

57.0





























At September 30,









Loan quality 2025

2024

Change











Nonaccrual loans $ 1,512

$ 1,926

-21 %











Real estate and other foreclosed assets 37

37

-











Total nonperforming assets $ 1,549

$ 1,963

-21











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 432

$ 288

50











Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:





















Nonaccrual loans $ 71

$ 69

4











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 403

269

50











Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.10 %

1.42 %















Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.58

1.62















Additional information





















Period end common stock price $ 197.62

$ 178.12

11











Domestic banking offices 942

957

-2











Full time equivalent employees 22,383

21,986

2

























(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands) 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Performance

















Net income $ 792

$ 716

$ 584

$ 681

$ 721 Net income available to common shareholders 754

679

547

644

674 Per common share:

















Basic earnings 4.85

4.26

3.33

3.88

4.04 Diluted earnings 4.82

4.24

3.32

3.86

4.02 Cash dividends 1.50

1.35

1.35

1.35

1.35 Common shares outstanding:

















Average - diluted (1) 156,553

160,005

165,047

166,969

167,567 Period end (2) 154,518

156,532

162,552

165,526

166,157 Return on (annualized):

















Average total assets 1.49 %

1.37 %

1.14 %

1.28 %

1.37 % Average common shareholders' equity 11.45

10.39

8.36

9.75

10.26 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,773

$ 1,722

$ 1,707

$ 1,740

$ 1,739 Yield on average earning assets 5.59 %

5.51 %

5.52 %

5.60 %

5.82 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.71

2.71

2.70

2.94

3.22 Net interest spread 2.88

2.80

2.82

2.66

2.60 Contribution of interest-free funds .80

.82

.84

.92

1.02 Net interest margin 3.68

3.62

3.66

3.58

3.62 Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized) .42

.32

.34

.47

.35 Net operating results (3)

















Net operating income $ 798

$ 724

$ 594

$ 691

$ 731 Diluted net operating earnings per common share 4.87

4.28

3.38

3.92

4.08 Return on (annualized):

















Average tangible assets 1.56 %

1.44 %

1.21 %

1.35 %

1.45 % Average tangible common equity 17.13

15.54

12.53

14.66

15.47 Efficiency ratio 53.6

55.2

60.5

56.8

55.0





















September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, Loan quality 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,512

$ 1,573

$ 1,540

$ 1,690

$ 1,926 Real estate and other foreclosed assets 37

30

34

35

37 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,549

$ 1,603

$ 1,574

$ 1,725

$ 1,963 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 432

$ 496

$ 384

$ 338

$ 288 Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

















Nonaccrual loans 71

75

69

69

69 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 403

450

368

318

269 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.10 %

1.16 %

1.14 %

1.25 %

1.42 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.58

1.61

1.63

1.61

1.62 Additional information

















Period end common stock price $ 197.62

$ 193.99

$ 178.75

$ 188.01

$ 178.12 Domestic banking offices 942

941

955

955

957 Full time equivalent employees 22,383

22,590

22,291

22,101

21,986













(1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended





September 30,





September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Interest income $ 2,680

$ 2,785

-4 %

$ 7,849

$ 8,319

-6 % Interest expense 919

1,059

-13

2,680

3,195

-16 Net interest income 1,761

1,726

2

5,169

5,124

1 Provision for credit losses 125

120

4

380

470

-19 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,636

1,606

2

4,789

4,654

3 Other income





















Mortgage banking revenues 147

109

36

395

319

24 Service charges on deposit accounts 141

132

7

411

383

7 Trust income 181

170

7

540

500

8 Brokerage services income 34

32

9

97

91

7 Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains 18

13

34

39

29

32 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 1

(2)

-

1

(8)

- Other revenues from operations 230

152

50

563

456

23 Total other income 752

606

24

2,046

1,770

16 Other expense





















Salaries and employee benefits 833

775

8

2,533

2,372

7 Equipment and net occupancy 129

125

4

391

379

3 Outside data processing and software 138

123

12

412

367

12 Professional and other services 81

88

-8

251

264

-5 FDIC assessments 13

25

-50

58

122

-53 Advertising and marketing 23

27

-15

70

74

-6 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets 10

12

-24

32

40

-20 Other costs of operations 136

128

6

367

378

-3 Total other expense 1,363

1,303

5

4,114

3,996

3 Income before taxes 1,025

909

13

2,721

2,428

12 Income taxes 233

188

24

629

521

21 Net income $ 792

$ 721

10 %

$ 2,092

$ 1,907

10 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in millions) 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 Interest income $ 2,680

$ 2,609

$ 2,560

$ 2,707

$ 2,785 Interest expense 919

896

865

979

1,059 Net interest income 1,761

1,713

1,695

1,728

1,726 Provision for credit losses 125

125

130

140

120 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,636

1,588

1,565

1,588

1,606 Other income

















Mortgage banking revenues 147

130

118

117

109 Service charges on deposit accounts 141

137

133

131

132 Trust income 181

182

177

175

170 Brokerage services income 34

31

32

30

32 Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains 18

12

9

10

13 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 1

-

-

18

(2) Other revenues from operations 230

191

142

176

152 Total other income 752

683

611

657

606 Other expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 833

813

887

790

775 Equipment and net occupancy 129

130

132

133

125 Outside data processing and software 138

138

136

125

123 Professional and other services 81

86

84

80

88 FDIC assessments 13

22

23

24

25 Advertising and marketing 23

25

22

30

27 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets 10

9

13

13

12 Other costs of operations 136

113

118

168

128 Total other expense 1,363

1,336

1,415

1,363

1,303 Income before taxes 1,025

935

761

882

909 Income taxes 233

219

177

201

188 Net income $ 792

$ 716

$ 584

$ 681

$ 721

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2025

2024

Change ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 1,950

$ 2,216

-12 % Interest-bearing deposits at banks 16,751

24,417

-31 Trading account 95

102

-7 Investment securities 36,864

32,327

14 Loans:









Commercial and industrial 61,887

61,012

1 Real estate - commercial 24,046

28,683

-16 Real estate - residential 24,662

23,019

7 Consumer 26,379

23,206

14 Total loans 136,974

135,920

1 Less: allowance for loan losses 2,161

2,204

-2 Net loans 134,813

133,716

1 Goodwill 8,465

8,465

- Core deposit and other intangible assets 74

107

-31 Other assets 12,265

10,435

18 Total assets $ 211,277

$ 211,785

- %











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 44,994

$ 47,344

-5 % Interest-bearing deposits 118,432

117,210

1 Total deposits 163,426

164,554

-1 Short-term borrowings 2,059

2,605

-21 Long-term borrowings 12,928

11,583

12 Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,136

4,167

-1 Total liabilities 182,549

182,909

- Shareholders' equity:









Preferred 2,394

2,394

- Common 26,334

26,482

-1 Total shareholders' equity 28,728

28,876

-1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 211,277

$ 211,785

- %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend



September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30, (Dollars in millions) 2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 1,950

$ 2,128

$ 2,109

$ 1,909

$ 2,216 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 16,751

19,297

20,656

18,873

24,417 Trading account 95

93

96

101

102 Investment securities 36,864

35,568

35,137

34,051

32,327 Loans:

















Commercial and industrial 61,887

61,660

60,596

61,481

61,012 Real estate - commercial 24,046

24,567

25,867

26,764

28,683 Real estate - residential 24,662

24,117

23,284

23,166

23,019 Consumer 26,379

25,772

24,827

24,170

23,206 Total loans 136,974

136,116

134,574

135,581

135,920 Less: allowance for loan losses 2,161

2,197

2,200

2,184

2,204 Net loans 134,813

133,919

132,374

133,397

133,716 Goodwill 8,465

8,465

8,465

8,465

8,465 Core deposit and other intangible assets 74

84

93

94

107 Other assets 12,265

12,030

11,391

11,215

10,435 Total assets $ 211,277

$ 211,584

$ 210,321

$ 208,105

$ 211,785



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 44,994

$ 47,485

$ 49,051

$ 46,020

$ 47,344 Interest-bearing deposits 118,432

116,968

116,358

115,075

117,210 Total deposits 163,426

164,453

165,409

161,095

164,554 Short-term borrowings 2,059

2,071

1,573

1,060

2,605 Long-term borrowings 12,928

12,380

10,496

12,605

11,583 Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,136

4,155

3,852

4,318

4,167 Total liabilities 182,549

183,059

181,330

179,078

182,909 Shareholders' equity:

















Preferred 2,394

2,394

2,394

2,394

2,394 Common 26,334

26,131

26,597

26,633

26,482 Total shareholders' equity 28,728

28,525

28,991

29,027

28,876 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 211,277

$ 211,584

$ 210,321

$ 208,105

$ 211,785

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three Months Ended

Change in Balance

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30, 2025 from

September 30,

Change

2025

2025

2024

June 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

in (Dollars in millions) Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2025

2024

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance ASSETS

















































Interest-bearing deposits at banks $ 17,739

4.43 %

$ 19,698

4.47 %

$ 25,491

5.43 %

-10 %

-30 %

$ 19,037

4.46 %

$ 28,467

5.48 %

-33 % Trading account 95

3.48

95

3.46

101

3.40

-

-6

96

3.45

102

3.43

-6 Investment securities (1) 36,559

4.13

35,335

3.81

31,023

3.70

3

18

35,466

3.98

29,773

3.54

19 Loans:

















































Commercial and industrial 61,716

6.45

61,036

6.40

59,779

7.01

1

3

61,271

6.41

58,256

7.01

5 Real estate - commercial 24,353

6.35

25,333

6.31

29,075

6.27

-4

-16

25,308

6.27

31,069

6.34

-19 Real estate - residential 24,359

4.59

23,684

4.52

22,994

4.41

3

6

23,744

4.51

23,045

4.33

3 Consumer 26,099

6.60

25,354

6.57

22,903

6.72

3

14

25,275

6.58

22,009

6.63

15 Total loans 136,527

6.14

135,407

6.11

134,751

6.38

1

1

135,598

6.10

134,379

6.36

1 Total earning assets 190,920

5.59

190,535

5.51

191,366

5.82

-

-

190,197

5.54

192,721

5.79

-1 Goodwill 8,465





8,465





8,465





-

-

8,465





8,465





- Core deposit and other intangible assets 79





89





113





-11

-31

86





126





-32 Other assets 11,589





11,172





9,637





4

20

11,141





9,696





15 Total assets $ 211,053





$ 210,261





$ 209,581





- %

1 %

$ 209,889





$ 211,008





-1 %



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











































Interest-bearing deposits

















































Savings and interest-checking deposits $ 104,660

2.23 %

$ 103,963

2.24 %

$ 98,295

2.65 %

1 %

6 %

$ 103,407

2.22 %

$ 96,379

2.62 %

7 % Time deposits 13,990

3.38

14,290

3.45

17,052

4.19

-2

-18

14,166

3.46

19,138

4.34

-26 Total interest-bearing deposits 118,650

2.36

118,253

2.38

115,347

2.88

-

3

117,573

2.37

115,517

2.90

2 Short-term borrowings 2,844

4.50

3,327

4.49

4,034

5.60

-15

-30

3,013

4.50

5,071

5.53

-41 Long-term borrowings 12,789

5.59

10,936

5.72

11,394

5.83

17

12

11,675

5.65

10,887

5.82

7 Total interest-bearing liabilities 134,283

2.71

132,516

2.71

130,775

3.22

1

3

132,261

2.71

131,475

3.24

1 Noninterest-bearing deposits 44,056





45,153





46,158





-2

-5

44,877





47,498





-6 Other liabilities 4,131





3,926





3,923





5

5

4,003





4,202





-5 Total liabilities 182,470





181,595





180,856





-

1

181,141





183,175





-1 Shareholders' equity 28,583





28,666





28,725





-

-

28,748





27,833





3 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 211,053





$ 210,261





$ 209,581





- %

1 %

$ 209,889





$ 211,008





-1 % Net interest spread



2.88





2.80





2.60













2.83





2.55



Contribution of interest-free funds



.80





.82





1.02













.83





1.03



Net interest margin



3.68 %





3.62 %





3.62 %













3.66 %





3.58 %















(1) Yields on investment securities for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 and the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 reflect $20 million and $18 million, respectively, of lower taxable-equivalent interest income resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions, except per share)













Income statement data













Net income













Net income $ 792

$ 721

$ 2,092

$ 1,907 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) 6

10

24

32 Net operating income $ 798

$ 731

$ 2,116

$ 1,939 Earnings per common share













Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.82

$ 4.02

$ 12.34

$ 10.78 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) .05

.06

.15

.19 Diluted net operating earnings per common share $ 4.87

$ 4.08

$ 12.49

$ 10.97 Other expense













Other expense $ 1,363

$ 1,303

$ 4,114

$ 3,996 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (10)

(12)

(32)

(40) Noninterest operating expense $ 1,353

$ 1,291

$ 4,082

$ 3,956 Efficiency ratio













Noninterest operating expense (numerator) $ 1,353

$ 1,291

$ 4,082

$ 3,956 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,773

$ 1,739

$ 5,202

$ 5,162 Other income 752

606

2,046

1,770 Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 1

(2)

1

(8) Denominator $ 2,524

$ 2,347

$ 7,247

$ 6,940 Efficiency ratio 53.6 %

55.0 %

56.3 %

57.0 % Balance sheet data













Average assets













Average assets $ 211,053

$ 209,581

$ 209,889

$ 211,008 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (79)

(113)

(86)

(126) Deferred taxes 24

28

25

30 Average tangible assets $ 202,533

$ 201,031

$ 201,363

$ 202,447 Average common equity













Average total equity $ 28,583

$ 28,725

$ 28,748

$ 27,833 Preferred stock (2,394)

(2,565)

(2,394)

(2,328) Average common equity 26,189

26,160

26,354

25,505 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (79)

(113)

(86)

(126) Deferred taxes 24

28

25

30 Average tangible common equity $ 17,669

$ 17,610

$ 17,828

$ 16,944 At end of quarter













Total assets













Total assets $ 211,277

$ 211,785







Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)







Core deposit and other intangible assets (74)

(107)







Deferred taxes 23

30







Total tangible assets $ 202,761

$ 203,243







Total common equity













Total equity $ 28,728

$ 28,876







Preferred stock (2,394)

(2,394)







Common equity 26,334

26,482







Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)







Core deposit and other intangible assets (74)

(107)







Deferred taxes 23

30







Total tangible common equity $ 17,818

$ 17,940











(1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2025

2025

2025

2024

2024 (Dollars in millions, except per share)

















Income statement data

















Net income

















Net income $ 792

$ 716

$ 584

$ 681

$ 721 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) 6

8

10

10

10 Net operating income $ 798

$ 724

$ 594

$ 691

$ 731 Earnings per common share

















Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.82

$ 4.24

$ 3.32

$ 3.86

$ 4.02 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) .05

.04

.06

.06

.06 Diluted net operating earnings per common share $ 4.87

$ 4.28

$ 3.38

$ 3.92

$ 4.08 Other expense

















Other expense $ 1,363

$ 1,336

$ 1,415

$ 1,363

$ 1,303 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (10)

(9)

(13)

(13)

(12) Noninterest operating expense $ 1,353

$ 1,327

$ 1,402

$ 1,350

$ 1,291 Efficiency ratio

















Noninterest operating expense (numerator) $ 1,353

$ 1,327

$ 1,402

$ 1,350

$ 1,291 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,773

$ 1,722

$ 1,707

$ 1,740

$ 1,739 Other income 752

683

611

657

606 Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities 1

-

-

18

(2) Denominator $ 2,524

$ 2,405

$ 2,318

$ 2,379

$ 2,347 Efficiency ratio 53.6 %

55.2 %

60.5 %

56.8 %

55.0 % Balance sheet data

















Average assets

















Average assets $ 211,053

$ 210,261

$ 208,321

$ 211,853

$ 209,581 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (79)

(89)

(92)

(100)

(113) Deferred taxes 24

26

27

29

28 Average tangible assets $ 202,533

$ 201,733

$ 199,791

$ 203,317

$ 201,031 Average common equity

















Average total equity $ 28,583

$ 28,666

$ 28,998

$ 28,707

$ 28,725 Preferred stock (2,394)

(2,394)

(2,394)

(2,394)

(2,565) Average common equity 26,189

26,272

26,604

26,313

26,160 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (79)

(89)

(92)

(100)

(113) Deferred taxes 24

26

27

29

28 Average tangible common equity $ 17,669

$ 17,744

$ 18,074

$ 17,777

$ 17,610 At end of quarter

















Total assets

















Total assets $ 211,277

$ 211,584

$ 210,321

$ 208,105

$ 211,785 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (74)

(84)

(93)

(94)

(107) Deferred taxes 23

25

26

28

30 Total tangible assets $ 202,761

$ 203,060

$ 201,789

$ 199,574

$ 203,243 Total common equity

















Total equity $ 28,728

$ 28,525

$ 28,991

$ 29,027

$ 28,876 Preferred stock (2,394)

(2,394)

(2,394)

(2,394)

(2,394) Common equity 26,334

26,131

26,597

26,633

26,482 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (74)

(84)

(93)

(94)

(107) Deferred taxes 23

25

26

28

30 Total tangible common equity $ 17,818

$ 17,607

$ 18,065

$ 18,102

$ 17,940



(1) After any related tax effect.

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation