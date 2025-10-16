Anzeige
WKN: 863582 | ISIN: US55261F1049 | Ticker-Symbol: MTZ
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 15:38
162,35 Euro
+2,11 % +3,35
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
M&T BANK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
M&T BANK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
158,65160,1015:15
158,65160,1515:15
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 11:45 Uhr
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces third quarter 2025 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $792 million or $4.82 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

3Q25

2Q25

3Q24

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income


$ 1,761


$ 1,713


$ 1,726

Taxable-equivalent adjustment


12


9


13

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent


1,773


1,722


1,739

Provision for credit losses


125


125


120

Noninterest income


752


683


606

Noninterest expense


1,363


1,336


1,303

Net income


792


716


721

Net income available to common shareholders - diluted


754


679


674

Diluted earnings per common share


4.82


4.24


4.02

Return on average assets - annualized


1.49 %


1.37 %


1.37 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized


11.45


10.39


10.26

Average Balance Sheet

Total assets


$ 211,053


$ 210,261


$ 209,581

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


17,739


19,698


25,491

Investment securities


36,559


35,335


31,023

Loans


136,527


135,407


134,751

Deposits


162,706


163,406


161,505

Borrowings


15,633


14,263


15,428

Selected Ratios

(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)





Net interest margin


3.68 %


3.62 %


3.62 %

Efficiency ratio (1)


53.6


55.2


55.0

Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized


.42


.32


.35

Allowance for loan losses to total loans


1.58


1.61


1.62

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


1.10


1.16


1.42

Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (2)


10.99


10.99


11.54

Common shareholders' equity per share


$ 170.43


$ 166.94


$ 159.38

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

(2) CET1 capital ratio at September 30, 2025 is estimated.

Financial Highlights

  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $51 million in the recent quarter as compared with the second quarter of 2025 reflecting an additional day of earnings, favorable earning asset and interest-bearing liability repricing and the impact of $20 million of lower taxable-equivalent interest income in the second quarter of 2025 resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.
  • Average loans in the recent quarter reflect higher average balances of commercial and industrial, consumer and residential real estate loans, partially offset by a lower average balance of commercial real estate loans.
  • Higher noninterest income reflects a distribution of an earnout payment of $28 million related to the Company's 2023 sale of its Collective Investment Trust ("CIT") business, a $20 million distribution from M&T's investment in Bayview Lending Group LLC ("BLG"), higher mortgage banking revenues and a gain on the sale of equipment leases, partially offset by gains on the sales of an out-of-footprint loan portfolio of $15 million and a subsidiary that specialized in institutional services of $10 million each in the second quarter of 2025.
  • The increase in noninterest expense was primarily attributed to higher severance-related expense, an impairment of a renewable energy tax credit investment and a rise in expenses associated with the Company's supplemental executive retirement savings plan.
  • Reflecting improved asset quality, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans declined 3 basis points to 1.58% at September 30, 2025.
  • M&T repurchased 2.1 million shares of its common stock during the recent quarter for a total cost of $409 million, compared with 6.1 million shares for a total cost of $1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2025. M&T's CET1 capital ratio is estimated to be 10.99% at September 30, 2025.

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"M&T's businesses generated strong fee income in 2025 and contributed to M&T's earnings growth in the recent quarter. Our improved credit quality and loan growth each reflect the dedication of our teams to prudent lending in service of our customers and communities. We continued to return capital to our investors including an 11% increase in quarterly dividends on M&T's common stock. Our results are a reflection of M&T's commitment to finding solutions for a diverse customer base and making a difference in people's lives."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Steve Wendelboe

716.842.5138

Media Relations:

Frank Lentini

929.651.0447

Non-GAAP Measures (1)

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

3Q25


2Q25


Change
3Q25 vs.
2Q25


3Q24


Change
3Q25 vs.
3Q24

Net operating income


$ 798


$ 724


10 %


$ 731


9 %

Diluted net operating earnings per common share


4.87


4.28


14


4.08


19

Annualized return on average tangible assets


1.56 %


1.44 %




1.45 %



Annualized return on average tangible common equity


17.13


15.54




15.47



Efficiency ratio


53.6


55.2




55.0



Tangible equity per common share


$ 115.31


$ 112.48


3


$ 107.97


7





(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income

(Dollars in millions)

3Q25


2Q25


Change
3Q25 vs.
2Q25


3Q24


Change
3Q25 vs.
3Q24

Average earning assets


$ 190,920


$ 190,535


- %


$ 191,366


- %

Average interest-bearing liabilities


134,283


132,516


1


130,775


3

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent


1,773


1,722


3


1,739


2

Yield on average earning assets


5.59 %


5.51 %




5.82 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


2.71


2.71




3.22



Net interest spread


2.88


2.80




2.60



Net interest margin


3.68


3.62




3.62



Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $51 million in the recent quarter as compared with the second quarter of 2025 reflecting an additional day of earnings, favorable earning asset and interest-bearing liability repricing and the impact of $20 million of lower taxable-equivalent interest income in the second quarter of 2025 resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $34 million as compared with the year-earlier third quarter reflecting favorable earning asset and interest-bearing liability repricing as net interest spread widened 28 basis points.

Average Earning Assets

(Dollars in millions)

3Q25


2Q25


Change
3Q25 vs.
2Q25


3Q24


Change
3Q25 vs.
3Q24

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


$ 17,739


$ 19,698


-10 %


$ 25,491


-30 %

Trading account


95


95


-


101


-6

Investment securities


36,559


35,335


3


31,023


18

Loans











Commercial and industrial


61,716


61,036


1


59,779


3

Real estate - commercial


24,353


25,333


-4


29,075


-16

Real estate - residential


24,359


23,684


3


22,994


6

Consumer


26,099


25,354


3


22,903


14

Total loans


136,527


135,407


1


134,751


1

Total earning assets


$ 190,920


$ 190,535


-


$ 191,366


-

Average earning assets increased $385 million from the second quarter of 2025 reflecting purchases of investment securities and net loan fundings, partially offset by lower interest-bearing deposits at banks. Growth in commercial and industrial loans, primarily in loans to the financial and insurance industry, residential real estate loans and consumer loans, predominantly recreational finance loans, contributed to the increase in average loans in the recent quarter. Partially offsetting that loan growth was a decline in average commercial real estate loans of $980 million, reflecting payoffs and the full-quarter impact of the sale of an out-of-footprint residential builder and developer loan portfolio.

Average earning assets decreased $446 million from the third quarter of 2024. Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $7.8 billion reflecting purchases of investment securities and loan growth, partially offset by higher average deposit balances. Average loan increases resulted from higher average commercial and industrial loans of $1.9 billion, reflecting growth in loans to the financial and insurance industry, an increase in average residential real estate loans of $1.4 billion, and higher average consumer loans of $3.2 billion, reflecting a rise in average balances of recreational finance and automobile loans. Partially offsetting those increases was a $4.7 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

(Dollars in millions)

3Q25


2Q25


Change
3Q25 vs.
2Q25


3Q24


Change
3Q25 vs.
3Q24

Interest-bearing deposits











Savings and interest-checking deposits


$ 104,660


$ 103,963


1 %


$ 98,295


6 %

Time deposits


13,990


14,290


-2


17,052


-18

Total interest-bearing deposits


118,650


118,253


-


115,347


3

Short-term borrowings


2,844


3,327


-15


4,034


-30

Long-term borrowings


12,789


10,936


17


11,394


12

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 134,283


$ 132,516


1


$ 130,775


3

Average interest-bearing liabilities rose $1.8 billion from the second quarter of 2025. Higher average borrowings resulted from issuances of senior notes in the second quarter of 2025 and subordinated notes in the recent quarter, partially offset by lower average short-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $3.5 billion from the third quarter of 2024, largely attributable to a $3.6 billion increase in non-brokered interest-bearing deposits. Average borrowings increased $205 million reflecting higher average long-term borrowings from issuances of senior and subordinated notes and other long-term debt since the third quarter of 2024, partially offset by lower average short-term and long-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality

(Dollars in millions)

3Q25


2Q25


Change

3Q25 vs.
2Q25


3Q24


Change

3Q25 vs.
3Q24

At end of quarter









Nonaccrual loans


$ 1,512


$ 1,573


-4 %


$ 1,926


-21 %

Real estate and other foreclosed assets


37


30


23


37


-

Total nonperforming assets


1,549


1,603


-3


1,963


-21

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)


432


496


-13


288


50

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding


1.10 %


1.16 %




1.42 %














Allowance for loan losses


$ 2,161


$ 2,197


-2


$ 2,204


-2

Allowance for loan losses as % of loans outstanding


1.58 %


1.61 %




1.62 %



Reserve for unfunded credit commitments


$ 95


$ 80


19


$ 60


59












For the period









Provision for loan losses


$ 110


$ 105


5


$ 120


-8

Provision for unfunded credit commitments


15


20


-25


-


100

Total provision for credit losses


125


125


-


120


4

Net charge-offs


146


108


34


120


21

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)


.42 %


.32 %




.35 %






(1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

The provision for credit losses was $125 million in each of the third and second quarters of 2025, compared with $120 million in the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans outstanding decreased from 1.61% at June 30, 2025 to 1.58% at September 30, 2025 reflecting lower levels of criticized commercial real estate loans. Net charge-offs totaled $146 million in 2025's third quarter as compared with $108 million in 2025's second quarter and $120 million in the year-earlier third quarter, representing.42%,.32% and.35%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.5 billion at September 30, 2025, compared with $1.6 billion at June 30, 2025 and $1.9 billion at September 30, 2024. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at the two most recent quarter ends as compared with September 30, 2024 predominantly reflects decreases in commercial real estate, commercial and industrial and consumer nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income

(Dollars in millions)

3Q25


2Q25


Change
3Q25 vs.
2Q25


3Q24


Change
3Q25 vs.
3Q24

Mortgage banking revenues


$ 147


$ 130


13 %


$ 109


36 %

Service charges on deposit accounts


141


137


2


132


7

Trust income


181


182


-1


170


7

Brokerage services income


34


31


9


32


9

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains


18


12


66


13


34

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities


1


-


-


(2)


-

Other revenues from operations


230


191


21


152


50

Total

$ 752


$ 683


10


$ 606


24

Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2025 increased $69 million, or 10%, from 2025's second quarter.

  • Mortgage banking revenues rose $17 million reflecting an increase in residential mortgage loan servicing income and higher gains on sales of commercial mortgage loans.
  • Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains increased $6 million reflecting an increase in revenues from interest swap transactions with commercial customers.
  • Other revenues from operations increased $39 million reflecting a $28 million distribution of an earnout payment related to the Company's 2023 sale of its CIT business, a $20 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG and a $12 million gain on the sale of equipment leases in the recent quarter, partially offset by a $15 million gain on the sale of an out-of-footprint residential builder and developer loan portfolio and a $10 million gain on the sale of a subsidiary that specialized in institutional services each in the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest income rose $146 million, or 24%, as compared with the third quarter of 2024.

  • Mortgage banking revenues rose $38 million predominantly due to increased residential mortgage loan servicing income.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts increased $9 million reflecting higher commercial service charges.
  • Trust income rose $11 million reflecting higher revenues from the Company's global capital markets and wealth advisory services businesses.
  • Other revenues from operations increased $78 million reflecting a $28 million distribution of an earnout payment related to the Company's 2023 sale of its CIT business, a $20 million distribution from M&T's investment in BLG and $12 million gain on the sale of equipment leases in the recent quarter. Also contributing to the increase was higher merchant discount and credit card fees, letter of credit and other credit-related fees and tax-exempt income from bank owned life insurance.

Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in millions)

3Q25


2Q25


Change
3Q25 vs.
2Q25


3Q24


Change
3Q25 vs.
3Q24

Salaries and employee benefits


$ 833


$ 813


2 %


$ 775


8 %

Equipment and net occupancy


129


130


-


125


4

Outside data processing and software


138


138


-


123


12

Professional and other services


81


86


-7


88


-8

FDIC assessments


13


22


-41


25


-50

Advertising and marketing


23


25


-8


27


-15

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets


10


9


-


12


-24

Other costs of operations


136


113


21


128


6

Total

$ 1,363


$ 1,336


2


$ 1,303


5

Noninterest expense rose $27 million, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2025.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $20 million reflecting higher severance-related expense in the recent quarter.
  • FDIC assessments decreased $9 million reflecting the recent quarter reduction of estimated special assessment expense resulting from a decrease in the FDIC's loss estimates associated with certain failed banks.
  • Other costs of operations increased $23 million reflecting higher expense associated with the Company's supplemental executive retirement savings plan due to market performance and an impairment of a renewable energy tax credit investment.

Noninterest expense increased $60 million, or 5%, from the third quarter of 2024.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $58 million reflecting higher expenses from annual merit and other increases, a rise in average employee staffing levels and an increase in severance-related costs and medical benefits expenses.
  • Outside data processing and software costs rose $15 million reflecting costs associated with enhancements to the Company's technology infrastructure, cybersecurity and financial recordkeeping and reporting systems.
  • FDIC assessments declined $12 million reflecting the recent quarter reduction of estimated FDIC special assessment expense and improved asset quality.
  • Other costs of operations increased $8 million reflecting the recent quarter impairment of a renewable energy tax credit investment.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate was 22.8% in the third quarter of 2025, compared with 23.4% and 20.7% in the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024, respectively. The year-earlier third quarter income tax expense reflects a discrete tax benefit related to certain tax credits claimed on a prior year tax return.

Capital and Liquidity



3Q25


2Q25


3Q24

CET1


10.99 %

(1)

10.99 %


11.54 %

Tier 1 capital


12.49

(1)

12.50


13.08

Total capital


14.35

(1)

13.96


14.65

Tangible capital - common


8.79


8.67


8.83




(1) Capital ratios at September 30, 2025 are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $234 million and $36 million, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. In June 2025, the Federal Reserve released the results of its most recent supervisory stress tests, in which M&T elected to participate. Based on those results, on October 1, 2025, M&T's stress capital buffer of 2.7% became effective.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.99% as of September 30, 2025. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at September 30, 2025 are estimated to be $159.5 billion.

M&T repurchased 2.1 million shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $193.46 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $409 million, compared with 6.1 million and 1.2 million shares at an average cost per share of $175.93 and $166.40 and a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $1.1 billion and $200 million in the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2024, respectively. Reflecting lower levels of share repurchases in the recent quarter M&T's tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio increased 12 basis points compared with June 30, 2025.

While not subject to the liquidity coverage ratio requirements ("LCR"), M&T estimates that its LCR on September 30, 2025 was 108%, exceeding the regulatory minimum standards that would be applicable if it were a Category III institution subject to the Category III reduced LCR requirements.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss third quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID MTBQ325. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Thursday October 23, 2025, by calling (800) 723-0488 or (402) 220-2651 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events, developments and current conditions in the financial services industry, including trust, brokerage and investment management businesses; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including trade and tariff policies and international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-, brokerage-, and investment management-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the initiation and outcome of potential, pending and future litigation, investigations and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; operational risk events, including loss resulting from fraud by employees or persons outside M&T and breaches in data and cybersecurity; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights










Three Months Ended




Nine Months Ended




September 30,




September 30,



(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2025


2024


Change


2025


2024


Change

Performance












Net income

$ 792


$ 721


10 %


$ 2,092


$ 1,907


10 %

Net income available to common shareholders

754


674


12


1,981


1,805


10

Per common share:












Basic earnings

4.85


4.04


20


12.41


10.83


15

Diluted earnings

4.82


4.02


20


12.34


10.78


14

Cash dividends

1.50


1.35


11


4.20


4.00


5

Common shares outstanding:












Average - diluted (1)

156,553


167,567


-7


160,503


167,437


-4

Period end (2)

154,518


166,157


-7


154,518


166,157


-7

Return on (annualized):












Average total assets

1.49 %


1.37 %




1.33 %


1.21 %



Average common shareholders' equity

11.45


10.26




10.07


9.47



Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,773


$ 1,739


2


$ 5,202


$ 5,162


1

Yield on average earning assets

5.59 %


5.82 %




5.54 %


5.79 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.71


3.22




2.71


3.24



Net interest spread

2.88


2.60




2.83


2.55



Contribution of interest-free funds

.80


1.02




.83


1.03



Net interest margin

3.68


3.62




3.66


3.58



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.42


.35




.36


.39



Net operating results (3)












Net operating income

$ 798


$ 731


9


$ 2,116


$ 1,939


9

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.87


4.08


19


12.49


10.97


14

Return on (annualized):












Average tangible assets

1.56 %


1.45 %




1.41 %


1.28 %



Average tangible common equity

17.13


15.47




15.07


14.51



Efficiency ratio

53.6


55.0




56.3


57.0
















At September 30,






Loan quality

2025


2024


Change







Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,512


$ 1,926


-21 %







Real estate and other foreclosed assets

37


37


-







Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,549


$ 1,963


-21







Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 432


$ 288


50







Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:












Nonaccrual loans

$ 71


$ 69


4







Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

403


269


50







Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.10 %


1.42 %









Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.58


1.62









Additional information












Period end common stock price

$ 197.62


$ 178.12


11







Domestic banking offices

942


957


-2







Full time equivalent employees

22,383


21,986


2













(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2025


2025


2025


2024


2024

Performance










Net income

$ 792


$ 716


$ 584


$ 681


$ 721

Net income available to common shareholders

754


679


547


644


674

Per common share:










Basic earnings

4.85


4.26


3.33


3.88


4.04

Diluted earnings

4.82


4.24


3.32


3.86


4.02

Cash dividends

1.50


1.35


1.35


1.35


1.35

Common shares outstanding:










Average - diluted (1)

156,553


160,005


165,047


166,969


167,567

Period end (2)

154,518


156,532


162,552


165,526


166,157

Return on (annualized):










Average total assets

1.49 %


1.37 %


1.14 %


1.28 %


1.37 %

Average common shareholders' equity

11.45


10.39


8.36


9.75


10.26

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,773


$ 1,722


$ 1,707


$ 1,740


$ 1,739

Yield on average earning assets

5.59 %


5.51 %


5.52 %


5.60 %


5.82 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.71


2.71


2.70


2.94


3.22

Net interest spread

2.88


2.80


2.82


2.66


2.60

Contribution of interest-free funds

.80


.82


.84


.92


1.02

Net interest margin

3.68


3.62


3.66


3.58


3.62

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.42


.32


.34


.47


.35

Net operating results (3)










Net operating income

$ 798


$ 724


$ 594


$ 691


$ 731

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.87


4.28


3.38


3.92


4.08

Return on (annualized):










Average tangible assets

1.56 %


1.44 %


1.21 %


1.35 %


1.45 %

Average tangible common equity

17.13


15.54


12.53


14.66


15.47

Efficiency ratio

53.6


55.2


60.5


56.8


55.0












September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

Loan quality

2025


2025


2025


2024


2024

Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,512


$ 1,573


$ 1,540


$ 1,690


$ 1,926

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

37


30


34


35


37

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,549


$ 1,603


$ 1,574


$ 1,725


$ 1,963

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 432


$ 496


$ 384


$ 338


$ 288

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:










Nonaccrual loans

71


75


69


69


69

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

403


450


368


318


269

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.10 %


1.16 %


1.14 %


1.25 %


1.42 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.58


1.61


1.63


1.61


1.62

Additional information










Period end common stock price

$ 197.62


$ 193.99


$ 178.75


$ 188.01


$ 178.12

Domestic banking offices

942


941


955


955


957

Full time equivalent employees

22,383


22,590


22,291


22,101


21,986







(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three Months Ended




Nine Months Ended




September 30,




September 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2025


2024


Change


2025


2024


Change

Interest income

$ 2,680


$ 2,785


-4 %


$ 7,849


$ 8,319


-6 %

Interest expense

919


1,059


-13


2,680


3,195


-16

Net interest income

1,761


1,726


2


5,169


5,124


1

Provision for credit losses

125


120


4


380


470


-19

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,636


1,606


2


4,789


4,654


3

Other income












Mortgage banking revenues

147


109


36


395


319


24

Service charges on deposit accounts

141


132


7


411


383


7

Trust income

181


170


7


540


500


8

Brokerage services income

34


32


9


97


91


7

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains

18


13


34


39


29


32

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1


(2)


-


1


(8)


-

Other revenues from operations

230


152


50


563


456


23

Total other income

752


606


24


2,046


1,770


16

Other expense












Salaries and employee benefits

833


775


8


2,533


2,372


7

Equipment and net occupancy

129


125


4


391


379


3

Outside data processing and software

138


123


12


412


367


12

Professional and other services

81


88


-8


251


264


-5

FDIC assessments

13


25


-50


58


122


-53

Advertising and marketing

23


27


-15


70


74


-6

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

10


12


-24


32


40


-20

Other costs of operations

136


128


6


367


378


-3

Total other expense

1,363


1,303


5


4,114


3,996


3

Income before taxes

1,025


909


13


2,721


2,428


12

Income taxes

233


188


24


629


521


21

Net income

$ 792


$ 721


10 %


$ 2,092


$ 1,907


10 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2025


2025


2025


2024


2024

Interest income

$ 2,680


$ 2,609


$ 2,560


$ 2,707


$ 2,785

Interest expense

919


896


865


979


1,059

Net interest income

1,761


1,713


1,695


1,728


1,726

Provision for credit losses

125


125


130


140


120

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,636


1,588


1,565


1,588


1,606

Other income










Mortgage banking revenues

147


130


118


117


109

Service charges on deposit accounts

141


137


133


131


132

Trust income

181


182


177


175


170

Brokerage services income

34


31


32


30


32

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains

18


12


9


10


13

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1


-


-


18


(2)

Other revenues from operations

230


191


142


176


152

Total other income

752


683


611


657


606

Other expense










Salaries and employee benefits

833


813


887


790


775

Equipment and net occupancy

129


130


132


133


125

Outside data processing and software

138


138


136


125


123

Professional and other services

81


86


84


80


88

FDIC assessments

13


22


23


24


25

Advertising and marketing

23


25


22


30


27

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

10


9


13


13


12

Other costs of operations

136


113


118


168


128

Total other expense

1,363


1,336


1,415


1,363


1,303

Income before taxes

1,025


935


761


882


909

Income taxes

233


219


177


201


188

Net income

$ 792


$ 716


$ 584


$ 681


$ 721

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



September 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2025


2024


Change

ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$ 1,950


$ 2,216


-12 %

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

16,751


24,417


-31

Trading account

95


102


-7

Investment securities

36,864


32,327


14

Loans:






Commercial and industrial

61,887


61,012


1

Real estate - commercial

24,046


28,683


-16

Real estate - residential

24,662


23,019


7

Consumer

26,379


23,206


14

Total loans

136,974


135,920


1

Less: allowance for loan losses

2,161


2,204


-2

Net loans

134,813


133,716


1

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

74


107


-31

Other assets

12,265


10,435


18

Total assets

$ 211,277


$ 211,785


- %







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 44,994


$ 47,344


-5 %

Interest-bearing deposits

118,432


117,210


1

Total deposits

163,426


164,554


-1

Short-term borrowings

2,059


2,605


-21

Long-term borrowings

12,928


11,583


12

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,136


4,167


-1

Total liabilities

182,549


182,909


-

Shareholders' equity:






Preferred

2,394


2,394


-

Common

26,334


26,482


-1

Total shareholders' equity

28,728


28,876


-1

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 211,277


$ 211,785


- %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend

September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2025


2025


2025


2024


2024

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$ 1,950


$ 2,128


$ 2,109


$ 1,909


$ 2,216

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

16,751


19,297


20,656


18,873


24,417

Trading account

95


93


96


101


102

Investment securities

36,864


35,568


35,137


34,051


32,327

Loans:










Commercial and industrial

61,887


61,660


60,596


61,481


61,012

Real estate - commercial

24,046


24,567


25,867


26,764


28,683

Real estate - residential

24,662


24,117


23,284


23,166


23,019

Consumer

26,379


25,772


24,827


24,170


23,206

Total loans

136,974


136,116


134,574


135,581


135,920

Less: allowance for loan losses

2,161


2,197


2,200


2,184


2,204

Net loans

134,813


133,919


132,374


133,397


133,716

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


8,465


8,465


8,465

Core deposit and other intangible assets

74


84


93


94


107

Other assets

12,265


12,030


11,391


11,215


10,435

Total assets

$ 211,277


$ 211,584


$ 210,321


$ 208,105


$ 211,785











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 44,994


$ 47,485


$ 49,051


$ 46,020


$ 47,344

Interest-bearing deposits

118,432


116,968


116,358


115,075


117,210

Total deposits

163,426


164,453


165,409


161,095


164,554

Short-term borrowings

2,059


2,071


1,573


1,060


2,605

Long-term borrowings

12,928


12,380


10,496


12,605


11,583

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,136


4,155


3,852


4,318


4,167

Total liabilities

182,549


183,059


181,330


179,078


182,909

Shareholders' equity:










Preferred

2,394


2,394


2,394


2,394


2,394

Common

26,334


26,131


26,597


26,633


26,482

Total shareholders' equity

28,728


28,525


28,991


29,027


28,876

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 211,277


$ 211,584


$ 210,321


$ 208,105


$ 211,785

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three Months Ended


Change in Balance


Nine Months Ended




September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30, 2025 from


September 30,


Change


2025


2025


2024


June 30,


September 30,


2025


2024


in

(Dollars in millions)

Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


2025


2024


Balance


Rate


Balance

Rate


Balance

ASSETS


























Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 17,739


4.43 %


$ 19,698


4.47 %


$ 25,491


5.43 %


-10 %


-30 %


$ 19,037


4.46 %


$ 28,467


5.48 %


-33 %

Trading account

95


3.48


95


3.46


101


3.40


-


-6


96


3.45


102


3.43


-6

Investment securities (1)

36,559


4.13


35,335


3.81


31,023


3.70


3


18


35,466


3.98


29,773


3.54


19

Loans:


























Commercial and industrial

61,716


6.45


61,036


6.40


59,779


7.01


1


3


61,271


6.41


58,256


7.01


5

Real estate - commercial

24,353


6.35


25,333


6.31


29,075


6.27


-4


-16


25,308


6.27


31,069


6.34


-19

Real estate - residential

24,359


4.59


23,684


4.52


22,994


4.41


3


6


23,744


4.51


23,045


4.33


3

Consumer

26,099


6.60


25,354


6.57


22,903


6.72


3


14


25,275


6.58


22,009


6.63


15

Total loans

136,527


6.14


135,407


6.11


134,751


6.38


1


1


135,598


6.10


134,379


6.36


1

Total earning assets

190,920


5.59


190,535


5.51


191,366


5.82


-


-


190,197


5.54


192,721


5.79


-1

Goodwill

8,465




8,465




8,465




-


-


8,465




8,465




-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

79




89




113




-11


-31


86




126




-32

Other assets

11,589




11,172




9,637




4


20


11,141




9,696




15

Total assets

$ 211,053




$ 210,261




$ 209,581




- %


1 %


$ 209,889




$ 211,008




-1 %



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Interest-bearing deposits


























Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 104,660


2.23 %


$ 103,963


2.24 %


$ 98,295


2.65 %


1 %


6 %


$ 103,407


2.22 %


$ 96,379


2.62 %


7 %

Time deposits

13,990


3.38


14,290


3.45


17,052


4.19


-2


-18


14,166


3.46


19,138


4.34


-26

Total interest-bearing deposits

118,650


2.36


118,253


2.38


115,347


2.88


-


3


117,573


2.37


115,517


2.90


2

Short-term borrowings

2,844


4.50


3,327


4.49


4,034


5.60


-15


-30


3,013


4.50


5,071


5.53


-41

Long-term borrowings

12,789


5.59


10,936


5.72


11,394


5.83


17


12


11,675


5.65


10,887


5.82


7

Total interest-bearing liabilities

134,283


2.71


132,516


2.71


130,775


3.22


1


3


132,261


2.71


131,475


3.24


1

Noninterest-bearing deposits

44,056




45,153




46,158




-2


-5


44,877




47,498




-6

Other liabilities

4,131




3,926




3,923




5


5


4,003




4,202




-5

Total liabilities

182,470




181,595




180,856




-


1


181,141




183,175




-1

Shareholders' equity

28,583




28,666




28,725




-


-


28,748




27,833




3

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 211,053




$ 210,261




$ 209,581




- %


1 %


$ 209,889




$ 211,008




-1 %

Net interest spread



2.88




2.80




2.60








2.83




2.55



Contribution of interest-free funds



.80




.82




1.02








.83




1.03



Net interest margin



3.68 %




3.62 %




3.62 %








3.66 %




3.58 %








(1)

Yields on investment securities for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 and the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 reflect $20 million and $18 million, respectively, of lower taxable-equivalent interest income resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

(Dollars in millions, except per share)






Income statement data








Net income






Net income

$ 792


$ 721


$ 2,092


$ 1,907

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

6


10


24


32

Net operating income

$ 798


$ 731


$ 2,116


$ 1,939

Earnings per common share






Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.82


$ 4.02


$ 12.34


$ 10.78

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.05


.06


.15


.19

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 4.87


$ 4.08


$ 12.49


$ 10.97

Other expense






Other expense

$ 1,363


$ 1,303


$ 4,114


$ 3,996

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(10)


(12)


(32)


(40)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,353


$ 1,291


$ 4,082


$ 3,956

Efficiency ratio






Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,353


$ 1,291


$ 4,082


$ 3,956

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,773


$ 1,739


$ 5,202


$ 5,162

Other income

752


606


2,046


1,770

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1


(2)


1


(8)

Denominator

$ 2,524


$ 2,347


$ 7,247


$ 6,940

Efficiency ratio

53.6 %


55.0 %


56.3 %


57.0 %

Balance sheet data








Average assets






Average assets

$ 211,053


$ 209,581


$ 209,889


$ 211,008

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(79)


(113)


(86)


(126)

Deferred taxes

24


28


25


30

Average tangible assets

$ 202,533


$ 201,031


$ 201,363


$ 202,447

Average common equity






Average total equity

$ 28,583


$ 28,725


$ 28,748


$ 27,833

Preferred stock

(2,394)


(2,565)


(2,394)


(2,328)

Average common equity

26,189


26,160


26,354


25,505

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(79)


(113)


(86)


(126)

Deferred taxes

24


28


25


30

Average tangible common equity

$ 17,669


$ 17,610


$ 17,828


$ 16,944

At end of quarter






Total assets






Total assets

$ 211,277


$ 211,785





Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)





Core deposit and other intangible assets

(74)


(107)





Deferred taxes

23


30





Total tangible assets

$ 202,761


$ 203,243





Total common equity






Total equity

$ 28,728


$ 28,876





Preferred stock

(2,394)


(2,394)





Common equity

26,334


26,482





Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)





Core deposit and other intangible assets

(74)


(107)





Deferred taxes

23


30





Total tangible common equity

$ 17,818


$ 17,940






(1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


2025


2025


2025


2024


2024

(Dollars in millions, except per share)








Income statement data










Net income








Net income

$ 792


$ 716


$ 584


$ 681


$ 721

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

6


8


10


10


10

Net operating income

$ 798


$ 724


$ 594


$ 691


$ 731

Earnings per common share








Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.82


$ 4.24


$ 3.32


$ 3.86


$ 4.02

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.05


.04


.06


.06


.06

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 4.87


$ 4.28


$ 3.38


$ 3.92


$ 4.08

Other expense








Other expense

$ 1,363


$ 1,336


$ 1,415


$ 1,363


$ 1,303

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(10)


(9)


(13)


(13)


(12)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,353


$ 1,327


$ 1,402


$ 1,350


$ 1,291

Efficiency ratio








Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,353


$ 1,327


$ 1,402


$ 1,350


$ 1,291

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,773


$ 1,722


$ 1,707


$ 1,740


$ 1,739

Other income

752


683


611


657


606

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

1


-


-


18


(2)

Denominator

$ 2,524


$ 2,405


$ 2,318


$ 2,379


$ 2,347

Efficiency ratio

53.6 %


55.2 %


60.5 %


56.8 %


55.0 %

Balance sheet data










Average assets








Average assets

$ 211,053


$ 210,261


$ 208,321


$ 211,853


$ 209,581

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(79)


(89)


(92)


(100)


(113)

Deferred taxes

24


26


27


29


28

Average tangible assets

$ 202,533


$ 201,733


$ 199,791


$ 203,317


$ 201,031

Average common equity








Average total equity

$ 28,583


$ 28,666


$ 28,998


$ 28,707


$ 28,725

Preferred stock

(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,565)

Average common equity

26,189


26,272


26,604


26,313


26,160

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(79)


(89)


(92)


(100)


(113)

Deferred taxes

24


26


27


29


28

Average tangible common equity

$ 17,669


$ 17,744


$ 18,074


$ 17,777


$ 17,610

At end of quarter








Total assets








Total assets

$ 211,277


$ 211,584


$ 210,321


$ 208,105


$ 211,785

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(74)


(84)


(93)


(94)


(107)

Deferred taxes

23


25


26


28


30

Total tangible assets

$ 202,761


$ 203,060


$ 201,789


$ 199,574


$ 203,243

Total common equity








Total equity

$ 28,728


$ 28,525


$ 28,991


$ 29,027


$ 28,876

Preferred stock

(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,394)

Common equity

26,334


26,131


26,597


26,633


26,482

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(74)


(84)


(93)


(94)


(107)

Deferred taxes

23


25


26


28


30

Total tangible common equity

$ 17,818


$ 17,607


$ 18,065


$ 18,102


$ 17,940


(1) After any related tax effect.

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
